Situated on one of the most private lots in the Island Club, this lovely example of Low Country architecture offers exquisite views of the Retreat Golf Course from nearly every room. A covered front porch and mahogany front door welcome you as you enter the two-story foyer with a custom Palladian window. Stylish, light-filled rooms are highlighted by classical millwork, oak flooring with inlays, custom fixtures, and hand-painted decorative elements. An excellent floor plan for gracious living includes a renovated gourmet kitchen, formal and informal dining areas, study, great room, impressive Media/Gameroom, bonus room, incredible storage space, and a two-car garage. The six-bedroom and four and a half bath home has a wonderful flow to the outdoor space. An outdoor terrace opens up to a spacious back yard with room for a pool and direct access to the golf course. Two additional balconies incorporate outdoor dining and entertaining with sensational views. Offered for sale by Ann Harrell and DeLoach Sotheby’s International Realty for $1,825,000.

Ann Harrell

912-222-4002

ann.harrell@sothebysrealty.com

More from this section

+2
Local elected officials join call for mail-in ballot reform

Local elected officials join call for mail-in ballot reform

Four Georgia state senators, including outgoing Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak , joined a chorus of voices urging state leaders to convene a special session for the General Assembly and to make some kind of reform in the registration and absentee voting systems in advance of the Jan. 5 U.S.…