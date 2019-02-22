Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 15 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Scott McVey

Buyer: Joanna Sheil

Price: $195,000

Location: Heritage Estates

Seller: Joann Mann

Buyer: David Pitlock

Price: $343,500

Location: Sea Palms West

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Buyer: Heather Corbitt

Price: $175,900

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Buyer: George Stevens

Price: $358,800

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Michelle Stewart

Buyer: Crispiniano Arroyo

Price: $165,000

Location: Mackay Cottages

Seller: John Vara

Buyer: Gerald Lewis

Price: $115,000

Location: Model Farms

Seller: William Autry

Buyer: Richard Dyche

Price: $255,200

Location: Fancy Bluff

Seller: Heritage Bank

Buyer: Andrew Irving

Price: $85,000

Location: Foxcreek Estates

Seller: Louis Novak

Buyer: David Christy

Price: $395,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: August Harris

Buyer: Jack Crutchfield

Price: $257,000

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Patricia Millican

Buyer: Heather McQuirns

Price: $180,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Laura Keigher

Buyer: Marshside Windfall LLC

Price: $330,000

Location: Marsh Point

Seller: Gertrude White

Buyer: New Lap LLC

Price: $352,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Gerald Mleko PA

Buyer: Marilyn Cooper

Price: $238,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Branch Banking & Trust Co.

Buyer: Gregory Dean

Price: $115,000

Location: Cottages at Golden Isles

Seller: Steven Barr

Buyer: Don Fox

Price: $599,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Milagro Santiago

Buyer: Rhonda Decrescenzo

Price: $75,000

Location: Marsh View

Seller: Wilma Wheatley

Buyer: Jamie Flores

Price: $80,000

Location: Peninsula Park

Seller: John Patrick

Buyer: John Dobbs

Price: $590,000

Location: West Point Lake

Seller: Homer Thompson

Buyer: Jesus Herrera

Price: $5,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Wells Fargo Bank

Buyer: Kelly Mahoney

Price: $68,500

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: John Campbell

Price: $587,500

Location: Rowantree

Seller: James Fleming

Buyer: Emily Hilton

Price: $159,900

Location: Salt Air Villas

Seller: Devin Clark

Buyer: Clayton Hendricks

Price: $199,900

Location: Hunters Point

Seller: Lena Krauus

Buyer: Vernon Linde

Price: $64,000

Location: Southend

Seller: Harry Flowers

Buyer: Pallet Menders LLC

Price: $2,000

Location: Dixville

Seller: Satilla Forest Development Co.

Buyer: Michael Ransom

Price: $25,000

Location: Hunters Point

Seller: John Withrow

Buyer: Katelyn Phillips

Price: $120,000

Location: Beach BLK G

Seller: Mary Chapman

Buyer: Joseph Nickson

Price: $31,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Kerri Hoopes

Buyer: Rock Pond LLC

Price: $840,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Theodore May

Buyer: Hoke Wilder

Price: $18,000

Location: Blythe Beach BLK I

Seller: Golden Isles Land Acquisitions

Buyer: Willard Phillips

Price: $60,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Lilia Ridge

Buyer: Deborah Strong

Price: $260,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Vernon Langford

Buyer: Alvin Wessel

Price: $865,000

Location: Island Retreat