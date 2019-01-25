Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Jan. 13 through Jan. 18 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: MRHA LLC

Buyer: Charles Byrd

Price: $199,000

Location: Kinstowne

Seller: Jane Cochran

Buyer: McCurry Family Properties LLC

Price: $100,000

Location: Epworth Acres

Seller: Karen Thomas

Buyer: Gregory Green

Price: $107,500

Location: Stillwater

Seller: Martha Ward

Buyer: Tyler Walters

Price: $442,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf

Seller: Duane Barke

Buyer: Audrey Slutsky

Price: $366,500

Location: Mariner’s Landing

Seller: Wendell Harrell

Buyer: Beverly Howard

Price: $162,000

Location: Satilla Shores

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Edgar Perez

Price: $443,800

Location: Township Bluff

Seller: Christopher Myers

Buyer: Frances Ryan

Price: $24,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Wells Fargo Bank

Buyer: Shawn Driggers

Price: $335,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Christopher Lott

Buyer: Earin Hale Jr.

Price: $52,000

Location: Greencove

Seller: Ed Brazell Jr.

Buyer: John Thomas

Price: $390,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Tyler Vaughn

Buyer: Charles Higginbotham

Price: $167,800

Location: Pinehaven

Seller: Jessica Bowers

Buyer: Caleb Douglas

Price: $149,500

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: Wingefield Commons Devleopment

Buyer: Patricia German

Price: $10,500

Location: Wingefield Commons

Seller: Alexander SRP Villas LLC

Buyer: Mary Lesiak

Price: $204,900

Location: Grants Ferry Cove

Seller: Bentig LLC

Buyer: Hazanna LLC

Price: $20,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Bentig LLC

Buyer: Hazanna LLC

Price: $30,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Dune Cottage Lot 5 LLC

Buyer: Equity Trust Co

Price: $510,000

Location: Dune Cottages

Seller: Village Holdings Associates LLC

Buyer: LBR Properties LLC

Price: $299,900

Location: 400 Ocean unit 1102

Seller: Matthew Grossman

Buyer: Clifford Hodges

Price: $355,000

Location: Epworth Acres

Seller: Robert Turner

Buyer: Martha Anderson

Price: $285,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Charles Ratcliffe

Buyer: Jon Dorminey

Price: $375,000

Location: Beachview Villas

Seller: Bonnie Harris

Buyer: Robert McCallum

Price: $318,500

Location: Black Banks

Seller: Minor Harris

Buyer: Robert McCallum

Price: $318,500

Location: Black Banks

Seller: RJH&C Rentals LLC

Buyer: Phillip Cannon

Price: $121,500

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Triple Investments Inc.

Buyer: Patricia Kitchen

Price: $6,000

Location: Urbana

Seller: Jason Taylor

Buyer: Jonathan Pittman

Price: $23,000

Location: North Point

Seller: Richard Townsend

Buyer: Philip Balsamo

Price: $512,700

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Michael Mleko Building

Buyer: Matthew Cody

Price: $214,900

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Charles Oliver

Buyer: Island Viewpoint LLC

Price: $1,200,000

Location: St. Simons Beach

Seller: Richard Vanderzyden

Buyer: Ann Russell

Price: $305,000

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Michaels Hodges

Buyer: Andrea Mickelson

Price: $112,500

Location: Stillwater

Seller: Ann Russell

Buyer: Wanda Wetherington

Price: $530,000

Location: Beach Drive Place

Seller: Royer Property Investments

Buyer: Alonso Cruz

Price: $141,000

Location: East View

Seller: Royer Property Investments

Buyer: Jose Cabrera

Price: $140,000

Location: East View

Seller: Diane Benton

Buyer: Roldan Martinez

Price: $18,000

Location: Tiffany Estates

Seller: 601 Albany Street LLC

Buyer: James Sasser

Price: $95,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: James Sasser

Buyer: Cottage 132 LLC

Price: $1,665,000

Location: Sea Island