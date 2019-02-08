Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Jan. 27 through Feb. 1 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Winton Herrin Jr.

Buyer: Perez Warleski

Price: $380,000

Location: Carriage Gate

Seller: Habitat for Humanity

Buyer: James Burke

Price: $51,000

Location: Harlem Farms

Seller: Strategic Realty Fund LLC

Buyer: Lindsey Brooks

Price: $85,100

Location: Crystal Lakes

Seller: Edward Molloy

Buyer: Jason Townsend

Price: $485,000

Location: Foxcreek

Seller: J&J Property Partners LLC

Buyer: Jesse Stepp

Price: $199,400

Location: Myers Hill

Seller: Sharon Robinson

Buyer: Joey Miller

Price: $155,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Sarah Harrell

Buyer: Reese Remy

Price: $10,500

Location: Mamie Mae Bowers SC

Seller: Dr. Charles Procter

Buyer: Steven Halverson

Price: $1,170,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Suzanne Haley

Buyer: Henry Hall

Price: $1,012,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: John Melancon

Buyer: John Pollokc

Price: $572,900

Location: Shaw’s Bounty

Seller: Cole Wesley Morrison

Buyer: Steven Schoettle

Price: $815,000

Location: Frederica Oaks

Seller: Norton Coastal Properties LLC

Buyer: Newell Inman

Price: $426,000

Location: Beach Club

Seller: NXT2C LLC

Buyer: MIRB LLC

Price: $565,000

Location: Golden Isles

Seller: Deborah Green

Buyer: Wilson Pruitt

Price: $15,000

Location: Sub tract B SC

Seller: Franklin Drawdy

Buyer: Daniel Frank

Price: $162,500

Location: Cyrpress Run

Seller: Kelly Pitzer

Buyer: Jeffrey Emory

Price: $28,000

Location: Castleberry

Seller: Susan Aiken

Buyer: Barbara McIntyre

Price: $180,000

Location: Brockington Marsh

Seller: Cheryl Hargrove

Buyer: Ricky McIntyre

Price: $255,000

Location: Oglethorpe Park

Seller: CP Capital LLC

Buyer: BMD Holdings LLC

Price: $335,000

Location: Coral Oak Commerce

Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.

Buyer: Stephanie McDonald

Price: $284,400

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Robert Martin

Buyer: Catherine Boyne

Price: $225,000

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: Antonio Cofer

Buyer: Newell Inman

Price: $206,000

Location: Courtyard Villas

Seller: Rose Underwood

Buyer: Juan Morales

Price: $12,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Darryl Peck

Buyer: Michael Gebhardt

Price: $1,240,000

Location: Villas at Coast Cottage

Seller: James Johnson

Buyer: James Johnson

Price: $650,000

Location: Ocean Boulevard

Seller: Richard Cochran

Buyer: Tim Long

Price: $42,500

Location: Pickett Landing

Seller: Mitchell Jones

Buyer: Broadhurst Group LLC

Price: $215,000

Location: Riverside

Seller: Lawrence Guyer

Buyer: Donna Young

Price: $290,000

Location: Forest Park

Seller: Zumbrun Properties LLC

Buyer: Dean Meyeraan

Price: $288,500

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Brenda Peace

Buyer: Michael Hanzalik

Price: $290,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Agnew Peacock

Buyer: Lisa Irwin

Price: $373,000

Location: Highland Acres

Seller: Hodnett Cooper & Hodnett LLC

Buyer: Lester Epperson

Price: $190,500

Location: Island Retreat

