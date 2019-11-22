Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Nov. 11 through Nov. 15 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Tasha Barnes Turner

Buyer: Robert E. Speight

Price: $179,000

Location: Belle Point Country Estates

Seller: Eric B. Williford

Buyer: James R. Coppage

Price: $25,000

Location: N/A

Seller: CPLG Properties LLC

Buyer: Brunswick Hotel LLC

Price: $5 million

Location: N/A

Seller: Kimberly Gordon Williams

Buyer: Edward A. Weiss

Price: $375,000

Location: Golden Isles Gateway

Seller: Michael J. Tracy

Buyer: Robert S. Millican

Price: $406,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Karen Strickland Joyner

Buyer: Timothy F. Williams

Price: $255,000

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Alan Drew Zwald

Buyer: Forrest Coleman Conder

Price: $131,000

Location: St. Simons Inn by the Lighthouse

Seller: John C. Catron

Buyer: Stephen J. McNicoll

Price: $30,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Driggers Construction Co.

Buyer: Edgar Diggs, Jr.

Price: $11,200

Location: Palmetto Bluff

Seller: Willie J. Walker

Buyer: Jacinda Simmons

Price: $156.000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: John H. Heyman

Buyer: 7 Sisters Cottage LLC

Price: $1.48 million

Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages

Seller: Courtney M. Herndon

Buyer: Gary Ricks

Price: $140.000

Location: Fancy Bluff

Seller: C. Darrell Gossett

Buyer: John H. Cragin

Price: $238,000

Location: Terranova

Seller: Thomas A. Peterson

Buyer: Shashicka Hill

Price: $19,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Benjamin T. Edger

Buyer: Teresa Gibson

Price: $165,000

Location: Powers Landing

Seller: Robert P. Killian

Buyer: Sunderhaus Enterprises LLC

Price: $33,000

Location: Urbana

Seller: Willie Elizabeth Cohen

Buyer: John Samuel Shropshire

Price: $465,000

Location: Park View

Seller: Mary Perry

Buyer: Jeff S. Davidson

Price: $195,000

Location: Brockington Marsh

Seller: Ricky Alvin Williams

Buyer: Gary M. Coleman

Price: $450,000

Location: North Breakers

Seller: 2301 Parkwood LLC

Buyer: JLH Holdings LLC

Price: $650,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: William S. Smith

Buyer: Fred Boatright

Price: $370,000

Location: Indigo Pointe

Seller: Martin Curtis

Buyer: Natalie Besse Phelan

Price: $2.05 million

Location: Golf Retreat North

Seller: Philip Gruentzel

Buyer: Jacob F. Lomotey

Price: $13,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Damiel E. Hall

Buyer: Herbert W. Dixon

Price: $165,000

Location: Cyperss Run

Seller: True Oaks LLC

Buyer: Lucas Property Holdings

Price: $1.8 million

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Lucas Property Holdings

Buyer: Sea Palms Development LLC

Price: $1.8 million

Location: Harrington

Seller: Arthur M. Lucas

Buyer: Sea Palms Development LLC

Price: $1.2 million

Location: Sea Palms East

Seller: McCarthey Investments

Buyer: Gabriela Davila

Price: $68,000

Location: Fish Hall Estates

Seller: Charles J. Herman, Jr.

Buyer: Cindy Lynn Gilbert

Price: $595,000

Location: Palm Villas

Seller: Jay Andrew Pierson

Buyer: Juan Noyola

Price: $100,000

Location: Story Tract

Seller: Bank of America NA

Buyer: Ann Ford Quinn

Price: $350,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Allen Whittington

Buyer: Freddie L. Sams

Price: $384,700

Location: West Shore

Seller: William F. Brunson III

Buyer: Bradford L. Shanks

Price: $835,000

Location: Hamilton Landing