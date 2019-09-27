Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Sept. 16 through Sept. 20 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: George Leotis

Buyer: Bay and Gloucester

Price: $725,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Marvin Hicks

Buyer: LBR Properties

Price: $348,000

Location: 400 Ocean

Seller: Robert Thigpen Jr.

Buyer: Robyn Tanner

Price: $281,000

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Whitney Johnson

Buyer: Eric Wilkins

Price: $541,000

Location: Sinclair Pointe

Seller: Sea Island Acquisition

Buyer: Reserve at Sea Island

Price: $15,000,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Darrren Crisipin

Buyer: Connie Everett

Price: $939,000

Location: Hawkins Island

Seller: Jonathan Jerusalmy

Buyer: James Karnes

Price: $320,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Concept Properties LLC

Buyer: Steve Drader

Price: $36,000

Location: Myers Hill Acres

Seller: Therry Deal

Buyer: C. Etheridge

Price: $265,000

Location: Point L 9

Seller: Brenda Blount

Buyer: Rachel Condit

Price: $172,900

Location: Plantation at Golden Isles

Seller: Jarrett Maillet

Buyer: David Jones

Price: $875,000

Location: Village Oaks

Seller: Jessie Clavin

Buyer: Lynn Heronen

Price: $175,000

Location: Ricefield

Seller: Moxley and Company LLC

Buyer: Norbert Paga

Price: $531,000

Location: Township Bluff

Seller: Claude Howard

Buyer: William Jorden

Price: $350,000

Location: Wesley Oaks

Seller: Tobiah Smalley

Buyer: K. Mellinger

Price: $223,000

Location: Majestic Oaks

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Julian Valdez

Price: $395,800

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: John Ryder

Buyer: Loy Atkins

Price: $440,000

Location: Sea Palms

Seller: Annie Barrentine

Buyer: Julie Ikner

Price: $50,000

Location: Joe Hightower Estates

Seller: Gwinnette Sherwood

Buyer: Julie Ikner

Price: $50,000

Location: Joe Hightower Estates

Seller: Jack Callaway

Buyer: Pallet Menders

Price: $28,300

Location: Town Commons

Seller: D.J. Thompson

Buyer: Michael Hagen

Price: $55,900

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Mary Menzter

Buyer: Scott Turer

Price: $1,050,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Paul Sanders III

Buyer: Woodman Holdings

Price: $110,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: John Winters

Buyer: C. McLarty

Price: $534,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Brian Ruble

Buyer: David Wallace

Price: $350,000

Location: West Point

Seller: GTI LLC

Buyer: Sandy Vacation

Price: $700,000

Location: St. Simons IBeach

Seller: Darrell Walker

Buyer: M. Krueger

Price: $289,500

Location: Clearwater

Seller: John O’Brien

Buyer: William Paul

Price: $1,125,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: John Trainham

Buyer: David Walker

Price: $385,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Gary Miller

Buyer: Gerald Simpson

Price: $385,000

Location: Demere Moss

Seller: Kevin Bargeron

Buyer: Thomas Toler

Price: $99,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Elizabeth McIntosh

Buyer: Elizabeth Putman

Price: $302,000

Location: Ocean Breezes

Seller: GDCO LLC

Buyer: Douglas Peters

Price: $165,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Waggoner Family Property

Buyer: C. Hudson

Price: $130,000

Location: Satilla Shores

Seller: Waggoner Family Properties

Buyer: C. Hudson

Price: $270,000

Location: Satilla Shores

Seller: Caroline Taylor

Buyer: John Albino

Price: $52,000

Location: No parcel name given

Seller: Golden Isles Land Acquisitions

Buyer: Ben Rapillard

Price: $75,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Wesley Rapillard

Buyer: Ben Rapillard

Price: $84,300

Location: Hampton River Villas

Seller: Michael Grodsky

Buyer: William Wolfe

Price: $370,000

Location: Courtside Homes

Seller: Hatcher Homes

Buyer: Mark Mabry

Price: $197,000

Location: Mabry

Seller: Samuel Tostensen

Buyer: Andy Tostensen

Price: $250,000

Location: Not listed

Seller: Jeff Johns Construction

Buyer: Lindsey Knight

Price: $165,700

Location: Avondale

Seller: WEDAC LLC

Buyer: B&B Design and Co

Price: $372,800

Location: Demere Village Medical

Seller: Glen Harden

Buyer: Thomas Staub

Price: $255,500

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Michael Negles

Buyer: Michael Voice

Price: $186,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Heather Suttle

Buyer: Paramount Pro.

Price: $40,000

Location: Marshview

Seller: Mary Lee Norvell

Buyer: Margaret Proctor

Price: $232,500

Location: Forest Park

Seller: Lawrence Brown

Buyer: John Ditta

Price: $213,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: U.S. National Bank Association

Buyer: Wesley Blount

Price: $156,500

Location: Brockington South

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Leann Duckworth

Price: $500,000

Location: Golf Retreat

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: 400 Ocean Partners

Price: $642,500

Location: 400 Ocean

Seller: James Adkins

Buyer: Mark Donato

Price: $193,000

Location: Villas at Golden Isles

Seller: Glenda Sellers

Buyer: James Adkins

Price: $166,200

Location: Huntington Lake

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature

Buyer: C. Johnson

Price: $177,000

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Thomas Reinhardt

Buyer: Michael Biddle

Price: $349,000

Location: Windy Oaks

Leasor: Ocean Oaks at Jekyll Island

Leasee: Robert Gurley

Price: Not listed

Location: Ocean Oaks at Jekyll Island

Leasor: Thomas Bohannon

Leasee: Villa 509 LLC

Price: Not listed

Location: Villas by the Sea on Jekyll Island