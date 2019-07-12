911 Beachview Drive,
3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths — $1,299,000
913 Beachview Drive, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths — $1,399,000
This property offers the ultimate ocean views and beachfront living from two separately listed condominiums. 911 Beachview Drive is a 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath flat on the main floor with amazing views from the living room, dining room and kitchen. The upstairs flat at 913 Beachview Drive offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a spectacular roof top deck accessed by a spiral staircase. Both units feature Travertine flooring, 13 foot ceilings with deep crown molding and amazing custom kitchens with granite counter tops. There is a whirlpool tub in each master bedroom and beautiful marble floors. Each condominium has a private elevator from the ground floor and garage. The porches across the front are 45 feet long and spacious allowing for entertaining while watching the inspiring sunsets.
