Showcase Home: 1608 Bruce Drive

Beautifully located on East Beach is this two story stucco home at the corner of Bruce and Second St. There are three bedrooms in the main house on the second floor and a garage apartment with a bedroom and bath. The roof of the apartment is flat and gives a sitting area to enjoy the views of the beach. The main level of the house is open and give a relaxing area for the den with a fireplace, dining area with wood floors and kitchen with a breakfast bar. The wall are wood. The private living room and entry are on the front of the house. The property has a new asphalt shingle roof and the three HVAC units have been replaced. The owners have enjoyed this second home, as have friends. All furnishing are included with the sale for $795,000. For appointment, call Don Varnadoe 912-222-2969 or Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners 912-634-0404.

Showcase Home: 242 McIntosh Avenue, St. Simons Island

This spacious, inviting home located on the Mid-South end of the island features a split bedroom floor plan with the master suite on the main level. Upstairs you will find three generous guest bedrooms and two baths. Located on the bottom level are three separate bonus rooms off of the huge …

Showcase Home: 106 Harrogate Rd – Sea Palms

This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is perfect for a growing family or a retirement home for a family that would enjoy living on the newly renovated Sea Palms Golf Course. This custom built home offers an open floor plan with formal dining room, fully equipped kitchen with stainless appliances and…

Hillary and Little Hillary Island - Blythe Island, Georgia

Own both Hillary and Little Hillary Islands! Discover 300 plus acres of lush land in this strategically located hidden gem in the Golden Isles. Private and scenic best describe this bustling campground and resort business. Both islands are located just off of Blythe Island and minutes from i…

Showcase Home: Berrie Bluffs

Berrie Bluffs is an upscale community that offers many nature trails, spacious yards, boat and RV parking, protective covenants, a future pool with clubhouse. Michael Harris Team Realtors is exclusively marketing custom homes in this gated community right over the Glynn/Camden County lines. …

Showcase Home: 110 Jones Creek, St. Simons Island

This incredible home is located on a generous sized lot overlooking beautiful Cannons Point on the peaceful North End of St. Simons Island. Upon entering this elegantly designed home, you arrive to an open foyer with Chippendale railing, oak floors, and a breathtaking marsh view. Interior fe…