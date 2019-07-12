911 Beachview Drive,

3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths — $1,299,000

913 Beachview Drive, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths — $1,399,000

This property offers the ultimate ocean views and beachfront living from two separately listed condominiums. 911 Beachview Drive is a 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath flat on the main floor with amazing views from the living room, dining room and kitchen. The upstairs flat at 913 Beachview Drive offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a spectacular roof top deck accessed by a spiral staircase. Both units feature Travertine flooring, 13 foot ceilings with deep crown molding and amazing custom kitchens with granite counter tops. There is a whirlpool tub in each master bedroom and beautiful marble floors. Each condominium has a private elevator from the ground floor and garage. The porches across the front are 45 feet long and spacious allowing for entertaining while watching the inspiring sunsets.

The condominiums are offered for sale by Randall Moody of DeLoach Sotheby’s International Realty.

Contact Randall Moody at 912-230-4653 or randall.moody@sothebysrealty.com

Please visit our website for more information: www.deloachsir.com or call 912-638-0406.

Each office is independently owned and operated.

