Showcase Home: 113 Circle Drive, St. Simons Island

Island living at its best! This beach cottage style home has 3 bedrooms & 3.5 baths. It was built by local builder Kyle Allen, the contractor chosen for HGTV’s Dream Home 2017. Once you’ve arrived to the residence, the custom paver driveway will take you right up to the charming wrap around porch. The master bedroom is located on the main level with 10ft ceilings throughout the downstairs. This beautiful home is embellished with many custom features, such as a reclaimed brick fireplace with a wooden beam mantle refurbished from an old barn. The leathered granite counter tops are the star of the kitchen & carrera marble in the baths. Two oversized bedrooms upstairs each have full ensuite bathrooms. The spacious floorplan has an additional “flex” space/bonus room upstairs located between the two bedrooms, this area could be used for an additional sitting room, office space, or playroom. Kyle is known for his attention to detail & he realizes coastal living sometimes calls for an outdoor shower! The roomy backyard has ample space for a pool or detached garage. This dream home has easy access on & off the island...is minutes away from the beach, pier village and grocery. Welcome Home!
Island living at its best! This beach cottage style home has 3 bedrooms & 3.5 baths. It was built by local builder Kyle Allen, the contractor chosen for HGTV’s Dream Home 2017. Once you’ve arrived to the residence, the custom paver driveway will take you right up to the charming wrap aro…
Welcome home to 227 River Ridge Road, an immaculate 1.6-acre waterfront estate in River Ridge Subdivision. This picture-perfect home has spectacular views of the marsh and river! At 3,112 square feet, this property has it all… including a pool with pool house, two 2 car garages with tons of …
This beautifully decorated three bedroom, two and half bathroom condo in Demere Landing comes completely furnished, except a few personal items of the sellers. Features include an elevator that serves all floors, a large great room and dining area and a remodeled kitchen with all stainless a…
Do you desire great income property? Be close to the beach? No HOA fees? This adorable beach cottage is only minutes to the beach, restaurants, shopping, the pier village, and is perfectly situated so you can truly enjoy island life! This home is situated on one level with zero steps! Enjoy …
This tasteful, like new home built with craftsmanship features four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms located on a front lot golf course in Country Club Sea Palms. The main level features a large, master suite with vaulted ceilings, elegant master bath, spacious walk in closet, formal din…
- Barberitos on St. Simons closed for 'pest control issue'
- Carts meant for golf courses, not island roads
- Defense attorney Zeh turns himself in on charges of assault, robbery, kidnapping
- EDA loans $57K to convenience store to buy building
- St. Simons Island Barberitos to remain closed while pest control issue is 'fully remediated'
- Riverview hotel owned by Brandon family 95 years
- County transportation plan underway
- Man who held gun on father receives prison time
- Selden Park once the pulse of local African American community
- Police allege Brunswick pastor in year-long relationship with teen boy
