It is October — so you know what that means — we’re rolling out the black cats and witch’s hats.
And, of course, pumpkins are another critical piece in that equation.
While they are often used as fall decor, the gourds also offer the perfect flavor for fall dishes. From soups to sides to desserts and the ever-popular lattes, pumpkins can offer a lot of options when it comes to creating meals and menus.
Over at the newly rebranded Sea Palms restaurant, Sago, on St. Simons Island, Chief Culinary Officer Johnny Carino enjoys using pumpkin in a number of dishes.
“It’s actually very versatile, and when in season, it has so many uses. Canned pumpkin available year-round is a great dessert fill in. Come fall, I’ve learned the more pumpkin the better. It’s got a cult fall following,” he said.
“It’s great for parties or just the family. Make it your own by adding spice, liqueur, chocolate — just go for it.”
One of Carino’s favorite recipes is a pumpkin crème brûlée. While it sounds intimidating, Carino says the recipe simply blends cream, sugar and pumpkin purée to form a base. That does, however, require a bit of an effort in order to make sure the batter is perfect.
“Choose great ingredients and you then have the most important part of straining this through a fine strainer to remove whey and grit,” he said.
“Then (strain) into your cups, into a large pan and fill pan with warm water a quarter up to cups … then steam bake and chill.”
Carino feels that the recipe is pretty straightforward. It’s a part of the chef’s style — crafting elegant yet uncomplicated fare. He has brought that methodology to his new role at Sago, where he recently redesigned the resort’s menu.
“I joined Sea Palms to open Sago, our latest restaurant, with the intent of becoming the best restaurant on the island. I’m here due to the passionate owners Mr. and Mrs. Will Carter and Wes Bishop. Their values aligned with mine,” he said.
“I’m an old chef living the dream. I’m very hands-on and am beyond blessed to have an incredible kitchen staff that breathes being the best. It’s a winning, God-given opportunity I am so blessed to be part of.”
Pumpkin crème brûlée
Ingredient
6 large egg yolks
1 vanilla bean or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup powdered sugar
3 cups heavy cream
1/2 cup granulated sugar
½ cup pumpkin puree
Instructions
Mix all ingredients together. Stir well and pass the batter through a fine sieve strainer into another container (discard what’s in strainer).
Carefully pour batter into brûlée cups — ¾ filled.
Place the cups into a large baking pan and place in oven.
Carefully, pour warm water into pan and bring the water level a quarter of the way up to the filled cups. Do not over pour as the water will get into the cups as it boils in oven.
Cook uncovered at 300 degrees for about 35-45 minutes, until set. Remove, carefully remove cups and place into refrigerator to cool.
When ready to eat, top custard with granulated sugar. Use your hands to smooth it across.
Using a brûlée or propane torch carefully caramelize the sugar to golden brown.
Do this over the entire custard, taking care not to burn it. Serve and enjoy.