Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Jan. 27 through Feb. 1 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Winton Herrin Jr.
Buyer: Perez Warleski
Price: $380,000
Location: Carriage Gate
Seller: Habitat for Humanity
Buyer: James Burke
Price: $51,000
Location: Harlem Farms
Seller: Strategic Realty Fund LLC
Buyer: Lindsey Brooks
Price: $85,100
Location: Crystal Lakes
Seller: Edward Molloy
Buyer: Jason Townsend
Price: $485,000
Location: Foxcreek
Seller: J&J Property Partners LLC
Buyer: Jesse Stepp
Price: $199,400
Location: Myers Hill
Seller: Sharon Robinson
Buyer: Joey Miller
Price: $155,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Sarah Harrell
Buyer: Reese Remy
Price: $10,500
Location: Mamie Mae Bowers SC
Seller: Dr. Charles Procter
Buyer: Steven Halverson
Price: $1,170,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Suzanne Haley
Buyer: Henry Hall
Price: $1,012,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: John Melancon
Buyer: John Pollokc
Price: $572,900
Location: Shaw’s Bounty
Seller: Cole Wesley Morrison
Buyer: Steven Schoettle
Price: $815,000
Location: Frederica Oaks
Seller: Norton Coastal Properties LLC
Buyer: Newell Inman
Price: $426,000
Location: Beach Club
Seller: NXT2C LLC
Buyer: MIRB LLC
Price: $565,000
Location: Golden Isles
Seller: Deborah Green
Buyer: Wilson Pruitt
Price: $15,000
Location: Sub tract B SC
Seller: Franklin Drawdy
Buyer: Daniel Frank
Price: $162,500
Location: Cyrpress Run
Seller: Kelly Pitzer
Buyer: Jeffrey Emory
Price: $28,000
Location: Castleberry
Seller: Susan Aiken
Buyer: Barbara McIntyre
Price: $180,000
Location: Brockington Marsh
Seller: Cheryl Hargrove
Buyer: Ricky McIntyre
Price: $255,000
Location: Oglethorpe Park
Seller: CP Capital LLC
Buyer: BMD Holdings LLC
Price: $335,000
Location: Coral Oak Commerce
Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.
Buyer: Stephanie McDonald
Price: $284,400
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Robert Martin
Buyer: Catherine Boyne
Price: $225,000
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Antonio Cofer
Buyer: Newell Inman
Price: $206,000
Location: Courtyard Villas
Seller: Rose Underwood
Buyer: Juan Morales
Price: $12,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Darryl Peck
Buyer: Michael Gebhardt
Price: $1,240,000
Location: Villas at Coast Cottage
Seller: James Johnson
Buyer: James Johnson
Price: $650,000
Location: Ocean Boulevard
Seller: Richard Cochran
Buyer: Tim Long
Price: $42,500
Location: Pickett Landing
Seller: Mitchell Jones
Buyer: Broadhurst Group LLC
Price: $215,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: Lawrence Guyer
Buyer: Donna Young
Price: $290,000
Location: Forest Park
Seller: Zumbrun Properties LLC
Buyer: Dean Meyeraan
Price: $288,500
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Brenda Peace
Buyer: Michael Hanzalik
Price: $290,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Agnew Peacock
Buyer: Lisa Irwin
Price: $373,000
Location: Highland Acres
Seller: Hodnett Cooper & Hodnett LLC
Buyer: Lester Epperson
Price: $190,500
Location: Island Retreat