Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 31 through June 4 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: David A. Perdue

Buyer: James W. Brand III

Price: $400,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Russell Eugene Hoaster

Buyer: Edward Bair Short

Price: $449,000

Location: Raymonds Grant

Seller: Henry B. Starr III

Buyer: William Lockard

Price: $750,000

Location: Sunrise Pointe

Seller: Hetal Housing LLC

Buyer: Philip Garza

Price: $152,000

Location: Planting Hammock

Seller: Tyler M. Carlisle

Buyer: Molly A. Lieske

Price: $264,000

Location: Barkentine Court

Seller: Betty L. Holley

Buyer: Cory Alan Cain

Price: $217,900

Location: Lake Forest Manor

Seller: Judy Bullard Lemmond

Buyer: Benjamin Hubert

Price: $115,500

Location: Day and Bloom

Seller: Philip F. Saussy

Buyer: Jill J. Powell

Price: $689,500

Location: King and Prince Villas

Seller: Creola II Inc.

Buyer: Kelly A. Kasting

Price: $320,000

Location: Egrets Pass

Seller: Purple Dog Capital LLC

Buyer: Brown Oil Properties LLC

Price: $776,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: George M. Willis

Buyer: Pamela L. Page

Price: $24,000

Location: Fox Creek

Seller: McMillan Family LTD Partnership

Buyer: Tacheles LLC

Price: $374,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Holly Holdings Investments LLC

Buyer: Jordan Fleming Meeks

Price: $349,900

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Pepper Steak LLC

Buyer: Steve Applegate

Price: $225,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Frank C. King

Buyer: James Richard Estes Jr.

Price: $219,500

Location: North Golf Villas

Seller: Herndon Herald Jenkins Jr.

Buyer: Martin Greene, trustee

Price: $280,000

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Lisa C. Lariscy

Buyer: Everett Joseph East, trustee

Price: $280,000

Location: Courtside Villas

Seller: Judy W. Kidd

Buyer: Abigail E. Harnden

Price: $603,000

Location: Township Bluff

Seller: Ameris Bank

Buyer: Sarah Khorramzadeh

Price: $35,100

Location: Riverside

Seller: Mariam J. Jenkins

Buyer: Claborn Investments LLC

Price: $115,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Andrew G. Taylor

Buyer: Robert S. Phelps

Price: $125,000

Location: Dunbar Acres

Seller: Coley Fitness LLC

Buyer: Malort Properties LLC

Price: $765,000

Location: South Port

Seller: Thomas E. Knight Jr.

Buyer: Jasmine D. Gette

Price: $280,000

Location: Greencove

Seller: Coastal Georgia Rentals LLC

Buyer: Petra Anaya Anaya

Price: $46,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: James M. Bishop

Buyer: Lashelle Turner

Price: $170,000

Location: South Union Street

Seller: Connie S. Davis

Buyer: Victor R. Gonzalez

Price: $282,500

Location: Avoca Villa Acres

Seller: Joshua D. Ours

Buyer: Juan Amparan

Price: $245,000

Location: Satilla Sands

Seller: Kevin D. Butler

Buyer: Vivian Jannenid Mercado

Price: $179,900

Location: Powers Landing

Seller: C. Neil Glasscock

Buyer: Nickole Mitchell

Price: $405,000

Location: Palm Lake

Seller: Lauren J. Bright

Buyer: Shumeka Adamson

Price: $155,100

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: West Point Plantation LLC

Buyer: Jennifer Harkey

Price: $115,000

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: Ashley Davis, trustee

Buyer: Holly Hooks

Price: $491,500

Location: Rowantree

Seller: Deborah T. Lloyd

Buyer: Diann McMahan, trustee

Price: $295,000

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Partridge Greene Inc.

Buyer: 200263406 IRA

Price: $100,000

Location: Glynn Place Commercial Park

Seller: Rebecca Tyler Dorrell

Buyer: Daniel Christopher Guerrero

Price: $250,000

Location: Island Townhouse

Seller: Burnett Brothers LLC

Buyer: James V. Towson

Price: $287,800

Location: Hampton Rivers Villas

Seller: Driggers Homes Inc

Buyer: Ivey Jayna Brown

Price: $314,900

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Luann K. Carlson

Buyer: Robert Samuel Citto

Price: $203,000

Location: Shadow Lake

Seller: Trenton S. Sherman

Buyer: Christopher McEachern

Price: $198,000

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Krysta L. Bowles

Buyer: Purchasing Fund 2020 1 LLC

Price: $234,900

Location: Belle Point Estate

Seller: US National Association, trustee

Buyer: Dover Bluff LLC

Price: $140,200

Location: Homesite

Seller: Renee Hope Williams Brooks

Buyer: John C. Hall

Price: $187,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: West Point Plantation LLC

Buyer: Regency Innovations LLC

Price: $125,000

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: Andrew Husted

Buyer: Emily Rowe

Price: $157,000

Location: Culligans Landing

Seller: Proctor Property Management LLC

Buyer: Emily M. Sealy

Price: $166,800

Location: Deerfield Station

Seller: FFT LLC

Buyer: Gregory Allen Watson

Price: $239,000

Location: Lake Forest Manor

Seller: Callaway Land Ventures LLC

Buyer: TWP Brunswick Retail LLC

Price: $1,425,000

Location: Canal Crossing

Seller: Gerblick LLC

Buyer: JJH Golden Isles LLC

Price: $11,750,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Margaret Campbell Glennon, trustee

Buyer: Rebecca Tyler Dorrell

Price: $289,000

Location: Mallery Villas

Seller: Isabel S. Bearden, trustee

Buyer: Helen Jordan Schroder

Price: $330,000

Location: N/A

Seller: St. Andrews Plantation LLC

Buyer: WT River Farm LLC

Price: $1,538,000

Location: Cabbage Bluff and Dover Hall

Seller: Robert Alex White

Buyer: Nicole Linda Carlson

Price: $189,000

Location: Blue Richardson Tract

Seller: Donna Livingston Hoh

Buyer: Therese Scott

Price: $350,000

Location: Harrington

Seller: Helen Jordan Schroder

Buyer: Matthew Elam

Price: $725,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Wesley N. Davis

Buyer: Melissa Himes

Price: $419,900

Location: River Ridge

Seller: Dean H. Dodgen

Buyer: Aaron J. Southerland

Price: $436,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Steven S. Davis

Buyer: Melanie Howell

Price: $335,000

Location: Windward Acres

Seller: Harry B. Parker

Buyer: Meghan Henry Davis

Price: $325,000

Location: Windward Acres

Seller: Don W. Farrant Jr.

Buyer: Ryan Jones

Price: $320,000

Location: Forest Park

Seller: Dennis H. Ingley

Buyer: Alexander H. Childs

Price: $395,000

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: James C. Van Boxel

Buyer: Alfredo J. Jaume

Price: $515,000

Location: Harrington

Seller: Grant Curtis

Buyer: Downning Barber

Price: $1,485,000

Location: Atkinson Estate

Seller: Martin Timberlands LLC

Buyer: Francesca Macchiaverna

Price: $225,000

Location: Laurel View

