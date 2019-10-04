Showcase Home: Berrie Bluffs

Berrie Bluffs is an upscale community that offers many nature trails, spacious yards, boat and RV parking, protective covenants, a future pool with clubhouse. Michael Harris Team Realtors is exclusively marketing custom homes in this gated community right over the Glynn/Camden County lines. It is conveniently located within minutes to I-95 (2.3 miles away), 15 minutes to Jekyll Island, 20 minutes to FLETC, and 45 minutes to Jacksonville International Airport. Custom homes will be featured on secluded waterfront, marshfront, and lakefront homesites. All properties are very spacious, a minimum of half acre, and offer views galore. Custom homes are starting at mid-$400s, all on one level with a minimum square footage of 2,750. Currently, there are eight homes in the subdivision. No flood insurance is necessary for the custom homes that offer lakefront views which are spring-fed and stocked. Homes will be completed within 5-6 months after closing. Berrie Bluffs is not your average subdivision! Drive in and feel the peace and tranquility that Berrie Bluffs offers. The three homes that are being offered today are custom-built and already have permits in place. Michael Harris Team Realtors is exclusively partnered with three local builders with solid track records. Not one home looks like any other home in Berrie Bluffs.
237 Timmons Drive is offered for $469,000
190 Bluffs Landing is offered for $441,734
105 Club Drive is offered for $454,942
These prices are turn-key and include landscaping, appliances, and everything you will need down to the mailbox.
See more information at www. berriebluffs.com