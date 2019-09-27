Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Sept. 16 through Sept. 20 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: George Leotis
Buyer: Bay and Gloucester
Price: $725,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Marvin Hicks
Buyer: LBR Properties
Price: $348,000
Location: 400 Ocean
Seller: Robert Thigpen Jr.
Buyer: Robyn Tanner
Price: $281,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Whitney Johnson
Buyer: Eric Wilkins
Price: $541,000
Location: Sinclair Pointe
Seller: Sea Island Acquisition
Buyer: Reserve at Sea Island
Price: $15,000,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Darrren Crisipin
Buyer: Connie Everett
Price: $939,000
Location: Hawkins Island
Seller: Jonathan Jerusalmy
Buyer: James Karnes
Price: $320,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Concept Properties LLC
Buyer: Steve Drader
Price: $36,000
Location: Myers Hill Acres
Seller: Therry Deal
Buyer: C. Etheridge
Price: $265,000
Location: Point L 9
Seller: Brenda Blount
Buyer: Rachel Condit
Price: $172,900
Location: Plantation at Golden Isles
Seller: Jarrett Maillet
Buyer: David Jones
Price: $875,000
Location: Village Oaks
Seller: Jessie Clavin
Buyer: Lynn Heronen
Price: $175,000
Location: Ricefield
Seller: Moxley and Company LLC
Buyer: Norbert Paga
Price: $531,000
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: Claude Howard
Buyer: William Jorden
Price: $350,000
Location: Wesley Oaks
Seller: Tobiah Smalley
Buyer: K. Mellinger
Price: $223,000
Location: Majestic Oaks
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Julian Valdez
Price: $395,800
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: John Ryder
Buyer: Loy Atkins
Price: $440,000
Location: Sea Palms
Seller: Annie Barrentine
Buyer: Julie Ikner
Price: $50,000
Location: Joe Hightower Estates
Seller: Gwinnette Sherwood
Buyer: Julie Ikner
Price: $50,000
Location: Joe Hightower Estates
Seller: Jack Callaway
Buyer: Pallet Menders
Price: $28,300
Location: Town Commons
Seller: D.J. Thompson
Buyer: Michael Hagen
Price: $55,900
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Mary Menzter
Buyer: Scott Turer
Price: $1,050,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Paul Sanders III
Buyer: Woodman Holdings
Price: $110,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: John Winters
Buyer: C. McLarty
Price: $534,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Brian Ruble
Buyer: David Wallace
Price: $350,000
Location: West Point
Seller: GTI LLC
Buyer: Sandy Vacation
Price: $700,000
Location: St. Simons IBeach
Seller: Darrell Walker
Buyer: M. Krueger
Price: $289,500
Location: Clearwater
Seller: John O’Brien
Buyer: William Paul
Price: $1,125,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: John Trainham
Buyer: David Walker
Price: $385,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Gary Miller
Buyer: Gerald Simpson
Price: $385,000
Location: Demere Moss
Seller: Kevin Bargeron
Buyer: Thomas Toler
Price: $99,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Elizabeth McIntosh
Buyer: Elizabeth Putman
Price: $302,000
Location: Ocean Breezes
Seller: GDCO LLC
Buyer: Douglas Peters
Price: $165,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Waggoner Family Property
Buyer: C. Hudson
Price: $130,000
Location: Satilla Shores
Seller: Waggoner Family Properties
Buyer: C. Hudson
Price: $270,000
Location: Satilla Shores
Seller: Caroline Taylor
Buyer: John Albino
Price: $52,000
Location: No parcel name given
Seller: Golden Isles Land Acquisitions
Buyer: Ben Rapillard
Price: $75,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Wesley Rapillard
Buyer: Ben Rapillard
Price: $84,300
Location: Hampton River Villas
Seller: Michael Grodsky
Buyer: William Wolfe
Price: $370,000
Location: Courtside Homes
Seller: Hatcher Homes
Buyer: Mark Mabry
Price: $197,000
Location: Mabry
Seller: Samuel Tostensen
Buyer: Andy Tostensen
Price: $250,000
Location: Not listed
Seller: Jeff Johns Construction
Buyer: Lindsey Knight
Price: $165,700
Location: Avondale
Seller: WEDAC LLC
Buyer: B&B Design and Co
Price: $372,800
Location: Demere Village Medical
Seller: Glen Harden
Buyer: Thomas Staub
Price: $255,500
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Michael Negles
Buyer: Michael Voice
Price: $186,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Heather Suttle
Buyer: Paramount Pro.
Price: $40,000
Location: Marshview
Seller: Mary Lee Norvell
Buyer: Margaret Proctor
Price: $232,500
Location: Forest Park
Seller: Lawrence Brown
Buyer: John Ditta
Price: $213,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: U.S. National Bank Association
Buyer: Wesley Blount
Price: $156,500
Location: Brockington South
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Leann Duckworth
Price: $500,000
Location: Golf Retreat
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: 400 Ocean Partners
Price: $642,500
Location: 400 Ocean
Seller: James Adkins
Buyer: Mark Donato
Price: $193,000
Location: Villas at Golden Isles
Seller: Glenda Sellers
Buyer: James Adkins
Price: $166,200
Location: Huntington Lake
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature
Buyer: C. Johnson
Price: $177,000
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Thomas Reinhardt
Buyer: Michael Biddle
Price: $349,000
Location: Windy Oaks
Leasor: Ocean Oaks at Jekyll Island
Leasee: Robert Gurley
Price: Not listed
Location: Ocean Oaks at Jekyll Island
Leasor: Thomas Bohannon
Leasee: Villa 509 LLC
Price: Not listed
Location: Villas by the Sea on Jekyll Island