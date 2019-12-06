Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Nov. 25 through Nov. 29 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: CWLOTS LLC
Buyer: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Price: $150,500
Location: Estates @ Golden Isles
Seller: Raymond Rodrigues
Buyer: Harold M. Hand
Price: $70,000
Location: Flora Villa & Camp Walker
Seller: William L. Rhuland
Buyer: Sarah J. Alexander
Price: $277,000
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: A. Brooks McDonald
Buyer: Alexander Wheaton
Price: $317,000
Location: Southern Landing
Seller: Hollie Drake
Buyer: Dion Todd Graham
Price: $182,900
Location: Emanuel Church Estates
Seller: Cumberland Investment
Buyer: Walker Tyler King
Price: $183,000
Location: Grove @ Pecan Point
Seller: Seaside Investment Holdings
Buyer: Clarence A. Lattany, Jr.
Price: $303,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Nicole E. Chaires
Buyer: Hasan O. Proctor
Price: $195,000
Location: Plantation at Golden Isles
Seller: Leanne P. Viola
Buyer: Kathy Lynn Bearden
Price: $149,000
Location: Belle Pointe East
Seller: Billy H. Waters, Jr.
Buyer: Aundrea Mitchell Newbern
Price: $156,500
Location: Marsh Landing
Seller: Jessie O. Ring
Buyer: Nicole E. Chaires
Price: $165,000
Location: Tupelo
Seller: Franklin C. Spinney
Buyer: Travis Stegall
Price: $167,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Gerimi L. Palmer
Buyer: Andrew Clark
Price: $153,500
Location: Southwinds
Seller: Richard C. Kidwel
Buyer: Gary Wint
Price: $40,000
Location: Morgans Mill
Seller: Patricia H. Millican
Buyer: Cathy Brewer Moore
Price: $292,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Kyle J. Cobb
Buyer: Brandon Baxter
Price: $170,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Leona Charlotte Bennett
Buyer: James L. Johns
Price: $165,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Hogwild Partnership Inc.
Buyer: Nina M. Kasner
Price: $256,500
Location: Brockington Marsh
Seller: Anna Liese Anderson
Buyer: Flanagan Development LLC
Price: $220,000
Location: Forest Park
Seller: Paul P. Starr
Buyer: Ashley M. Deane
Price: $185,700
Location: Southwinds
Seller: Lucy J. Pellicano
Buyer: Brooke E. Cusimano
Price: $390,000
Location: Plantation Point
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Jessica Lea Friedman
Price: $433,000
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Saint Lukes African Methodist Church
Buyer: Palmetto Building Group
Price: $617,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Yacht Club LLC
Buyer: Palmetto Building Group
Price: $389,000
Location: Yacht Club
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: William Arnette
Price: $372,500
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Gerald Pa Mleko
Buyer: Susan J. Betts
Price: $250,400
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Frances Ansley
Buyer: Eric P. Urmanski
Price: $499,500
Location: King City
Seller: Frances G. Hilsman
Buyer: Melvin Crispen
Price: $358,000
Location: Bay Tree Cottages
Seller: Steven Paul White
Buyer: Thomas G. Humphries
Price: $372,500
Location: Sea Palms North Cottages
Seller: Sandra P. Mihal
Buyer: Linda Mullen Tigro
Price: $210,000
Location: River Ridge
Seller: Aditnand LLC
Buyer: Jayantibhai R. Patel
Price: $311,000
Location: Interstate Commercial
Seller: Rufus Freder Alexander
Buyer: Joyce M. Bean Grant
Price: $205,000
Location: Villas at Golden Isles
Seller: Edward A. Charette
Buyer: Joseph Carpenter
Price: $41,500
Location: N/A