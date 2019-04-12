Showcase Home: 222 Butler Avenue, St. Simons Island

Welcome home to 222 Butler Avenue, a fantastic 4-bedroom, 5-bath cottage in King City on St. Simons Island. This 4,076 square foot custom home is a blend of elegance, refinement, and distinguishing characteristics that make it unique.

Steps from the Beach and Village, this home should be on your short list if you are ready to start living the island life. Enjoy ocean views from your screened-in patio. This home has beautiful pine floors, rustic ceiling beams, fabulous granite and all the accoutrements one would expect in a luxury residence on St. Simons Island.

A gourmet kitchen with high end appliances, breakfast area, and formal dining area with antique French doors are part of the main floor plan. The main house boasts a spilt bedroom plan with two true master suites with private en suites.

A separate guest cottage features its own private full kitchen and bath, perfect for guests or rental income.

This house is situated on .14 acres, has a beautiful live oak canopy and is located three homes from the ocean.

This home is currently offered at $1,175,000.

For additional information, contact Tammy Edwards, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate at 912-312-3777 or 912-638-5450 or via email at tedwards@hcrega.com. This home is currently offered at $1,175,000.

