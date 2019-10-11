Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Sept. 30 through Oct. 4 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Viewpoint Island LLC
Buyer: Randolph Rogge
Price: $1.445 million
Location: Viewpoint
Seller: Elizabeth S. Chambliss
Buyer: Brett Bodamer
Price: $1.4 million
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Peer M. Brunnschweiler
Buyer: Duong H. Tran
Price: $210,000
Location: Exington Place
Seller: Jack H. Mull Jr.
Buyer: John Milazzo
Price: $680,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Gonzalez Investment S&T
Buyer: Sandra B. Mull
Price: $415,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Gary L. Clark
Buyer: Donald Brown
Price: $197,500
Location: Brockinton South
Seller: David J. Fauth
Buyer: Frieda Warner
Price: $427,000
Location: St. Clair Estates
Seller: Alvin P. Morse Jr.
Buyer: Andre Emerick
Price: $157,900
Location: Salt Air Villas
Seller: Jean L. Van Camp
Buyer: Juliet Quintana
Price: $187,000
Location: Goodtown
Seller: Gregory E. Pulchinski
Buyer: Clifford Bohl
Price: $269,000
Location: Goodtown
Seller: Michael E. Wages
Buyer: Roy L. Page
Price: $32,500
Location: Spring Hill
Seller: Jonathan Breck
Buyer: Shaneeke Lewis
Price: $175,000
Location: Shadowlake
Seller: Patrick B. Dunn
Buyer: Woodrow Sapp
Price: $2,125 million
Location: Butler Mews
Seller: Habitat for Humanity of Glynn County
Buyer: Kenneth R. Love
Price: $121,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Clifton Lollar
Buyer: James Lawrence
Price: $273,200
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Greg Motley
Buyer: Alvin P. Morse
Price: $255,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Brandi Ann Allen
Buyer: John K. Williams
Price: $17,500
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Evelyn Bassel
Buyer: Thomas Clemente
Price: $505,000
Location: Sea Palms
Seller: Initiative Building
Buyer: Jeffrey Dennard
Price: $120,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: Robbie L. Dotson Sr.
Buyer: Odell Rosby
Price: $45,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Brent J. Anderson
Buyer: Yehosh Yisrael
Price: $109,000
Location: Old town
Seller: Sherry Patricia Smith May
Buyer: Greg Dykstra
Price: $20,000
Location: Virgil Hinson Property
Seller: Haley Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Larry C. Rentz
Price: $75,000
Location: Newman Commercial Center
Seller: Robert J. Golding
Buyer: Patrick Wheeler
Price: $347,000
Location: Village Creek Way
Seller: William E. Kyle
Buyer: Scott Whittaker
Price: $495,000
Location: Beach Club @ SSI
Seller: Virginia Dixon Duffett
Buyer: Best Nest Cabin
Price: $215,000
Location: Deer Run Villas
Seller: Hongtong Zheng
Buyer: Ash Earnhardt
Price: $140,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Warren L. Renya
Buyer: Johnny H. Ligon
Price: $220,000
Location: Ellis Point
Seller: H. Reese Edwards
Buyer: Melvin Arreaga
Price: $136,000
Location: Marsh Landing
Seller: Edward R. Canaday
Buyer: Mercy Beat Diaz
Price: $54,000
Location: Montpelier
Seller: Wilbur Nichols
Buyer: DW Moonsammy
Price: $49,000
Location: New Town
Seller: BP&E Holdings
Buyer: WDE Investment
Price: $1.267 million
Location: N/A
Seller: Thomas McCarty
Buyer: Payton Turner
Price: $179,900
Location: No name given
Seller: Gerald R. Hogarth Sr.
Buyer: Abar Properties
Price: $175,000
Location: Little Oaks
Seller: Arnold E. Holland III
Buyer: Jared M. Barber
Price: $332,900
Location: El Dorado
Seller: James W. Hartley
Buyer: Nico Birchfield
Price: $169,900
Location: Good Town
Seller: Phillips R. James Jr.
Buyer: Mark Dooley
Price: $8 million
Location: N/A
Seller: George P. Gibson
Buyer: Orville A. Peart
Price: $205,700
Location: Chanslor Place
Seller: Elena Taylor Reynolds
Buyer: Brook Maynard
Price: $47,000
Location: Habersham Park
Seller: Emily Taylor Fendig
Buyer: Brook Maynard
Price: $170,000
Location: Walmar Grove
Seller: St. Simons Sound Investment
Buyer: Rafolski Investment
Price: $180,000
Location: Shops at Frederica
Seller: Kenneth B. Touw
Buyer: F8 LLC
Price: $320,000
Location: Kelvin Grove
Seller: Barbara Garrett
Buyer: Lauren Lewis
Price: $217,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Tony D. Townley
Buyer: Jonathan Bledsoe
Price: $985,000
Location: St. Simons Grand
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Andrew Rhyne
Price: $488,500
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Dudley Do SSI LLC
Buyer: Paul T. Kawas
Price: $800,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Connie Lynn Hays
Buyer: James G. Spence
Price: $1.775 million
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Brandie D. Stewart
Buyer: Kathryn Munro
Price: $139,000
Location: Glen Meadows
Seller: SIA Propco I LLC
Buyer: General Graphics
Price: $171.30
Location: Sea Island
Seller: General Graphics Inc.
Buyer: Sea Island 169 LLC
Price: $6.650 million
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Boyd Bryson
Buyer: Striplings
Price: $221,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Willie E. Smith Jr.
Buyer: Elizabeth Roberts
Price: $735,000
Location: East Beach