Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Oct. 14 through Oct. 18 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Forrest Coleman Conder
Buyer: Pamela Crosby
Price: $289,900
Location: Limeburn Village
Seller: Melinda Musick
Buyer: Good Family Properties
Price: $102,500
Location: East View
Seller: Valerie Harrison
Buyer: Jonathan Terland
Price: $187,500
Location: Water Crest
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Quinton Davis
Price: $210,400
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Leon Adams
Buyer: Juan Cervantes
Price: $34,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: Robert M. Dyer
Buyer: Dyer McElyea Exchange
Price: $129,000
Location: Norman Francis Development
Seller: Old Port LLC
Buyer: Stuart L. Kiernan
Price: $458,000
Location: Vassar Point
Seller: Robin Rittgers
Buyer: Saad E. Bedeir
Price: $256,000
Location: Riverwatch
Seller: Shirah and Company LLC
Buyer: Palmetto Building
Price: $400,000
Location: Coast Cottages
Seller: John R. Yancey
Buyer: LJB Investment Co.
Price: $750,000
Location: Yacht Club
Seller: WZ Fultz Construction
Buyer: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Price: $158,000
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Guy Baxter Peffer
Buyer: Robert M. Dyer
Price: $645,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Sunrise Way LLC
Buyer: Matt D. Piatt
Price: $2.1 million
Location: East Beach
Seller: Patrick M. Thornton
Buyer: Kenneth Yoder
Price: $131.000
Location: Belle Point East
Seller: Taylor Legacy Properties
Buyer: Angela Comley
Price: $235,000
Location: Harrington
Seller: Sarah B. Colley
Buyer: Michael Fricke
Price: $228,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Andrew Wright Sloan
Buyer: Joseph Hartley Bee
Price: $240,000
Location: Palmettos
Seller: Sadie Mae Pennington
Buyer: Jose Oliva
Price: $9,000
Location: Lawrenceville
Seller: Breland LLC
Buyer: Davis Hicks
Price: $250,000
Location: Arco
Seller: John L. Miller
Buyer: Bernard Thomas
Price: $11,200
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Robert J. Buice
Buyer: Thomas Christie
Price: $135,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Thomas S. Christie
Buyer: Terri Lynn Taylor
Price: $260,000
Location: Island Marshwood
Seller: Sally W. Hawie
Buyer: Cathryn Dunn
Price: $248,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Walter L. Abney
Buyer: Alexander Wildes
Price: $199,000
Location: Villas @ Golden Isles
Seller: Newcastle Street LLC
Buyer: Nzinga Group LLC
Price: $302,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Pallet Menders Inc.
Buyer: Michael D. Karlson
Price: $89,900
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Olde Plantation Group LLC
Buyer: Palmetto Building Group
Price: $148,000
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Elliott Bay Healthcare
Buyer: ARG D151PCK001 LLC
Price: $2.41 million
Location: Gateway Center
Seller: James W. England
Buyer: Michael Johnston
Price: $206,000
Location: Island View
Seller: Gerald H. Edwards
Buyer: Carolyn Edwards
Price: $272,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: Home Point Financial Corp.
Buyer: Gregory Chambers
Price: $169,900
Location: Windstead
Seller: Diso LLC
Buyer: Nancy Singletary
Price: $55,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Solid Rock Holdings LLC
Buyer: David A. Neville
Price: $22,400
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Matthew D. Bishop
Buyer: Trenton Sherman
Price: $190,000
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Alden Morris Maier
Buyer: Lakadama Propertiews
Price: $1.4 million
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Sheila Ellen O’Connor
Buyer: Jennifer Gilkerson
Price: $376,000
Location: Dunbar Creek Plantation
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: C. Saxby Chambliss
Price: $400,000
Location: Hawkins Island
Seller: Sundeep S. Gill
Buyer: CRE Marketing
Price: $425,000
Location: Green Acres
Seller: Dylan Donald Harrison
Buyer: James A. Davis
Price: $10,000
Location: Ralph E. Croft Estate
Seller: Carrol Custom Homes
Buyer: Dustin Lewis
Price: $735,200
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Rebecca L. Brown
Buyer: Mary Doucette
Price: $97,500
Location: Old Town