Shoowcase Home: 2002 Sea Palms West Drive, St. Simons

Better than new home in gated Marsh Point in the Sea Palms Subdivision. This well appointed home has recently been renovated as well as the newly sodded backyard that overlooks the lagoon. Renovations include beautiful hardwood floors that shine throughout the inside of the open floor plan and fresh paint throughout. The great room features a wet bar and a gas log fire place. The kitchen features a spacious island with plenty of storage. The master suite features a large walk-in closet that offers tons of storage space, the en suite bath has a separate tile shower, double vanities, and a large soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms with two additional bathrooms that features all new light fixtures and bathroom fixtures. A large heated and cooled sun room sits off the back of the house with new sliding windows to allow the cool island breezes to blow in. This home is a can’t miss! Schedule your showing today!
Offered for sale by LeAnn Duckworth, Duckworth Properties for $519,900.