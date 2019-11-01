Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Oct. 21 through Oct. 25 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Harvey Jimmy Stowers
Buyer: Christopher Ferguson
Price: $285,000
Location: Limeburn Village
Seller: Monty M. Veazy
Buyer: Greenbrier Park LLC
Price: $695,000
Location: Cloister Ocean Residence
Seller: Richard L. Burton
Buyer: Steven Partin
Price: $225,000
Location: Marshes of MacKay
Seller: Dale Coker
Buyer: Joseph Salavarria
Price: $335,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Jeremiah B. Wells
Buyer: Richard Reyna
Price: $269,900
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Rhondia Loyd Grant
Buyer: Maureen Buhr
Price: $300,000
Location: Robert White
Seller: Richard. D. Ogden
Buyer: Sandra Knapp
Price: $273,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: June S. Tedder
Buyer: Rosalinda G. Garcia
Price: $195,000
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: 341 Properties LLC
Buyer: Michael S. Mleko
Price: $12,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: George C. Baird
Buyer: Richard Chewning
Price: $375,000
Location: Commons @ Frederica
Seller: Klinowski Investments
Buyer: William J. Klinowski
Price: $16,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Ewell Grady Pope
Buyer: Robin E. Marsili
Price: $350.000
Location: St. Clair Estates
Seller: Robert T. Hope Sr.
Buyer: Gary Mitch Dutka
Price: $475,000
Location: Julians Hammock
Seller: Newton A. Kirby
Buyer: Michael Graham
Price: $360,000
Location: Sandcastle
Seller: Cumberland Investment
Buyer: Steven A. Archibald
Price: $152,700
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: Golden Basket Holdings
Buyer: Jillien Vannostrand
Price: $370,000
Location: Cedardale
Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.
Buyer: Derek Czerwinski
Price: $184,900
Location: Bridgewater
Seller: William B. Harris
Buyer: Robert C. Phillips
Price: $159,000
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: CRE Marketing Specialists
Buyer: Sanaya Fec LLC
Price: $650,000
Location: Green Acres
Seller: Mary E. Teston
Buyer: Laura Baumbarten
Price: $422,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Dobbs Land & Development
Buyer: Silas G. Moxley
Price: $37,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Rebecca Sullivan
Buyer: Top Choice Real Estate
Price: $45,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Donald J. Rogers
Buyer: Glen L. Bigler
Price: $22,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Robert C. Whitfield
Buyer: Rachel Deacon
Price: $231,000
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: Charles W. Katz
Buyer: Dorothy Utz
Price: $153,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Tom Heeter
Buyer: Lanier Carson
Price: $650,000
Location: Epworth Acres
Seller: Donald Hall Jr.
Buyer: Florentina Lopez
Price: $55,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Leigh Shannon
Buyer: Michael Spinneweber
Price: $270,000
Location: Central Park
Seller: William D. Reed
Buyer: Tennyson Taylor
Price: $199,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Rodney D. Helmers
Buyer: Moxley & Company
Price: $315,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Heather Evans
Buyer: Andrew Husted
Price: $127,000
Location: Culligans Landing
Seller: Joshlyn V. Goodwill
Buyer: Robert Gibbons
Price: $1,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Harley N. Brown
Buyer: James L. Jacobs
Price: $396,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Cumberland Investment
Buyer: Robert W. Lowrey
Price: $157,600
Location: Grove @ Pecan Pointe
Seller: Tracy Scott Gatwood
Buyer: Jennifer Frisk
Price: $293,500
Location: Lakes
Seller: Vernett Knight
Buyer: Carl W. McIntosh
Price: $166,000
Location: Villas @ Golden Isles
Seller: Patricia Ann Stabb
Buyer: Daniel Scott Stabb
Price: $140,000
Location: Deerfield Station
Seller: Exclusive Resorts SI1 LLC
Buyer: Michael Murphy
Price: $2.8 million
Location: Cloister Cottages
Seller: Angela R. Scott
Buyer: Kevin M. Fussell
Price: $508,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: J. Russell Magbee Jr.
Buyer: Randall J. McKinley
Price: $495,000
Location: Mission ASAO
Seller: Lance W. Haynes
Buyer: Judy Wood
Price: $185,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Holly B. Morrison
Buyer: Reba Howell Sime
Price: $291,800
Location: Village Creek Way
Seller: David Willis Dykes
Buyer: Gail H. Wendel
Price: $58,700
Location: Pine Ridge
Seller: Van A. Doolittle
Buyer: Betsy B. Clark
Price: $232,000
Location: Sea Palms Colony
Seller: Jeffrey Lamar Clark
Buyer: Mary E. Baker
Price: $45,000
Location: Lawrenceville
Seller: Regency Innovations
Buyer: Thomas Hutchinson
Price: $289,300
Location: Egrets Pass