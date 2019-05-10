Significant Price Reduction! This spectacular 6,000 square foot home features 4 bedrooms, a bonus room and 5 bathrooms located on over an acre in the desirable subdivision of Hawkins Island. The home is on a large private lot with beautiful established oak trees. Custom finishes include antique master bedroom doors acquired from the Paris flea market and Italian stone floors. Featuring high ceilings and an open floor plan this home has a tremendous amount of natural light. Enjoy entertaining by the large pool, spa and cabana. The home also features a three car garage with great storage areas. There are one of a kind architectural details, Plantation shutters, a wet bar and two fireplaces; one in the master bedroom. Offered for sale by Amanda Duffey and DeLoach Sotheby’s International Realty for $1,019,000.

Contact Amanda Duffey at 223-3557 or amanda.duffey@sothebysrealty.com

Please visit our website for more information: deloachsir.com or call 912-638-0406

101 Hawkins Island Circle St. Simons Island, Georgia 31522

