Situated on one of the most private lots in the Island Club, this lovely example of Low Country architecture offers exquisite views of the Retreat Golf Course from nearly every room. A covered front porch and mahogany front door welcome you as you enter the two-story foyer with a custom Palladian window. Stylish, light-filled rooms are highlighted by classical millwork, oak flooring with inlays, custom fixtures, and hand-painted decorative elements. An excellent floor plan for gracious living includes a renovated gourmet kitchen, formal and informal dining areas, study, great room, impressive Media/Gameroom, bonus room, incredible storage space, and a two-car garage. The six-bedroom and four and a half bath home has a wonderful flow to the outdoor space. An outdoor terrace opens up to a spacious back yard with room for a pool and direct access to the golf course. Two additional balconies incorporate outdoor dining and entertaining with sensational views. Offered for sale by Ann Harrell and DeLoach Sotheby’s International Realty for $1,825,000.
Ann Harrell
912-222-4002