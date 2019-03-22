Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 10 through March 18 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Mark Spain
Buyer: Mary Piette
Price: $395,000
Location: Beach Club
Seller: Sandra Feil
Buyer: Trevor Jefferson
Price: $5,000
Location: Glyndale
Seller: Stephen Pizzo
Buyer: Jesse Chung
Price: $164,900
Location: Buckmeadow Plantation
Seller: John Scott
Buyer: Yvonne Blais
Price: $183,000
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Mell Tolleson Jr.
Buyer: Solid Rock Holdings LLC
Price: $120,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Jeff Jones Construction INC
Buyer: Elizabeth Behling
Price: $142,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Allen Construction and Development
Buyer: Marsha Schmitter
Price: $449,500
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: Southeastern Restoration LLC
Buyer: Robert Greenfield
Price: $209,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Louise McDowell
Buyer: Somba Nonaremath
Price: $157,000
Location: Bridgewater
Seller: Robert Johnson Jr.
Buyer: William Harris II
Price: $137,000
Location: Country Club Heights
Seller: William Oglesby
Buyer: Thomas Kelley
Price: $181,900
Location: Myers Hill Estates
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Leanne Hicks
Price: $620,000
Location: Cummings Cottages
Seller: George Stevens
Buyer: Shatique Scott
Price: $150,000
Location: Pine View
Seller: Gary Grinstead
Buyer: Heather Ray
Price: $417,800
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: Joseph Ely Jr.
Buyer: Vicki West
Price: $140,000
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Moor & Moor LLC
Buyer: Marc Jacalone
Price: $12,000
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Terri Duffy
Buyer: Jennifer Ranger
Price: $263,000
Location: Fox Run
Seller: Adam Hayes
Buyer: Taylor Gann
Price: $195,000
Location: Quail Run
Seller: Dune Avenue LLC
Buyer: Thomas Wylly
Price: $1,060,000
Location: Cloister Ocean Residence
Seller: Olde Plantation Group LLC
Buyer: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Price: $148,000
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Sandra Bunn
Buyer: Thomas Makrides
Price: $70,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: T&G Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Terri Thomas
Price: $71,500
Location: Marsh View
Seller: Mark Van Weegan
Buyer: Sarah Simpson
Price: $1,300,000
Location: Villas at Coast Cottages
Seller: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC
Buyer: Daphne Gable
Price: $150,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Burford Rowe
Buyer: Valerie O’Neal
Price: $159,700
Location: Northwood Estates
Seller: Patricia O’Steen
Buyer: Jennifer Rappaport
Price: $167,000
Location: Barkentine Court
Seller: Barbara Hendrix
Buyer: Michael Weidenaar
Price: $410,000
Location: Hartford by the Sea
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Samuel Fragale
Price: $592,000
Location: Regina Court
Seller: Everett Crews
Buyer: Mary Wix
Price: $62,500
Location: Montpelier
Seller: Hatcher Homes INC
Buyer: Philip Orazi II
Price: $675,000
Location: Ocean Breezes
Seller: Ryan Moxley
Buyer: Tymber Griffith
Price: $132,000
Location: Pinehurst
Seller: Janet Garris
Buyer: Michael Strickland
Price: $237,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Linda Blood
Buyer: Justin Clifton
Price: $18,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Glenn Carson
Buyer: T&M Grant Properties LLC
Price: $97,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Harry Reynolds Jr.
Buyer: Lance Hayes
Price: $161,100
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Gerald Tuma
Buyer: Glynco Properties Management
Price: $79,000
Location: Glynnwood Commerce
Seller: Vincent Watson
Buyer: Paul Gouty
Price: $250,000
Location: Marshes of McKay
Seller: Hammond Breland
Buyer: Jeffrey Butcher
Price: $188,200
Location: Hidden Lakes
Seller: Cynthia Horowitz
Buyer: Herbert Bond
Price: $367,500
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Michael Butler
Buyer: Franklin Hayes
Price: $1,200,000
Location: Yacht Club
Seller: Earline Williams
Buyer: Tomas Hernandez
Price: $19,000
Location: Ga Trading and Development
Seller: Brandi Crawford
Buyer: Albert Rahn
Price: $304,500
Location: Satilla Shores
Seller: David Ellis
Buyer: Hammond Breland
Price: $206,000
Location: R L Holtzendore Land
Seller: Preston Watts
Buyer: Robbie Kestler
Price: $192,700
Location: Grant’s Ferry Cove
Seller: Linda Blount
Buyer: Cyril Ribbron
Price: $30,000
Location: 801 SC Tract D
Seller: Stacie Waters
Buyer: Matthew Vaughn
Price: $178,000
Location: Plantation at Golden Isles