Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 15 through April 19 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Victory Estates LLC

Buyer: Corey Wood

Price: $25,000

Location: Old Jesup Hwy

Seller: Alexander Odyssey LLC

Buyer: Jamie Herrington

Price: $212,000

Location: Grant’s Ferry

Seller: Yvonee Fussell

Buyer: Pamela Fussell

Price: $1,100

Location: Pine View

Seller: James Montgomery

Buyer: Mary Kotick

Price: $287,000

Location: Salt Air Villas

Seller: Hoekwater Property Management

Buyer: James Gann

Price: $132,500

Location: Ridgewood Plantation

Seller: Larry Wilkinson

Buyer: Terry Starry

Price: $292,500

Location: Ratcliffe Lake

Seller: Ladd King

Buyer: Betty Griffin

Price: $370,000

Location: Sunbury Court

Seller: Jeffrey Homans

Buyer: Joseph Harper

Price: $121,500

Location: Second Ave

Seller: Anne Hassett

Buyer: John Woodford Jr.

Price: $760,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Lori Dirkes

Buyer: John Delano

Price: $227,000

Location: Oglethorpe Manor

Seller: Driggers Homes INC

Buyer: Vannya Gutierrez

Price: $233,600

Location: Estate at Golden Isles

Seller: Timothy Last

Buyer: Kory Reitz

Price: $435,000

Location: West Point

Seller: James Jinkins

Buyer: Fiddler Island LLC

Price: $575,000

Location: Fiddler Island

Seller: Felipe Miguel

Buyer: Esteban Alicivar

Price: $12,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Jacqueline Weder

Buyer: Crystal Johnson

Price: $128,500

Location: Culligan’s Landing

Seller: Kevin Carlberg

Buyer: David Harvey

Price: $10,500

Location: Whispering Pines

Seller: Ryan Moxley

Buyer: Betty Lott

Price: $12,000

Location: 34.15 acre tract

Seller: Richard and Kathy MicMinn Property

Buyer: Isidro Lopez

Price: $42,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Latonia Odom

Buyer: John Upshaw

Price: $60,500

Location: Magnolia Park

Seller: Linda Popwell

Buyer: Job Teodoro

Price: $33,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Brian Goodman

Buyer: Bernard Swafford

Price: $86,500

Location: Settler’s Hammock

Seller: Stephens Pizzo Jr.

Buyer: Shelley Ray

Price: $144,900

Location: Maggie’s Ridge

Seller: James Duerk

Buyer: GF Collidge

Price: $10,000

Location: Laurel Grove

Seller: S&T Gonzalez Investments LLC

Buyer: Amanda Barak

Price: $30,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Elaine Boswell

Buyer: Harry Parker

Price: $25,000

Location: Fish Hall Estates

Seller: Southeastern Educational

Buyer: Cynthia Fowler

Price: $90,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Driggers Homes INC

Buyer: LeShan Lane

Price: $221,300

Location: Sweetwater

Seller: Helen Gilmore

Buyer: Mary Irby

Price: $470,500

Location: Country Club

Seller: Ronald Yatzek

Buyer: Catheryn Dunn

Price: $372,800

Location: Sandcastle

Seller: Earl Lamey

Buyer: Phatthana Manivong

Price: $52,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Donna Grisham

Buyer: Karen Mumford

Price: $35,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah

Buyer: Arthur Velez

Price: $193,900

Location: Autumn’s Wood

Seller: Ashley Sikes

Buyer: Lauren Bailey

Price: $38,000

Location: Old David Bennett Tract

Seller: Ricky Simpson

Buyer: William Schnupp

Price: $320,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Charles Fiese

Buyer: Mai Nu Ton

Price: $125,000

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: John’s Land Co INC

Buyer: Jeff Johns Construction INC

Price: $8,500

Location: Avondale

Seller: Alexander Odyessy I LLC

Buyer: Andrew Knezich

Price: $213,900

Location: Grant’s Ferry

Seller: John Gilmore

Buyer: James Turpin

Price: $364,700

Location: Winton Farm

Seller: Michael Swinea

Buyer: Thomas Talarico

Price: $236,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Lamar Smith Singature Homes

Buyer: John Hennessy

Price: $167,100

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: JC Souter III

