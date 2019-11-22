Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Nov. 11 through Nov. 15 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Tasha Barnes Turner
Buyer: Robert E. Speight
Price: $179,000
Location: Belle Point Country Estates
Seller: Eric B. Williford
Buyer: James R. Coppage
Price: $25,000
Location: N/A
Seller: CPLG Properties LLC
Buyer: Brunswick Hotel LLC
Price: $5 million
Location: N/A
Seller: Kimberly Gordon Williams
Buyer: Edward A. Weiss
Price: $375,000
Location: Golden Isles Gateway
Seller: Michael J. Tracy
Buyer: Robert S. Millican
Price: $406,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Karen Strickland Joyner
Buyer: Timothy F. Williams
Price: $255,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Alan Drew Zwald
Buyer: Forrest Coleman Conder
Price: $131,000
Location: St. Simons Inn by the Lighthouse
Seller: John C. Catron
Buyer: Stephen J. McNicoll
Price: $30,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Driggers Construction Co.
Buyer: Edgar Diggs, Jr.
Price: $11,200
Location: Palmetto Bluff
Seller: Willie J. Walker
Buyer: Jacinda Simmons
Price: $156.000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: John H. Heyman
Buyer: 7 Sisters Cottage LLC
Price: $1.48 million
Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages
Seller: Courtney M. Herndon
Buyer: Gary Ricks
Price: $140.000
Location: Fancy Bluff
Seller: C. Darrell Gossett
Buyer: John H. Cragin
Price: $238,000
Location: Terranova
Seller: Thomas A. Peterson
Buyer: Shashicka Hill
Price: $19,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Benjamin T. Edger
Buyer: Teresa Gibson
Price: $165,000
Location: Powers Landing
Seller: Robert P. Killian
Buyer: Sunderhaus Enterprises LLC
Price: $33,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: Willie Elizabeth Cohen
Buyer: John Samuel Shropshire
Price: $465,000
Location: Park View
Seller: Mary Perry
Buyer: Jeff S. Davidson
Price: $195,000
Location: Brockington Marsh
Seller: Ricky Alvin Williams
Buyer: Gary M. Coleman
Price: $450,000
Location: North Breakers
Seller: 2301 Parkwood LLC
Buyer: JLH Holdings LLC
Price: $650,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: William S. Smith
Buyer: Fred Boatright
Price: $370,000
Location: Indigo Pointe
Seller: Martin Curtis
Buyer: Natalie Besse Phelan
Price: $2.05 million
Location: Golf Retreat North
Seller: Philip Gruentzel
Buyer: Jacob F. Lomotey
Price: $13,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Damiel E. Hall
Buyer: Herbert W. Dixon
Price: $165,000
Location: Cyperss Run
Seller: True Oaks LLC
Buyer: Lucas Property Holdings
Price: $1.8 million
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Lucas Property Holdings
Buyer: Sea Palms Development LLC
Price: $1.8 million
Location: Harrington
Seller: Arthur M. Lucas
Buyer: Sea Palms Development LLC
Price: $1.2 million
Location: Sea Palms East
Seller: McCarthey Investments
Buyer: Gabriela Davila
Price: $68,000
Location: Fish Hall Estates
Seller: Charles J. Herman, Jr.
Buyer: Cindy Lynn Gilbert
Price: $595,000
Location: Palm Villas
Seller: Jay Andrew Pierson
Buyer: Juan Noyola
Price: $100,000
Location: Story Tract
Seller: Bank of America NA
Buyer: Ann Ford Quinn
Price: $350,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Allen Whittington
Buyer: Freddie L. Sams
Price: $384,700
Location: West Shore
Seller: William F. Brunson III
Buyer: Bradford L. Shanks
Price: $835,000
Location: Hamilton Landing