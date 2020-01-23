Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Jan. 13 through Jan. 17 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Barry L. Hannah

Buyer: Sherman & Beach LLC

Price: $728,900

Location: Beach Drive Place

Seller: Newton A. Kirby

Buyer: David A. Brower

Price: $375,000

Location: Sandcastle

Seller: Ronald E. Rau

Buyer: Timothy R. Vaughan

Price: $258,800

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Lester Ross

Buyer: Hector E. Franco

Price: $100,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Paul Richman

Buyer: Louis Eyre Keene

Price: $145,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Joseph K. Garner

Buyer: Joseph Levi Johnson

Price: $151,000

Location: Northwood Estates

Seller: Southern Heritage Realty

Buyer: Roden Love LLC

Price: $220,000

Location: Courtyard East

Seller: Stan Lanier

Buyer: Teresa L. Dawsey

Price: $168,500

Location: Troupe Creek

Seller: Judy Waters Meadows

Buyer: Allen R. Bailey

Price: $38,000

Location: Land of Needwood

Seller: Yvonne J. Pappalardo

Buyer: Laura H. Herrington

Price: $213,000

Location: River Ridge

Seller: Mary M. Wells

Buyer: Ryan K. Burchett

Price: $37,500

Location: N/A

Seller: S. Taylor Glover

Buyer: Jeffrey Plank

Price: $3.8 million

Location: Sea Island

Seller: David R. Osborne

Buyer: Raleigh Caesar, Jr.

Price: $66,100

Location: New Town

Seller: Cindy L. Lancaster

Buyer: Mike Grace

Price: $370,000

Location: Forest Park

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah

Buyer: Robert Edwards

Price: $331,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Dover Bluff Rentals LLC

Buyer: Kelly Teston

Price: $10,000

Location: River Ridge

Seller: Jean Foley Rizzo trustee

Buyer: James A. Fleming

Price: $1.625 million

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Valarie Harrison

Buyer: Brian James Smith

Price: $345,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Timothy J. Leitinger

Buyer: Charles W. Creveling

Price: $86,000

Location: Petersville

Seller: John D. Reilly

Buyer: Brent E. Greening

Price: $290,500

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Jackson H. Farabee

Buyer: Maria Eva Martin Orellana

Price: $40,000

Location: Beverly Shore

Seller: Joshua D. Tuccolo

Buyer: John Williams

Price: $228,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: W.R. Whipple

Buyer: Henry L. Williams

Price: $177,000

Location: Huntington Lake

Seller: L. Lamar Cole

Buyer: Brain C. Dobbs

Price: $154,000

Location: Glyndale

Seller: 1214 New Castle LLC

Buyer: Makeda Group LLC

Price: $158,900

Location: Old Town

Seller: Wayne V. Bennett

Buyer: Gerald Dallas Davidson

Price: $465,000

Location: Sinclair Pointe

Seller: John D. Barge

Buyer: Wellsley Kate Melvin

Price: $167,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Martha Jordan

Buyer: Iron Man Properties LLC

Price: $40,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Coolidge Properties LLC

Buyer: John B. Fetick

Price: $139,500

Location: Caleb’s Crossing