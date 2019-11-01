Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Oct. 21 through Oct. 25 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Harvey Jimmy Stowers

Buyer: Christopher Ferguson

Price: $285,000

Location: Limeburn Village

Seller: Monty M. Veazy

Buyer: Greenbrier Park LLC

Price: $695,000

Location: Cloister Ocean Residence

Seller: Richard L. Burton

Buyer: Steven Partin

Price: $225,000

Location: Marshes of MacKay

Seller: Dale Coker

Buyer: Joseph Salavarria

Price: $335,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Jeremiah B. Wells

Buyer: Richard Reyna

Price: $269,900

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: Rhondia Loyd Grant

Buyer: Maureen Buhr

Price: $300,000

Location: Robert White

Seller: Richard. D. Ogden

Buyer: Sandra Knapp

Price: $273,000

Location: Country Walk

Seller: June S. Tedder

Buyer: Rosalinda G. Garcia

Price: $195,000

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: 341 Properties LLC

Buyer: Michael S. Mleko

Price: $12,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: George C. Baird

Buyer: Richard Chewning

Price: $375,000

Location: Commons @ Frederica

Seller: Klinowski Investments

Buyer: William J. Klinowski

Price: $16,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Ewell Grady Pope

Buyer: Robin E. Marsili

Price: $350.000

Location: St. Clair Estates

Seller: Robert T. Hope Sr.

Buyer: Gary Mitch Dutka

Price: $475,000

Location: Julians Hammock

Seller: Newton A. Kirby

Buyer: Michael Graham

Price: $360,000

Location: Sandcastle

Seller: Cumberland Investment

Buyer: Steven A. Archibald

Price: $152,700

Location: Planting Hammock

Seller: Golden Basket Holdings

Buyer: Jillien Vannostrand

Price: $370,000

Location: Cedardale

Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.

Buyer: Derek Czerwinski

Price: $184,900

Location: Bridgewater

Seller: William B. Harris

Buyer: Robert C. Phillips

Price: $159,000

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: CRE Marketing Specialists

Buyer: Sanaya Fec LLC

Price: $650,000

Location: Green Acres

Seller: Mary E. Teston

Buyer: Laura Baumbarten

Price: $422,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Dobbs Land & Development

Buyer: Silas G. Moxley

Price: $37,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Rebecca Sullivan

Buyer: Top Choice Real Estate

Price: $45,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Donald J. Rogers

Buyer: Glen L. Bigler

Price: $22,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Robert C. Whitfield

Buyer: Rachel Deacon

Price: $231,000

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: Charles W. Katz

Buyer: Dorothy Utz

Price: $153,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Tom Heeter

Buyer: Lanier Carson

Price: $650,000

Location: Epworth Acres

Seller: Donald Hall Jr.

Buyer: Florentina Lopez

Price: $55,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Leigh Shannon

Buyer: Michael Spinneweber

Price: $270,000

Location: Central Park

Seller: William D. Reed

Buyer: Tennyson Taylor

Price: $199,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Rodney D. Helmers

Buyer: Moxley & Company

Price: $315,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Heather Evans

Buyer: Andrew Husted

Price: $127,000

Location: Culligans Landing

Seller: Joshlyn V. Goodwill

Buyer: Robert Gibbons

Price: $1,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Harley N. Brown

Buyer: James L. Jacobs

Price: $396,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Cumberland Investment

Buyer: Robert W. Lowrey

Price: $157,600

Location: Grove @ Pecan Pointe

Seller: Tracy Scott Gatwood

Buyer: Jennifer Frisk

Price: $293,500

Location: Lakes

Seller: Vernett Knight

Buyer: Carl W. McIntosh

Price: $166,000

Location: Villas @ Golden Isles

Seller: Patricia Ann Stabb

Buyer: Daniel Scott Stabb

Price: $140,000

Location: Deerfield Station

Seller: Exclusive Resorts SI1 LLC

Buyer: Michael Murphy

Price: $2.8 million

Location: Cloister Cottages

Seller: Angela R. Scott

Buyer: Kevin M. Fussell

Price: $508,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: J. Russell Magbee Jr.

Buyer: Randall J. McKinley

Price: $495,000

Location: Mission ASAO

Seller: Lance W. Haynes

Buyer: Judy Wood

Price: $185,000

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: Holly B. Morrison

Buyer: Reba Howell Sime

Price: $291,800

Location: Village Creek Way

Seller: David Willis Dykes

Buyer: Gail H. Wendel

Price: $58,700

Location: Pine Ridge

Seller: Van A. Doolittle

Buyer: Betsy B. Clark

Price: $232,000

Location: Sea Palms Colony

Seller: Jeffrey Lamar Clark

Buyer: Mary E. Baker

Price: $45,000

Location: Lawrenceville

Seller: Regency Innovations

Buyer: Thomas Hutchinson

Price: $289,300

Location: Egrets Pass

