Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Oct. 14 through Oct. 18 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Forrest Coleman Conder

Buyer: Pamela Crosby

Price: $289,900

Location: Limeburn Village

Seller: Melinda Musick

Buyer: Good Family Properties

Price: $102,500

Location: East View

Seller: Valerie Harrison

Buyer: Jonathan Terland

Price: $187,500

Location: Water Crest

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Buyer: Quinton Davis

Price: $210,400

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Leon Adams

Buyer: Juan Cervantes

Price: $34,000

Location: Peninsula Park

Seller: Robert M. Dyer

Buyer: Dyer McElyea Exchange

Price: $129,000

Location: Norman Francis Development

Seller: Old Port LLC

Buyer: Stuart L. Kiernan

Price: $458,000

Location: Vassar Point

Seller: Robin Rittgers

Buyer: Saad E. Bedeir

Price: $256,000

Location: Riverwatch

Seller: Shirah and Company LLC

Buyer: Palmetto Building

Price: $400,000

Location: Coast Cottages

Seller: John R. Yancey

Buyer: LJB Investment Co.

Price: $750,000

Location: Yacht Club

Seller: WZ Fultz Construction

Buyer: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Price: $158,000

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Guy Baxter Peffer

Buyer: Robert M. Dyer

Price: $645,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Sunrise Way LLC

Buyer: Matt D. Piatt

Price: $2.1 million

Location: East Beach

Seller: Patrick M. Thornton

Buyer: Kenneth Yoder

Price: $131.000

Location: Belle Point East

Seller: Taylor Legacy Properties

Buyer: Angela Comley

Price: $235,000

Location: Harrington

Seller: Sarah B. Colley

Buyer: Michael Fricke

Price: $228,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Andrew Wright Sloan

Buyer: Joseph Hartley Bee

Price: $240,000

Location: Palmettos

Seller: Sadie Mae Pennington

Buyer: Jose Oliva

Price: $9,000

Location: Lawrenceville

Seller: Breland LLC

Buyer: Davis Hicks

Price: $250,000

Location: Arco

Seller: John L. Miller

Buyer: Bernard Thomas

Price: $11,200

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Robert J. Buice

Buyer: Thomas Christie

Price: $135,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Thomas S. Christie

Buyer: Terri Lynn Taylor

Price: $260,000

Location: Island Marshwood

Seller: Sally W. Hawie

Buyer: Cathryn Dunn

Price: $248,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Walter L. Abney

Buyer: Alexander Wildes

Price: $199,000

Location: Villas @ Golden Isles

Seller: Newcastle Street LLC

Buyer: Nzinga Group LLC

Price: $302,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Pallet Menders Inc.

Buyer: Michael D. Karlson

Price: $89,900

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Olde Plantation Group LLC

Buyer: Palmetto Building Group

Price: $148,000

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: Elliott Bay Healthcare

Buyer: ARG D151PCK001 LLC

Price: $2.41 million

Location: Gateway Center

Seller: James W. England

Buyer: Michael Johnston

Price: $206,000

Location: Island View

Seller: Gerald H. Edwards

Buyer: Carolyn Edwards

Price: $272,000

Location: Riverside

Seller: Home Point Financial Corp.

Buyer: Gregory Chambers

Price: $169,900

Location: Windstead

Seller: Diso LLC

Buyer: Nancy Singletary

Price: $55,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Solid Rock Holdings LLC

Buyer: David A. Neville

Price: $22,400

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Matthew D. Bishop

Buyer: Trenton Sherman

Price: $190,000

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Alden Morris Maier

Buyer: Lakadama Propertiews

Price: $1.4 million

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Sheila Ellen O’Connor

Buyer: Jennifer Gilkerson

Price: $376,000

Location: Dunbar Creek Plantation

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: C. Saxby Chambliss

Price: $400,000

Location: Hawkins Island

Seller: Sundeep S. Gill

Buyer: CRE Marketing

Price: $425,000

Location: Green Acres

Seller: Dylan Donald Harrison

Buyer: James A. Davis

Price: $10,000

Location: Ralph E. Croft Estate

Seller: Carrol Custom Homes

Buyer: Dustin Lewis

Price: $735,200

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Rebecca L. Brown

Buyer: Mary Doucette

Price: $97,500

Location: Old Town