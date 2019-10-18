Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Oct. 7 through Oct. 11 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: MKR Investments LLC
Buyer: Barbara Garrett
Price: $220,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Mary C. Long
Buyer: Nancy M. Berlin
Price: $340,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: William Cochran Millar
Buyer: Edwin Pollard
Price: $237,500
Location: Marshes of MacKay
Seller:Elizabeth Jane Crandell
Buyer: Anthony Pacheco
Price: $189,400
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: James McDermott
Price: $223,300
Location: Estates @ Golden Isles
Seller: Royce Glenn
Buyer: Boone H. O’Brien
Price: $227,000
Location: Good Place
Seller: John T. Daly
Buyer: Lanette Baker
Price: $142,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Roy Lester Rooks
Buyer: Tasha Turner
Price: $225,000
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: B.R. Holland LLC
Buyer: 718 Richmond LLC
Price: $161,500
Location: Old Town
Seller: Roger B. Lane
Buyer: Roy J. Boyd, Jr.
Price: $300,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Herschel Hart Enterprises
Buyer: Solid Rock Co.
Price: $17,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Earl D. Buckner
Buyer: Noser Investments
Price: $555,000
Location: Glyndale
Seller: Herschel Hart Enterprises
Buyer: Moxley & Company
Price: $17,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Jeannie C. Norwood
Buyer: Jonathan Miller
Price: $37,500
Location: New Town
Seller: NIXSHA LLC
Buyer: Jason Parsons
Price: $115,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Raymond Hayes
Buyer: Morningtime Investments
Price: $10,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Heritage Bank
Buyer: David J. Fauth
Price: $36,000
Location: Foxcreek Estates
Seller: Randolph Ashurst
Buyer: Amy K. Houston
Price: $240,000
Location: Sherwood Forest
Seller: William Anthony Hill
Buyer: Walter Smith, Jr.
Price: $12,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Cumberland Investment
Buyer: Timothy Maki
Price: $15,000
Location: Grove @ Pecan Pointe
Seller: Lamar J. Purvis
Buyer: Gerald Brayman
Price: $39,000
Location: Heritage Estates
Seller: William E. Rush, Jr.
Buyer: Thurman Jarrell
Price: $213,500
Location: Old Town
Seller: Forisk Holdings LLC
Buyer: Jennifer Speirs
Price: $380,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Thomas J. Hickey
Buyer: Russell Adams
Price: $465,000
Location: Settlers Hammock
Seller: Southeastern Capital Investments
Buyer: Roger Budd
Price: $22,000
Location: Brampton Commercial Park
Seller: Loyd Wendell Patterson
Buyer: Michele Neuman
Price: $212,000
Location: Riverwatch
Seller: Richard J. Jones
Buyer: Margaret Houseman
Price: $215,000
Location: Mallory Villas
Seller: Stephen H. Bowen
Buyer: Victor Bradshaw
Price: $669,000
Location: Sea View
Seller: Kathleen Jordan
Buyer: Richard Orsetti
Price: $560,000
Location: Laurel View
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Timothy Boysko
Price: $172,600
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Calford F. Jones
Buyer: Pallet Menders
Price: $3,000
Location: Lawrenceville
Seller: Charles J. Jones
Buyer: Jennifer Morrison
Price: $600,000
Location: Butler Mews
Seller: Stanley C. Grissinger
Buyer: Charles Jones
Price: $745,000
Location: Sea Point Lodge
Seller: Ooma PPA Investments LLC
Buyer: Robmed LLC
Price: $205,000
Location: Frederica North
Seller: Thanh C. Tran
Buyer: Jason Porter
Price: $73,400
Location: N/A
Seller: Lester Eicher
Buyer: James C. Hendry
Price: $27,500
Location: Landings @ Golden Isles
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Raquel Shields
Price: $279,800
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Judith L. Smith
Buyer: Kenneth Cator
Price: $124,500
Location: Regents Park
Seller: Tommy M. Williams
Buyer: Rufus Johnson
Price: $65,000
Location: Glynco Annex
Seller: Margaret McCall
Buyer: T. Shadron
Price: $100,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Zachary H. Johnson
Buyer: Charles Workmon
Price: $1.1 million
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Donna Stuckey Stultz
Buyer: North Brunswick
Price: $65,000
Location: North Point
Seller: Silver Bluff Builders LLC
Buyer: Jenna Kapeller
Price: $264,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Maynard D. Harrison
Buyer: James Mitchell
Price: $80,000
Location: Azalea Place
Seller: Peggy J. Gibbs
Buyer: Shaw Nuff Vent
Price: $60,000
Location: Pine Ridge
Seller: Don B. Gentile
Buyer: Brunswick Commons
Price: $487,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Matthew L. Humkey
Buyer: Fleetpark LLC
Price: $120,000
Location: Willow Creek Plantation
Seller: Boone Knox Hopkins
Buyer: Christine Fabian
Price: $445,000
Location: Gertrude Eulenfeld Estates
Seller: Joe W. Rogers, Jr.
Buyer: TMF Group LLC
Price: $2.395 million
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Alan L. Sigler
Buyer: Ellen Williams
Price: $88,000
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: Jeff Dennard
Buyer: Samuel Rumph
Price: $31,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Michael S. Melko Contractor
Buyer: Corrine McClain
Price: $240,000
Location: Silver Bluff