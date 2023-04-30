The Georgia Bulldogs have infiltrated the quarterback room of the Los Angeles Rams and what seems like the entire roster of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Stetson Bennett, who began his Georgia career as a walk-on in 2017 and ended it by guiding the Bulldogs to consecutive national championships, was selected by the Rams in Saturday afternoon’s fourth round of the National Football League draft. The 5-foot-11, 192-pounder was the 128th overall selection and instantly became the top backup to Matthew Stafford, who quarterbacked Georgia from 2006-08 and was the top overall selection in the 2009 draft.
“I can’t wait to get out there,” Bennett said to Rams fans via a Twitter video. “I’m excited to get to work. We’ve got some Dawgs in the QB room now.”
Stafford spent his first 12 NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions before being traded to Los Angeles and guiding the Rams to the Super Bowl LVI championship in his first year.
The Rams play their home games inside SoFi Stadium, where Bennett completed 18 of 25 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns during January’s 65-7 demolishing of TCU in the championship contest of the four-team College Football Playoff. Bennett also had two rushing scores in that obliteration.
Georgia, which set a record for a seven-round draft last spring with 15 selections, had 10 players chosen this year to match Alabama for the most of any college. Three former Bulldogs — defensive tackle Jalen Carter, outside linebacker Nolan Smith and cornerback Kelee Ringo — were drafted by Philadelphia, with the Eagles taking Carter and Smith during Thursday night’s first round and then trading up Saturday to snag Ringo with the third pick of the fourth round.
The Eagles drafted nose tackle Jordan Davis and inside linebacker Nakobe Dean out of Georgia last year, so nearly half of Philadelphia’s defensive starters this fall could be former Bulldogs.
“I’m super excited just to have the opportunity to go to the Eagles,” Ringo said on a conference call, “but being with my past teammates at the University of Georgia will definitely allow our bonds to continue to grow. We would be there for each other if we were on different teams, but being in the same building with those guys will be a great feeling.
“This is definitely a great situation to come into as a rookie.”
Philadelphia also traded Saturday for former Bulldogs running back D’Andre Swift, who spent his first three NFL seasons with Detroit and rushed for 542 yards and 5.5 yards per carry this past year while also amassing 48 receptions for 389 yards. Detroit had a crowded backfield after taking former Dalton High School, Georgia Tech and Alabama standout Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th selection Thursday, and the Lions also have David Montgomery, who was a 1,000-yard rusher with the Chicago Bears in 2020.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman explained on Saturday’s ESPN telecast why selecting so many Georgia players is appealing.
“We’ve been fortunate here to have chemistry on our football team,” Roseman said, “and when you have guys who are new and coming into a new environment in a new city, now they know people. They’re not uncertain. They can go to each other and say, ‘How does this work? Tell me about the city? Where should I live?’
“There are a lot of the things that maybe we take for granted when we’re talking about the draft process, but now they have people to rely on and people here who they know have their back. That just enhances the chemistry and culture of our football team and maybe even gives you a head start on that process.”
A slew of familiar faces were drafted at the end of the fifth round, with the Houston Texans taking former Tennessee and Alabama linebacker Henry To’o To’o at 167th, the Arizona Cardinals taking former Auburn five-star linebacker Owen Pappoe at 168th, the Las Vegas Raiders taking former Georgia safety Christopher Smith at 170th, the New York Giants taking former Tennessee and Oklahoma running back Eric Gray at 172nd, the San Francisco 49ers taking former Georgia outside linebacker Robert Beal at 173rd and the Rams taking Brunswick High alum Warren McClendon at 174th and former Clemson tight end Davis Allen at 175th.
Allen signed with Clemson in 2019 out of Calhoun High School and amassed 88 receptions for 951 yards and 12 touchdowns in 42 career games with the Tigers.