Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Sept. 30 through Oct. 4 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Viewpoint Island LLC

Buyer: Randolph Rogge

Price: $1.445 million

Location: Viewpoint

Seller: Elizabeth S. Chambliss

Buyer: Brett Bodamer

Price: $1.4 million

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Peer M. Brunnschweiler

Buyer: Duong H. Tran

Price: $210,000

Location: Exington Place

Seller: Jack H. Mull Jr.

Buyer: John Milazzo

Price: $680,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Gonzalez Investment S&T

Buyer: Sandra B. Mull

Price: $415,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Gary L. Clark

Buyer: Donald Brown

Price: $197,500

Location: Brockinton South

Seller: David J. Fauth

Buyer: Frieda Warner

Price: $427,000

Location: St. Clair Estates

Seller: Alvin P. Morse Jr.

Buyer: Andre Emerick

Price: $157,900

Location: Salt Air Villas

Seller: Jean L. Van Camp

Buyer: Juliet Quintana

Price: $187,000

Location: Goodtown

Seller: Gregory E. Pulchinski

Buyer: Clifford Bohl

Price: $269,000

Location: Goodtown

Seller: Michael E. Wages

Buyer: Roy L. Page

Price: $32,500

Location: Spring Hill

Seller: Jonathan Breck

Buyer: Shaneeke Lewis

Price: $175,000

Location: Shadowlake

Seller: Patrick B. Dunn

Buyer: Woodrow Sapp

Price: $2,125 million

Location: Butler Mews

Seller: Habitat for Humanity of Glynn County

Buyer: Kenneth R. Love

Price: $121,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Clifton Lollar

Buyer: James Lawrence

Price: $273,200

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Greg Motley

Buyer: Alvin P. Morse

Price: $255,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Brandi Ann Allen

Buyer: John K. Williams

Price: $17,500

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Evelyn Bassel

Buyer: Thomas Clemente

Price: $505,000

Location: Sea Palms

Seller: Initiative Building

Buyer: Jeffrey Dennard

Price: $120,000

Location: Urbana

Seller: Robbie L. Dotson Sr.

Buyer: Odell Rosby

Price: $45,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Brent J. Anderson

Buyer: Yehosh Yisrael

Price: $109,000

Location: Old town

Seller: Sherry Patricia Smith May

Buyer: Greg Dykstra

Price: $20,000

Location: Virgil Hinson Property

Seller: Haley Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Larry C. Rentz

Price: $75,000

Location: Newman Commercial Center

Seller: Robert J. Golding

Buyer: Patrick Wheeler

Price: $347,000

Location: Village Creek Way

Seller: William E. Kyle

Buyer: Scott Whittaker

Price: $495,000

Location: Beach Club @ SSI

Seller: Virginia Dixon Duffett

Buyer: Best Nest Cabin

Price: $215,000

Location: Deer Run Villas

Seller: Hongtong Zheng

Buyer: Ash Earnhardt

Price: $140,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Warren L. Renya

Buyer: Johnny H. Ligon

Price: $220,000

Location: Ellis Point

Seller: H. Reese Edwards

Buyer: Melvin Arreaga

Price: $136,000

Location: Marsh Landing

Seller: Edward R. Canaday

Buyer: Mercy Beat Diaz

Price: $54,000

Location: Montpelier

Seller: Wilbur Nichols

Buyer: DW Moonsammy

Price: $49,000

Location: New Town

Seller: BP&E Holdings

Buyer: WDE Investment

Price: $1.267 million

Location: N/A

Seller: Thomas McCarty

Buyer: Payton Turner

Price: $179,900

Location: No name given

Seller: Gerald R. Hogarth Sr.

Buyer: Abar Properties

Price: $175,000

Location: Little Oaks

Seller: Arnold E. Holland III

Buyer: Jared M. Barber

Price: $332,900

Location: El Dorado

Seller: James W. Hartley

Buyer: Nico Birchfield

Price: $169,900

Location: Good Town

Seller: Phillips R. James Jr.

Buyer: Mark Dooley

Price: $8 million

Location: N/A

Seller: George P. Gibson

Buyer: Orville A. Peart

Price: $205,700

Location: Chanslor Place

Seller: Elena Taylor Reynolds

Buyer: Brook Maynard

Price: $47,000

Location: Habersham Park

Seller: Emily Taylor Fendig

Buyer: Brook Maynard

Price: $170,000

Location: Walmar Grove

Seller: St. Simons Sound Investment

Buyer: Rafolski Investment

Price: $180,000

Location: Shops at Frederica

Seller: Kenneth B. Touw

Buyer: F8 LLC

Price: $320,000

Location: Kelvin Grove

Seller: Barbara Garrett

Buyer: Lauren Lewis

Price: $217,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Tony D. Townley

Buyer: Jonathan Bledsoe

Price: $985,000

Location: St. Simons Grand

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Andrew Rhyne

Price: $488,500

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: Dudley Do SSI LLC

Buyer: Paul T. Kawas

Price: $800,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Connie Lynn Hays

Buyer: James G. Spence

Price: $1.775 million

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Brandie D. Stewart

Buyer: Kathryn Munro

Price: $139,000

Location: Glen Meadows

Seller: SIA Propco I LLC

Buyer: General Graphics

Price: $171.30

Location: Sea Island

Seller: General Graphics Inc.

Buyer: Sea Island 169 LLC

Price: $6.650 million

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Boyd Bryson

Buyer: Striplings

Price: $221,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Willie E. Smith Jr.

Buyer: Elizabeth Roberts

Price: $735,000

Location: East Beach