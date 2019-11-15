Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 8 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Christopher Welch
Buyer: Tasha Ann Mashburn
Price: $232,500
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Montrose Group LLC
Buyer: Dennis R. Ellis
Price: $40,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Elizabeth Lazzara
Buyer: Charles D. Wainwright, Jr.
Price: $175,000
Location: Fancy Bluff
Seller: Phillip Wilson
Buyer: Shitul Desai
Price: $219,900
Location: Notting Hill
Seller: Kenneth Moore
Buyer: A Properties LLC
Price: $10,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Larry Allen Everson
Buyer: Glynda C. Roberts
Price: $174,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Godby Hanly Investments
Buyer: 2700 Parkwood LLC
Price: $250,000
Location: Parkwood Medical Building
Seller: Mark Alan Robinson
Buyer: Ricardo Munoz, Jr.
Price: $250,000
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: James D. Fossey
Buyer: James Pound, Jr.
Price: $625,000
Location: Cummings Cottages
Seller: Gail Eubanks
Buyer: Gay Gober
Price: $214,000
Location: Village Green
Seller: Suzan C. Boyd
Buyer: Matthew Starling
Price: $87,200
Location: Cypress Mill Gardens
Seller: Guy Dale McNabb
Buyer: Nickolas Hayes
Price: $186,000
Location: Belle Point East
Seller: Patrick J. Kinstle
Buyer: Steve Baxter
Price: $132,000
Location: C. J. Anderson Estate
Seller: John Fischer
Buyer: Francis H. Callery
Price: $335,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: TDT LLC
Buyer: John Robert Shortway
Price: $482,500
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Mollie Lynn Tyrer
Buyer: Samuel J. Labarba
Price: $210,000
Location: Thornhill Creek
Seller: Allen L. Whittington
Buyer: Jonathan S. Ingram
Price: $137,000
Location: Don El
Seller: Mary Lee Norvell
Buyer: Anne L. Smith
Price: $440,000
Location: Epworth Acres
Seller: Paul G. Turk
Buyer: Dennis E. Strobel
Price: $640,000
Location: 760 Ocean Boulevard
Seller: Beverly Brisendine
Buyer: Brenda Sue Godwin
Price: $203,000
Location: Skiff Landing on Dunbar
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Hanley Rental Properties LLC
Price: $1.26 million
Location: 400 Ocean
Seller: Clay Cliffe LLC
Buyer: Jared LLC
Price: $3.05 million
Location: Brunswick McBride Industrial Park
Seller: Loya English
Buyer: James Pondolfino
Price: $183,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Eric Orr
Buyer: Valerie J. Ryals
Price: $372,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: SIA Propco I LLC
Buyer: Samuel D. Holmes
Price: $24,300
Location: Sea Island
Seller: George P. Curry
Buyer: Andrew Brooks
Price: $79,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: A.J. Braswell
Buyer: Davene M. Strawser
Price: $695,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Moxley & Company LLC
Buyer: Megan L. Miller
Price: $262,900
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Gregory L. Yancey
Buyer: Patricia Farrell
Price: $145,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Christoper D. Carswell
Buyer: Shae Ane Rozier
Price: $8,500
Location: Countryside Estates
Seller: Lucille Johnson
Buyer: Deborah Ann Butler
Price: $85,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Leonard T. Mason III
Buyer: Jame C. Hendry Homebuilders
Price: $75,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Johns Land Company Inc.
Buyer: Jeff Johns Construction
Price: $17,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Jeffrey D. Weaver
Buyer: Allen Sears
Price: $310,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: UCB Coastal Properties
Buyer: United Community Bank
Price: $1,988,600
Location: Glynn Place Commericial
Seller: Jack Rabbit Investments
Buyer: Quiktrip Corp.
Price: $925,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Natu B. Patel
Buyer: Quiktrip Corp.
Price: $350,000
Location: N/A
Seller: DJM NNN LLC
Buyer: Gregory S. Harrison
Price: $4,975,600
Location: N/A
Seller: Trevor Stratton
Buyer: James A. Albright
Price: $256,900
Location:Pickett Landing
Seller: Kenneth Moore
Buyer: Next Chapter Properties
Price: $14,700
Location: Dixville
Seller: Leroy Hill
Buyer: Juan Perez Morales
Price: $8,000
Location: Carver Heights
Seller: Juliette Lazaro
Buyer: Juan Perez Morales
Price: $25,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Richard D. Rentz
Buyer: Richard Allen Duryea
Price: $253,500
Location: N/A
Seller: M. Frank Deloach III
Buyer: Risi Enterprise LLC
Price: $90,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Robert C. Turner
Buyer: Jill Brockington Realty Inc.
Price: $30,000
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: Samuel E. Willis
Buyer: VAMG Venture LLC
Price: $12,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Elaine L. Browning
Buyer: Jean R. Stewart
Price: $102,500
Location: Avondale
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Gregory L. Yancey
Price: $425,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Heather Lancaster
Buyer: Glynn R. Blount
Price: $148,500
Location: Glendale Gardens
Seller: William T. Fleming
Buyer: William S. Smith
Price: $307,000
Location: Fox Run
Seller: Clifton E. Heat
Buyer: Norris R. Muse
Price: $339,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.
Buyer: Robyn M. Baldwin
Price: $249,900
Location: Clearwater