An Amber Alert for a Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay sailor, his wife and three children ended Thursday afternoon without incident in Indiana.
Now, investigators are trying to unravel the series of events leading to the national search.
Capt. Larry Bruce, a spokesman for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, said no criminal charges have been filed against Marshall Gentry, but Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents are trying to determine why the sailor went AWOL.
A series of events Wednesday and Thursday led to the Amber Alert.
Tiffany Gentry, the sailor’s wife, had recently served her husband divorce papers, and he was living in a small pop-up trailer on base. After Gentry failed to show up for work Thursday morning, his supervisor went to where the trailer was parked, only to discover it was gone. He then went to Gentry’s estranged wife’s address to discover an abandoned home with his Navy uniforms on the front porch.
Authorities were contacted, and the alert was issued after they learned Gentry’s wife removed their 6-year-old daughter from school around noon on Wednesday while her husband waited in a vehicle with their two youngest children.
Gentry was considered heavily armed and suicidal, according to the alert. The investigation is ongoing, Bruce said.
“They continue to look into they why and where,” Bruce said. “It didn’t add up why everyone left.”