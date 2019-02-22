Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 15 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Scott McVey
Buyer: Joanna Sheil
Price: $195,000
Location: Heritage Estates
Seller: Joann Mann
Buyer: David Pitlock
Price: $343,500
Location: Sea Palms West
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Heather Corbitt
Price: $175,900
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: George Stevens
Price: $358,800
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Michelle Stewart
Buyer: Crispiniano Arroyo
Price: $165,000
Location: Mackay Cottages
Seller: John Vara
Buyer: Gerald Lewis
Price: $115,000
Location: Model Farms
Seller: William Autry
Buyer: Richard Dyche
Price: $255,200
Location: Fancy Bluff
Seller: Heritage Bank
Buyer: Andrew Irving
Price: $85,000
Location: Foxcreek Estates
Seller: Louis Novak
Buyer: David Christy
Price: $395,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: August Harris
Buyer: Jack Crutchfield
Price: $257,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Patricia Millican
Buyer: Heather McQuirns
Price: $180,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Laura Keigher
Buyer: Marshside Windfall LLC
Price: $330,000
Location: Marsh Point
Seller: Gertrude White
Buyer: New Lap LLC
Price: $352,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Gerald Mleko PA
Buyer: Marilyn Cooper
Price: $238,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Branch Banking & Trust Co.
Buyer: Gregory Dean
Price: $115,000
Location: Cottages at Golden Isles
Seller: Steven Barr
Buyer: Don Fox
Price: $599,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Milagro Santiago
Buyer: Rhonda Decrescenzo
Price: $75,000
Location: Marsh View
Seller: Wilma Wheatley
Buyer: Jamie Flores
Price: $80,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: John Patrick
Buyer: John Dobbs
Price: $590,000
Location: West Point Lake
Seller: Homer Thompson
Buyer: Jesus Herrera
Price: $5,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Wells Fargo Bank
Buyer: Kelly Mahoney
Price: $68,500
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: John Campbell
Price: $587,500
Location: Rowantree
Seller: James Fleming
Buyer: Emily Hilton
Price: $159,900
Location: Salt Air Villas
Seller: Devin Clark
Buyer: Clayton Hendricks
Price: $199,900
Location: Hunters Point
Seller: Lena Krauus
Buyer: Vernon Linde
Price: $64,000
Location: Southend
Seller: Harry Flowers
Buyer: Pallet Menders LLC
Price: $2,000
Location: Dixville
Seller: Satilla Forest Development Co.
Buyer: Michael Ransom
Price: $25,000
Location: Hunters Point
Seller: John Withrow
Buyer: Katelyn Phillips
Price: $120,000
Location: Beach BLK G
Seller: Mary Chapman
Buyer: Joseph Nickson
Price: $31,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Kerri Hoopes
Buyer: Rock Pond LLC
Price: $840,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Theodore May
Buyer: Hoke Wilder
Price: $18,000
Location: Blythe Beach BLK I
Seller: Golden Isles Land Acquisitions
Buyer: Willard Phillips
Price: $60,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Lilia Ridge
Buyer: Deborah Strong
Price: $260,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Vernon Langford
Buyer: Alvin Wessel
Price: $865,000
Location: Island Retreat