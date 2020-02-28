Showcase Home: 102 Augusta

St. Simons Island Club is the setting for this beautiful custom stucco home ready for elegant living! All rooms are on the main level, except for the big bonus room and bath. The kitchen has lots of space to prepare a feast and then entertain. The gas cooktop in the island allows the chef a view of what everyone is doing as it opens to a breakfast area, den with gas log fireplace, large dining area and new screened porch. The entry area and wood floors add to the charm of this gorgeous home. The bedrooms are split for privacy and all 3 have a private bath, plus there is a powder room. There is a walk-in pantry, separate laundry room, wet bar and nice office. The second floor bonus and full bath give flexibility for a 4th bedroom, media room or exercise area. The beautiful yards are handsome and there is a well with sprinkler system to help control expenses. This 10 room home has so many options in the over 3700 sq ft, that any family could be happy here! Price reduced to $899,000.
