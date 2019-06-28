Showcase Home: 13 Club Cove, St. Simons Island

This tasteful, like new home built with craftsmanship features four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms located on a front lot golf course in Country Club Sea Palms. The main level features a large, master suite with vaulted ceilings, elegant master bath, spacious walk in closet, formal dining, study & a gourmet kitchen open to the great room with fireplace. Upstairs has three more bedrooms, two baths and a bonus room. All bedrooms have fantastic walk-in closets. A large patio perfect for entertaining overlooks the golf course and lake from the fenced yard. The exquisite details in this home include hardwood floors, gas stove, subway tile, granite counters, pantry and farm sink in the kitchen, sliding barn doors, crown molding, trayed & vaulted ceilings, designer ceiling fans & light fixtures throughout. Offered for sale by Nadia Johnson and DeLoach Sotheby’s International Realty for a new lower price of $599,999.
Nadia Johnson
912.771.9500