Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Nov. 25 through Nov. 29 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: CWLOTS LLC

Buyer: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah

Price: $150,500

Location: Estates @ Golden Isles

Seller: Raymond Rodrigues

Buyer: Harold M. Hand

Price: $70,000

Location: Flora Villa & Camp Walker

Seller: William L. Rhuland

Buyer: Sarah J. Alexander

Price: $277,000

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: A. Brooks McDonald

Buyer: Alexander Wheaton

Price: $317,000

Location: Southern Landing

Seller: Hollie Drake

Buyer: Dion Todd Graham

Price: $182,900

Location: Emanuel Church Estates

Seller: Cumberland Investment

Buyer: Walker Tyler King

Price: $183,000

Location: Grove @ Pecan Point

Seller: Seaside Investment Holdings

Buyer: Clarence A. Lattany, Jr.

Price: $303,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Nicole E. Chaires

Buyer: Hasan O. Proctor

Price: $195,000

Location: Plantation at Golden Isles

Seller: Leanne P. Viola

Buyer: Kathy Lynn Bearden

Price: $149,000

Location: Belle Pointe East

Seller: Billy H. Waters, Jr.

Buyer: Aundrea Mitchell Newbern

Price: $156,500

Location: Marsh Landing

Seller: Jessie O. Ring

Buyer: Nicole E. Chaires

Price: $165,000

Location: Tupelo

Seller: Franklin C. Spinney

Buyer: Travis Stegall

Price: $167,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Gerimi L. Palmer

Buyer: Andrew Clark

Price: $153,500

Location: Southwinds

Seller: Richard C. Kidwel

Buyer: Gary Wint

Price: $40,000

Location: Morgans Mill

Seller: Patricia H. Millican

Buyer: Cathy Brewer Moore

Price: $292,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Kyle J. Cobb

Buyer: Brandon Baxter

Price: $170,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Leona Charlotte Bennett

Buyer: James L. Johns

Price: $165,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Hogwild Partnership Inc.

Buyer: Nina M. Kasner

Price: $256,500

Location: Brockington Marsh

Seller: Anna Liese Anderson

Buyer: Flanagan Development LLC

Price: $220,000

Location: Forest Park

Seller: Paul P. Starr

Buyer: Ashley M. Deane

Price: $185,700

Location: Southwinds

Seller: Lucy J. Pellicano

Buyer: Brooke E. Cusimano

Price: $390,000

Location: Plantation Point

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Jessica Lea Friedman

Price: $433,000

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: Saint Lukes African Methodist Church

Buyer: Palmetto Building Group

Price: $617,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Yacht Club LLC

Buyer: Palmetto Building Group

Price: $389,000

Location: Yacht Club

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah

Buyer: William Arnette

Price: $372,500

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Gerald Pa Mleko

Buyer: Susan J. Betts

Price: $250,400

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Frances Ansley

Buyer: Eric P. Urmanski

Price: $499,500

Location: King City

Seller: Frances G. Hilsman

Buyer: Melvin Crispen

Price: $358,000

Location: Bay Tree Cottages

Seller: Steven Paul White

Buyer: Thomas G. Humphries

Price: $372,500

Location: Sea Palms North Cottages

Seller: Sandra P. Mihal

Buyer: Linda Mullen Tigro

Price: $210,000

Location: River Ridge

Seller: Aditnand LLC

Buyer: Jayantibhai R. Patel

Price: $311,000

Location: Interstate Commercial

Seller: Rufus Freder Alexander

Buyer: Joyce M. Bean Grant

Price: $205,000

Location: Villas at Golden Isles

Seller: Edward A. Charette

Buyer: Joseph Carpenter

Price: $41,500

Location: N/A