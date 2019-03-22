Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 10 through March 18 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Mark Spain

Buyer: Mary Piette

Price: $395,000

Location: Beach Club

Seller: Sandra Feil

Buyer: Trevor Jefferson

Price: $5,000

Location: Glyndale

Seller: Stephen Pizzo

Buyer: Jesse Chung

Price: $164,900

Location: Buckmeadow Plantation

Seller: John Scott

Buyer: Yvonne Blais

Price: $183,000

Location: Shell Pointe

Seller: Mell Tolleson Jr.

Buyer: Solid Rock Holdings LLC

Price: $120,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Jeff Jones Construction INC

Buyer: Elizabeth Behling

Price: $142,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Allen Construction and Development

Buyer: Marsha Schmitter

Price: $449,500

Location: Township Bluff

Seller: Southeastern Restoration LLC

Buyer: Robert Greenfield

Price: $209,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Louise McDowell

Buyer: Somba Nonaremath

Price: $157,000

Location: Bridgewater

Seller: Robert Johnson Jr.

Buyer: William Harris II

Price: $137,000

Location: Country Club Heights

Seller: William Oglesby

Buyer: Thomas Kelley

Price: $181,900

Location: Myers Hill Estates

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Leanne Hicks

Price: $620,000

Location: Cummings Cottages

Seller: George Stevens

Buyer: Shatique Scott

Price: $150,000

Location: Pine View

Seller: Gary Grinstead

Buyer: Heather Ray

Price: $417,800

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: Joseph Ely Jr.

Buyer: Vicki West

Price: $140,000

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: Moor & Moor LLC

Buyer: Marc Jacalone

Price: $12,000

Location: Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Terri Duffy

Buyer: Jennifer Ranger

Price: $263,000

Location: Fox Run

Seller: Adam Hayes

Buyer: Taylor Gann

Price: $195,000

Location: Quail Run

Seller: Dune Avenue LLC

Buyer: Thomas Wylly

Price: $1,060,000

Location: Cloister Ocean Residence

Seller: Olde Plantation Group LLC

Buyer: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Price: $148,000

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: Sandra Bunn

Buyer: Thomas Makrides

Price: $70,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: T&G Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Terri Thomas

Price: $71,500

Location: Marsh View

Seller: Mark Van Weegan

Buyer: Sarah Simpson

Price: $1,300,000

Location: Villas at Coast Cottages

Seller: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC

Buyer: Daphne Gable

Price: $150,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Burford Rowe

Buyer: Valerie O’Neal

Price: $159,700

Location: Northwood Estates

Seller: Patricia O’Steen

Buyer: Jennifer Rappaport

Price: $167,000

Location: Barkentine Court

Seller: Barbara Hendrix

Buyer: Michael Weidenaar

Price: $410,000

Location: Hartford by the Sea

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Samuel Fragale

Price: $592,000

Location: Regina Court

Seller: Everett Crews

Buyer: Mary Wix

Price: $62,500

Location: Montpelier

Seller: Hatcher Homes INC

Buyer: Philip Orazi II

Price: $675,000

Location: Ocean Breezes

Seller: Ryan Moxley

Buyer: Tymber Griffith

Price: $132,000

Location: Pinehurst

Seller: Janet Garris

Buyer: Michael Strickland

Price: $237,000

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Linda Blood

Buyer: Justin Clifton

Price: $18,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Glenn Carson

Buyer: T&M Grant Properties LLC

Price: $97,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Harry Reynolds Jr.

Buyer: Lance Hayes

Price: $161,100

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: Gerald Tuma

Buyer: Glynco Properties Management

Price: $79,000

Location: Glynnwood Commerce

Seller: Vincent Watson

Buyer: Paul Gouty

Price: $250,000

Location: Marshes of McKay

Seller: Hammond Breland

Buyer: Jeffrey Butcher

Price: $188,200

Location: Hidden Lakes

Seller: Cynthia Horowitz

Buyer: Herbert Bond

Price: $367,500

Location: Demere Landing

Seller: Michael Butler

Buyer: Franklin Hayes

Price: $1,200,000

Location: Yacht Club

Seller: Earline Williams

Buyer: Tomas Hernandez

Price: $19,000

Location: Ga Trading and Development

Seller: Brandi Crawford

Buyer: Albert Rahn

Price: $304,500

Location: Satilla Shores

Seller: David Ellis

Buyer: Hammond Breland

Price: $206,000

Location: R L Holtzendore Land

Seller: Preston Watts

Buyer: Robbie Kestler

Price: $192,700

Location: Grant’s Ferry Cove

Seller: Linda Blount

Buyer: Cyril Ribbron

Price: $30,000

Location: 801 SC Tract D

Seller: Stacie Waters

Buyer: Matthew Vaughn

Price: $178,000

Location: Plantation at Golden Isles

