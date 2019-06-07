Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 27 through May 31 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Nucompass Mobility Service
Buyer: Barbara Williams
Price: $670,000
Location: Grove L 5
Seller: Carol Heusner
Buyer: Robert Smith
Price: $185,000
Location: Sea Palms
Seller: Jim Herndon
Buyer: Stephanie Bowles
Price: $100,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Joel Whalen
Buyer: Jackie Brookins
Price: $280,000
Location: Limeburn Village
Seller: Mark Miller
Buyer: Lam Pham
Price: $265,000
Location: Nottinghill
Seller: Rodney Wiggins
Buyer: Marty Crabtree
Price: $40,000
Location: Big Buck Ptn of SC tract
Seller: Kathleen Maza
Buyer: Rebecca Joyner
Price: $106,000
Location: Belle Point East
Seller: Brandon Waters
Buyer: William Shivers Jr.
Price: $530,000
Location: Yacht Club
Seller: Robert Hall
Buyer: Thomas Runkle
Price: $479,000
Location: Sea Palms
Seller: Pat Hodnett Cooper
Buyer: Patricia Morris
Price: $138,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: Atlantic Cottages
Buyer: 307 Neptune Road LLC
Price: $325,000
Location: Atlantic Cottages
Seller: Jo Roberts
Buyer: Rebecca Morehouse
Price: $187,000
Location: Autumn’s Wood
Seller: Andrea Nemati
Buyer: Stephanie Levy
Price: $230,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: John Craven
Buyer: Hendrikus Jacobs
Price: $180,000
Location: Skiff Landing on Dunbar
Seller: Kathryn Matthews
Buyer: Carroll Webb Jr.
Price: $118,000
Location: Southwinds
Seller: Janice Casey
Buyer: Leon Traylor
Price: $175,300
Location: Hidden Lakes
Seller: David Robinson
Buyer: RPD Coastal LLC
Price: $2,050,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Ellen Rothstein
Buyer: Zachary Parmley
Price: $629,000
Location: Intersection of Westerly R/O/W
Seller: Phoebe Hoaster
Buyer: Thomas Walker
Price: $814,500
Location: Frederica Oaks
Seller: Relo Direct Government
Buyer: David Paris
Price: $366,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: AHR Investments
Buyer: Stephanie Ortiz
Price: $199,900
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: John Carroll
Buyer: Danny Lankford
Price: $300,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: M2S2 LLC
Buyer: Amanda Williams
Price: $41,000
Location: Riverfront Plaza
Seller: Rees 514 LLC
Buyer: JLG Holdings LLC
Price: $3,450,000
Location: Canal Crossing
Seller: Peppertree 3 LLC
Buyer: Jean Polezak
Price: $311,200
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Silver Bluff Builders LLC
Buyer: Tatjana Harper
Price: $264,700
Location: Silver Bluff Ph 2 L 111
Seller: Kimberly Denmead
Buyer: Jacqueline Vasquez
Price: $320,000
Location: Laurel Grove
Seller: Exclusive Resorts LLC
Buyer: Patrick Galley
Price: $2,665,000
Location: Cloister Cottages
Seller: Jason Franklin
Buyer: Calvin Branham
Price: $9,500
Location: Valerie North
Seller: Michael Berson
Buyer: Kristen Hersey
Price: $472,000
Location: West Point
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature
Buyer: Diane Espinosa
Price: $293,500
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Paul Jackson
Buyer: MOY1LLC
Price: $73,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Richard Shirah
Buyer: Mark Semmelmayer
Price: $ 525,000
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: Wilmington Savings Fund
Buyer: Dondi Simon
Price: $375,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Michael Ray
Buyer: Ashley Girtman
Price: $211,000
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: Moor & Moor LLC
Buyer: Don Richter
Price: $13,500
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Turner Properties Group
Buyer: Michel Westwood
Price: $213,900
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Nancy Jobe
Buyer: Ryan Harper
Price: $138,500
Location: Caleb’s Crossing
Seller: Nathan Gabelman
Buyer: Beverly Seybert
Price: $275,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Carol Warner
Buyer: Susan Havey
Price: $387,000
Location: Linkside Patio Homes
Seller: Gerald Brayman
Buyer: Jorge Verduzco
Price: $181,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Wayne Farias
Buyer: Philip Gates
Price: $345,000
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: John Galvani
Buyer: Christopher Henesy
Price: $225,000
Location: Courtside Villas
Seller: Jenny Sharpe
Buyer: Craig Pope
Price: $415,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Richard Shirah
Price: $900,000
Location: Parkview
Seller: Daphne Parmelee
Buyer: Christopher Daniels
Price: $315,000
Location: Wesley Oaks
Seller: Randy Vessel
Buyer: Crystal Jackson
Price: $170,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Douglas Hood
Buyer: Tina Shaw
Price: $109,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Sally Mixon
Buyer: Kevin Almond
Price: $239,000
Location: Cedar Walk
Seller: William Cselle
Buyer: Betty Whaley
Price: $140,000
Location: Village Green
Seller: Dixon Lane LLC
Buyer: David Robinson
Price: $1,000,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Stephen Rentz
Buyer: Joshua Brown
Price: $229,000
Location: Dixville
Seller: Irby Clarke
Buyer: Seve Lopez
Price: $25,000
Location: Parkwood
Seller: Blake Merrill
Buyer: Johnny Simmons
Price: $175,000
Location: Rowantree
Seller: Loretta Palmer
Buyer: Jasmine Hubbard
Price: $106,300
Location: Palmetto Estates
Seller: William Lathrop
Buyer: Matthew Carbo
Price: $141,100
Location: tract 1, 1.35 acres
Seller: Alma Cross
Buyer: Martha Sosa
Price: $5,000
Location: Sterling Park
Seller: Dean Buie
Buyer: Katelyn Wills
Price: $49,000
Location: Woodland Estates
Seller: David King
Buyer: Maximo Jovine
Price: $420,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Benjamin Smith
Buyer: Brendan Doyle
Price: $225,000
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: Jacqueline Jordan
Buyer: Susan Lunsford
Price: $159,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Burt Kahler
Buyer: Taylor Adams
Price: $136,000
Location: Intersection of the western r/o/w of Hwy 84
Seller: Joe Johnson
Buyer: Natalie Bishop
Price: $130,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: AG AX LLC
Buyer: Silver Bluff Builders LLC
Price: $12,500
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Jodie Rowell
Buyer: Elizabeth Orey
Price: $10,000
Location: Pine Haven
Seller: Robert Long
Buyer: Carroll Custom Homes INC
Price: $225,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Leasor: Ocean Oaks at Jekyll Island
Leasee: Max Cohen
Price: Not listed
Location: Jekyll Island
Leasor: Ocean Oaks at Jekyll Island
Buyer: Villas By the Sea
Price: Not listed
Location: Ocean Oaks
Seller: Jean Poleszak
Buyer: Ellen Rothstein
Price: Not listed
Location: Pine Grove