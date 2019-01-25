Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Jan. 13 through Jan. 18 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: MRHA LLC
Buyer: Charles Byrd
Price: $199,000
Location: Kinstowne
Seller: Jane Cochran
Buyer: McCurry Family Properties LLC
Price: $100,000
Location: Epworth Acres
Seller: Karen Thomas
Buyer: Gregory Green
Price: $107,500
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Martha Ward
Buyer: Tyler Walters
Price: $442,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf
Seller: Duane Barke
Buyer: Audrey Slutsky
Price: $366,500
Location: Mariner’s Landing
Seller: Wendell Harrell
Buyer: Beverly Howard
Price: $162,000
Location: Satilla Shores
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Edgar Perez
Price: $443,800
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: Christopher Myers
Buyer: Frances Ryan
Price: $24,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Wells Fargo Bank
Buyer: Shawn Driggers
Price: $335,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Christopher Lott
Buyer: Earin Hale Jr.
Price: $52,000
Location: Greencove
Seller: Ed Brazell Jr.
Buyer: John Thomas
Price: $390,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Tyler Vaughn
Buyer: Charles Higginbotham
Price: $167,800
Location: Pinehaven
Seller: Jessica Bowers
Buyer: Caleb Douglas
Price: $149,500
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: Wingefield Commons Devleopment
Buyer: Patricia German
Price: $10,500
Location: Wingefield Commons
Seller: Alexander SRP Villas LLC
Buyer: Mary Lesiak
Price: $204,900
Location: Grants Ferry Cove
Seller: Bentig LLC
Buyer: Hazanna LLC
Price: $20,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Bentig LLC
Buyer: Hazanna LLC
Price: $30,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Dune Cottage Lot 5 LLC
Buyer: Equity Trust Co
Price: $510,000
Location: Dune Cottages
Seller: Village Holdings Associates LLC
Buyer: LBR Properties LLC
Price: $299,900
Location: 400 Ocean unit 1102
Seller: Matthew Grossman
Buyer: Clifford Hodges
Price: $355,000
Location: Epworth Acres
Seller: Robert Turner
Buyer: Martha Anderson
Price: $285,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Charles Ratcliffe
Buyer: Jon Dorminey
Price: $375,000
Location: Beachview Villas
Seller: Bonnie Harris
Buyer: Robert McCallum
Price: $318,500
Location: Black Banks
Seller: Minor Harris
Buyer: Robert McCallum
Price: $318,500
Location: Black Banks
Seller: RJH&C Rentals LLC
Buyer: Phillip Cannon
Price: $121,500
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Triple Investments Inc.
Buyer: Patricia Kitchen
Price: $6,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: Jason Taylor
Buyer: Jonathan Pittman
Price: $23,000
Location: North Point
Seller: Richard Townsend
Buyer: Philip Balsamo
Price: $512,700
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Michael Mleko Building
Buyer: Matthew Cody
Price: $214,900
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Charles Oliver
Buyer: Island Viewpoint LLC
Price: $1,200,000
Location: St. Simons Beach
Seller: Richard Vanderzyden
Buyer: Ann Russell
Price: $305,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Michaels Hodges
Buyer: Andrea Mickelson
Price: $112,500
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Ann Russell
Buyer: Wanda Wetherington
Price: $530,000
Location: Beach Drive Place
Seller: Royer Property Investments
Buyer: Alonso Cruz
Price: $141,000
Location: East View
Seller: Royer Property Investments
Buyer: Jose Cabrera
Price: $140,000
Location: East View
Seller: Diane Benton
Buyer: Roldan Martinez
Price: $18,000
Location: Tiffany Estates
Seller: 601 Albany Street LLC
Buyer: James Sasser
Price: $95,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: James Sasser
Buyer: Cottage 132 LLC
Price: $1,665,000
Location: Sea Island