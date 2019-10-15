The Navy is preparing an environmental assessment to explain the scope and need for major repairs and maintenance to the dry dock and supporting facilities at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.
The $500 million project will include superstructure and canopy corrosion control, roof and wall panel replacement and crane overhaul. Other work includes repairs to eight sluice gates, in-water repair of two discharge valves, construction of a new lift station, and an auxiliary seawater system upgrade.
An additional 28 acres near the waterfront will be developed for parking, office trailer sites, and improvements needed to support future submarine platforms.
The work is needed to repair the degraded facility and correct safety conditions needed to ensure continued strategic submarine operations at Kings Bay.
“The proposed action is needed because facility and safety conditions at the NSB Kings Bay Dry Dock have significantly degraded since the facility was constructed in 1990, and the facility is approaching time for recapitalization due to poor condition ratings and certification non-compliance,” according to a Navy announcement for the draft environmental assessment.
The work is not likely to adversely affect threatened or endangered species, but there could be some impacts, according to the draft. The Navy has also consulted with the Georgia State Historic Preservation Officer to determine there will be no effects to cultural resources.
The dry dock supports strategic submarine operations by providing scheduled maintenance space for the eight Ohio-class submarines at Kings Bay.
Submarines are dry docked three to 18 months for maintenance critical to keep the boats at sea at a time as possible as a deterrent to nuclear war.
The dry dock is occupied 88 percent of the time, and the work is needed before the arrival of the first Columbia-class submarines in 2028.
Some of the work will require the dry dock to close for 15 months, according to the draft assessment.
National security constraints will require the contractor to erect a temporary security fence surrounding the waterfront work area to establish a “free zone.” Additional security will include an existing prefabricated guard shack, awning, portable ballistic shield and portable bathroom will be moved to the site.
Other potential impacts such as visual resources, airspace, noise, public health and safety were considered negligible or nonexistent.
An estimated 500 workers will be working on the project during the peak construction phase for the three-year project. They will work over three shifts, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The additional workforce is expected to increase traffic at the base’s four gates anywhere from four to 14 percent during peak entry and departure times.
The draft assessment can be downloaded on the environmental planning page at NAVFAC Southeast. Comments are accepted now until Nov. 8 via email to amanda.peyton@navy.mil or via mail at Department of the Navy, NAVFAC Southeast, Attention: Amanda Peyton (Code EV21), Box 30 Bldg. 135N, NAS Jacksonville, FL 32212-0030.