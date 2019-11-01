Showcase Home: 1608 Bruce Drive

Beautifully located on East Beach is this two story stucco home at the corner of Bruce and Second St. There are three bedrooms in the main house on the second floor and a garage apartment with a bedroom and bath. The roof of the apartment is flat and gives a sitting area to enjoy the views of the beach. The main level of the house is open and give a relaxing area for the den with a fireplace, dining area with wood floors and kitchen with a breakfast bar. The wall are wood. The private living room and entry are on the front of the house. The property has a new asphalt shingle roof and the three HVAC units have been replaced. The owners have enjoyed this second home, as have friends. All furnishing are included with the sale for $795,000. For appointment, call Don Varnadoe 912-222-2969 or Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners 912-634-0404.
