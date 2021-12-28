The News recently published an excellent letter to the editor on Dec. 18 from a former chairman of the 2016 SPLOST Citizens Oversight Committee that outlined three key considerations or recommendations before proposing the next special- purpose, local-option sales tax. All these recommendations should be seriously considered.
With the voters rejecting the SPLOST 2021, I believe any new effort must focus on improving all aspects of the next SPLOST to ensure success. Based on my professional experience, the most critical factor and the one that seems to have been overlooked in the past, is “to hire an external professional project management team.” The right project management team (PMT) can enhance all aspects of the SPLOST by fostering teamwork and trust among the community, the government and the contractors by facilitating clear, understandable goals and objectives; well-defined roles and responsibilities; as well as cost and progress reports on a real-time basis.
The right PMT is not more administrative interference or consultant mumbo jumbo but the coach on the field with an integrated and interactive “playbook” as the focal point for the overall game plan and for all the individual projects contained in the SPLOST. There are numerous PMT companies nationwide with years of experience, cutting-edge computerized scheduling and reporting. Even with all this in place, the next SPLOST requires an active and empowered citizens oversight committee to manage public wants, needs and expectations.
Robert Potokar
St Simons Island