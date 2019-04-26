Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 15 through April 19 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Victory Estates LLC
Buyer: Corey Wood
Price: $25,000
Location: Old Jesup Hwy
Seller: Alexander Odyssey LLC
Buyer: Jamie Herrington
Price: $212,000
Location: Grant’s Ferry
Seller: Yvonee Fussell
Buyer: Pamela Fussell
Price: $1,100
Location: Pine View
Seller: James Montgomery
Buyer: Mary Kotick
Price: $287,000
Location: Salt Air Villas
Seller: Hoekwater Property Management
Buyer: James Gann
Price: $132,500
Location: Ridgewood Plantation
Seller: Larry Wilkinson
Buyer: Terry Starry
Price: $292,500
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: Ladd King
Buyer: Betty Griffin
Price: $370,000
Location: Sunbury Court
Seller: Jeffrey Homans
Buyer: Joseph Harper
Price: $121,500
Location: Second Ave
Seller: Anne Hassett
Buyer: John Woodford Jr.
Price: $760,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Lori Dirkes
Buyer: John Delano
Price: $227,000
Location: Oglethorpe Manor
Seller: Driggers Homes INC
Buyer: Vannya Gutierrez
Price: $233,600
Location: Estate at Golden Isles
Seller: Timothy Last
Buyer: Kory Reitz
Price: $435,000
Location: West Point
Seller: James Jinkins
Buyer: Fiddler Island LLC
Price: $575,000
Location: Fiddler Island
Seller: Felipe Miguel
Buyer: Esteban Alicivar
Price: $12,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Jacqueline Weder
Buyer: Crystal Johnson
Price: $128,500
Location: Culligan’s Landing
Seller: Kevin Carlberg
Buyer: David Harvey
Price: $10,500
Location: Whispering Pines
Seller: Ryan Moxley
Buyer: Betty Lott
Price: $12,000
Location: 34.15 acre tract
Seller: Richard and Kathy MicMinn Property
Buyer: Isidro Lopez
Price: $42,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Latonia Odom
Buyer: John Upshaw
Price: $60,500
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Linda Popwell
Buyer: Job Teodoro
Price: $33,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Brian Goodman
Buyer: Bernard Swafford
Price: $86,500
Location: Settler’s Hammock
Seller: Stephens Pizzo Jr.
Buyer: Shelley Ray
Price: $144,900
Location: Maggie’s Ridge
Seller: James Duerk
Buyer: GF Collidge
Price: $10,000
Location: Laurel Grove
Seller: S&T Gonzalez Investments LLC
Buyer: Amanda Barak
Price: $30,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Elaine Boswell
Buyer: Harry Parker
Price: $25,000
Location: Fish Hall Estates
Seller: Southeastern Educational
Buyer: Cynthia Fowler
Price: $90,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Driggers Homes INC
Buyer: LeShan Lane
Price: $221,300
Location: Sweetwater
Seller: Helen Gilmore
Buyer: Mary Irby
Price: $470,500
Location: Country Club
Seller: Ronald Yatzek
Buyer: Catheryn Dunn
Price: $372,800
Location: Sandcastle
Seller: Earl Lamey
Buyer: Phatthana Manivong
Price: $52,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Donna Grisham
Buyer: Karen Mumford
Price: $35,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Arthur Velez
Price: $193,900
Location: Autumn’s Wood
Seller: Ashley Sikes
Buyer: Lauren Bailey
Price: $38,000
Location: Old David Bennett Tract
Seller: Ricky Simpson
Buyer: William Schnupp
Price: $320,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Charles Fiese
Buyer: Mai Nu Ton
Price: $125,000
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: John’s Land Co INC
Buyer: Jeff Johns Construction INC
Price: $8,500
Location: Avondale
Seller: Alexander Odyessy I LLC
Buyer: Andrew Knezich
Price: $213,900
Location: Grant’s Ferry
Seller: John Gilmore
Buyer: James Turpin
Price: $364,700
Location: Winton Farm
Seller: Michael Swinea
Buyer: Thomas Talarico
Price: $236,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Lamar Smith Singature Homes
Buyer: John Hennessy
Price: $167,100
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: JC Souter III