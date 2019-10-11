Hillary and Little Hillary Island - Blythe Island, Georgia

Own both Hillary and Little Hillary Islands! Discover 300 plus acres of lush land in this strategically located hidden gem in the Golden Isles. Private and scenic best describe this bustling campground and resort business. Both islands are located just off of Blythe Island and minutes from interstate I-95. The campground on Hillary Island includes a lodge building with fireplace, large dining hall, full commercial kitchen, chapel, concession store, deep water dock and swimming pool. Accommodations include twelve cabins, counselor living quarters, and a two-bedroom and two-bathroom caretaker residence. Little Hillary is natural in state and could be open to future development. Both the Blythe Back River and Turtle River flow along the islands banks. There are many possibilities of use for this site within the current zoning. Offered for sale by Maria Jennings and DeLoach Sotheby’s International Realty for $1,900,000.
