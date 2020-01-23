Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Jan. 13 through Jan. 17 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Barry L. Hannah
Buyer: Sherman & Beach LLC
Price: $728,900
Location: Beach Drive Place
Seller: Newton A. Kirby
Buyer: David A. Brower
Price: $375,000
Location: Sandcastle
Seller: Ronald E. Rau
Buyer: Timothy R. Vaughan
Price: $258,800
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Lester Ross
Buyer: Hector E. Franco
Price: $100,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Paul Richman
Buyer: Louis Eyre Keene
Price: $145,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Joseph K. Garner
Buyer: Joseph Levi Johnson
Price: $151,000
Location: Northwood Estates
Seller: Southern Heritage Realty
Buyer: Roden Love LLC
Price: $220,000
Location: Courtyard East
Seller: Stan Lanier
Buyer: Teresa L. Dawsey
Price: $168,500
Location: Troupe Creek
Seller: Judy Waters Meadows
Buyer: Allen R. Bailey
Price: $38,000
Location: Land of Needwood
Seller: Yvonne J. Pappalardo
Buyer: Laura H. Herrington
Price: $213,000
Location: River Ridge
Seller: Mary M. Wells
Buyer: Ryan K. Burchett
Price: $37,500
Location: N/A
Seller: S. Taylor Glover
Buyer: Jeffrey Plank
Price: $3.8 million
Location: Sea Island
Seller: David R. Osborne
Buyer: Raleigh Caesar, Jr.
Price: $66,100
Location: New Town
Seller: Cindy L. Lancaster
Buyer: Mike Grace
Price: $370,000
Location: Forest Park
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Robert Edwards
Price: $331,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Dover Bluff Rentals LLC
Buyer: Kelly Teston
Price: $10,000
Location: River Ridge
Seller: Jean Foley Rizzo trustee
Buyer: James A. Fleming
Price: $1.625 million
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Valarie Harrison
Buyer: Brian James Smith
Price: $345,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Timothy J. Leitinger
Buyer: Charles W. Creveling
Price: $86,000
Location: Petersville
Seller: John D. Reilly
Buyer: Brent E. Greening
Price: $290,500
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Jackson H. Farabee
Buyer: Maria Eva Martin Orellana
Price: $40,000
Location: Beverly Shore
Seller: Joshua D. Tuccolo
Buyer: John Williams
Price: $228,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: W.R. Whipple
Buyer: Henry L. Williams
Price: $177,000
Location: Huntington Lake
Seller: L. Lamar Cole
Buyer: Brain C. Dobbs
Price: $154,000
Location: Glyndale
Seller: 1214 New Castle LLC
Buyer: Makeda Group LLC
Price: $158,900
Location: Old Town
Seller: Wayne V. Bennett
Buyer: Gerald Dallas Davidson
Price: $465,000
Location: Sinclair Pointe
Seller: John D. Barge
Buyer: Wellsley Kate Melvin
Price: $167,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Martha Jordan
Buyer: Iron Man Properties LLC
Price: $40,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Coolidge Properties LLC
Buyer: John B. Fetick
Price: $139,500
Location: Caleb’s Crossing