Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 27 through May 31 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Nucompass Mobility Service

Buyer: Barbara Williams

Price: $670,000

Location: Grove L 5

Seller: Carol Heusner

Buyer: Robert Smith

Price: $185,000

Location: Sea Palms

Seller: Jim Herndon

Buyer: Stephanie Bowles

Price: $100,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Joel Whalen

Buyer: Jackie Brookins

Price: $280,000

Location: Limeburn Village

Seller: Mark Miller

Buyer: Lam Pham

Price: $265,000

Location: Nottinghill

Seller: Rodney Wiggins

Buyer: Marty Crabtree

Price: $40,000

Location: Big Buck Ptn of SC tract

Seller: Kathleen Maza

Buyer: Rebecca Joyner

Price: $106,000

Location: Belle Point East

Seller: Brandon Waters

Buyer: William Shivers Jr.

Price: $530,000

Location: Yacht Club

Seller: Robert Hall

Buyer: Thomas Runkle

Price: $479,000

Location: Sea Palms

Seller: Pat Hodnett Cooper

Buyer: Patricia Morris

Price: $138,000

Location: Island Square

Seller: Atlantic Cottages

Buyer: 307 Neptune Road LLC

Price: $325,000

Location: Atlantic Cottages

Seller: Jo Roberts

Buyer: Rebecca Morehouse

Price: $187,000

Location: Autumn’s Wood

Seller: Andrea Nemati

Buyer: Stephanie Levy

Price: $230,000

Location: Country Walk

Seller: John Craven

Buyer: Hendrikus Jacobs

Price: $180,000

Location: Skiff Landing on Dunbar

Seller: Kathryn Matthews

Buyer: Carroll Webb Jr.

Price: $118,000

Location: Southwinds

Seller: Janice Casey

Buyer: Leon Traylor

Price: $175,300

Location: Hidden Lakes

Seller: David Robinson

Buyer: RPD Coastal LLC

Price: $2,050,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Ellen Rothstein

Buyer: Zachary Parmley

Price: $629,000

Location: Intersection of Westerly R/O/W

Seller: Phoebe Hoaster

Buyer: Thomas Walker

Price: $814,500

Location: Frederica Oaks

Seller: Relo Direct Government

Buyer: David Paris

Price: $366,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: AHR Investments

Buyer: Stephanie Ortiz

Price: $199,900

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: John Carroll

Buyer: Danny Lankford

Price: $300,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: M2S2 LLC

Buyer: Amanda Williams

Price: $41,000

Location: Riverfront Plaza

Seller: Rees 514 LLC

Buyer: JLG Holdings LLC

Price: $3,450,000

Location: Canal Crossing

Seller: Peppertree 3 LLC

Buyer: Jean Polezak

Price: $311,200

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: Silver Bluff Builders LLC

Buyer: Tatjana Harper

Price: $264,700

Location: Silver Bluff Ph 2 L 111

Seller: Kimberly Denmead

Buyer: Jacqueline Vasquez

Price: $320,000

Location: Laurel Grove

Seller: Exclusive Resorts LLC

Buyer: Patrick Galley

Price: $2,665,000

Location: Cloister Cottages

Seller: Jason Franklin

Buyer: Calvin Branham

Price: $9,500

Location: Valerie North

Seller: Michael Berson

Buyer: Kristen Hersey

Price: $472,000

Location: West Point

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature

Buyer: Diane Espinosa

Price: $293,500

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Paul Jackson

Buyer: MOY1LLC

Price: $73,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Richard Shirah

Buyer: Mark Semmelmayer

Price: $ 525,000

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: Wilmington Savings Fund

Buyer: Dondi Simon

Price: $375,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Michael Ray

Buyer: Ashley Girtman

Price: $211,000

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: Moor & Moor LLC

Buyer: Don Richter

Price: $13,500

Location: Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Turner Properties Group

Buyer: Michel Westwood

Price: $213,900

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: Nancy Jobe

Buyer: Ryan Harper

Price: $138,500

Location: Caleb’s Crossing

Seller: Nathan Gabelman

Buyer: Beverly Seybert

Price: $275,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Carol Warner

Buyer: Susan Havey

Price: $387,000

Location: Linkside Patio Homes

Seller: Gerald Brayman

Buyer: Jorge Verduzco

Price: $181,000

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: Wayne Farias

Buyer: Philip Gates

Price: $345,000

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: John Galvani

Buyer: Christopher Henesy

Price: $225,000

Location: Courtside Villas

Seller: Jenny Sharpe

Buyer: Craig Pope

Price: $415,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Richard Shirah

Price: $900,000

Location: Parkview

Seller: Daphne Parmelee

Buyer: Christopher Daniels

Price: $315,000

Location: Wesley Oaks

Seller: Randy Vessel

Buyer: Crystal Jackson

Price: $170,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Douglas Hood

Buyer: Tina Shaw

Price: $109,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Sally Mixon

Buyer: Kevin Almond

Price: $239,000

Location: Cedar Walk

Seller: William Cselle

Buyer: Betty Whaley

Price: $140,000

Location: Village Green

Seller: Dixon Lane LLC

Buyer: David Robinson

Price: $1,000,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Stephen Rentz

Buyer: Joshua Brown

Price: $229,000

Location: Dixville

Seller: Irby Clarke

Buyer: Seve Lopez

Price: $25,000

Location: Parkwood

Seller: Blake Merrill

Buyer: Johnny Simmons

Price: $175,000

Location: Rowantree

Seller: Loretta Palmer

Buyer: Jasmine Hubbard

Price: $106,300

Location: Palmetto Estates

Seller: William Lathrop

Buyer: Matthew Carbo

Price: $141,100

Location: tract 1, 1.35 acres

Seller: Alma Cross

Buyer: Martha Sosa

Price: $5,000

Location: Sterling Park

Seller: Dean Buie

Buyer: Katelyn Wills

Price: $49,000

Location: Woodland Estates

Seller: David King

Buyer: Maximo Jovine

Price: $420,000

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Benjamin Smith

Buyer: Brendan Doyle

Price: $225,000

Location: Hardwood Forest

Seller: Jacqueline Jordan

Buyer: Susan Lunsford

Price: $159,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Burt Kahler

Buyer: Taylor Adams

Price: $136,000

Location: Intersection of the western r/o/w of Hwy 84

Seller: Joe Johnson

Buyer: Natalie Bishop

Price: $130,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: AG AX LLC

Buyer: Silver Bluff Builders LLC

Price: $12,500

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Jodie Rowell

Buyer: Elizabeth Orey

Price: $10,000

Location: Pine Haven

Seller: Robert Long

Buyer: Carroll Custom Homes INC

Price: $225,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Leasor: Ocean Oaks at Jekyll Island

Leasee: Max Cohen

Price: Not listed

Location: Jekyll Island

Leasor: Ocean Oaks at Jekyll Island

Buyer: Villas By the Sea

Price: Not listed

Location: Ocean Oaks

Seller: Jean Poleszak

Buyer: Ellen Rothstein

Price: Not listed

Location: Pine Grove

