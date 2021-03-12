Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 1 through March 5 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: David Tisano

Buyer: Jeffery Scott

Price: $295,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Kondaur Capital Corp.

Buyer: Kim Ahn Le

Price: $92,000

Location: GP Moore Tract

Seller: Dale Rivenbark

Buyer: Jesme Properties LLC

Price: $1,000,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: R&S Altman LLC

Buyer: Carol Heffernan

Price: $34,900

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Anne Whelchel

Buyer: Carol Heffernan

Price: $7,000

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Sandra Dean

Buyer: James Springer

Price: $385,000

Location: Dunbar Creek Plantation

Seller: Janice Villarreal

Buyer: Rosila Parr

Price: $249,000

Location: Cedar Walk

Seller: William Allen

Buyer: Marilyn James Revocable Trust

Price: $450,900

Location: Hartford By the Sea

Seller: Robert Gabriel

Buyer: Thomas Brooks

Price: $380,000

Location: Laurel Grove

Seller: Max Emery

Buyer: Joshua Wills

Price: $175,000

Location: Beasley Farms

Seller: Grover Ramsey

Buyer: Christopher Ramsey

Price: $20,000

Location: Marsh Oaks

Seller: Julia Edwards

Buyer: Heather Woodard

Price: $179,000

Location: Glendale Gardens

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Oscar Medina

Price: $359,400

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Georgette Drafts

Buyer: Jeffrey McBryar

Price: $344,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Kathryn Gerstenberger

Price: $462,500

Location: Harrington

Seller: Linda McCranie

Buyer: Leroy Harris Sr.

Price: $620,000

Location: Hamilton Plantation

Seller: Collin Cordell

Buyer: Joyce Shoemaker

Price: $136,000

Location: Cottage Grove

Seller: Talmadge Bullard

Buyer: Jane English

Price: $158,000

Location: Valerie

Seller: Gregory Chambers

Buyer: Caleb Parker

Price: $189,900

Location: Winstead

Seller: Grayson Yeomans

Buyer: Cory Kilby

Price: $170,000

Location: Maggie’s Ridge

Seller: Angel Monkey LLC

Buyer: Dan Dean

Price: $18,000

Location: Not given

Seller: Live Oaks Vacation LLC

Buyer: Beach View Holdings LLC

Price: $677,500

Location: Not given

Seller: Driggers Home LLC

Buyer: Robert Lewis

Price: $267,900

Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles

Seller: Regency Innovations LLC

Buyer: Arlene Mallard

Price: $184,800

Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe

Seller: Paul Levitan

Buyer: Patricia J Coulter Trust

Price: $332,000

Location: Harbor Oaks

Seller: Richard Whittington

Buyer: Teresa Bullard

Price: $145,000

Location: Baumgartner Acres

Seller: David Pirkle

Buyer: Teresa Bullard

Price: $15,000

Location: Baumgartner Acres

Seller: Margaret Peeples

Buyer: Wilkes Ellsworth

Price: $163,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Alton Garrett

Buyer: Bonnie Rheborg

Price: $674,000

Location: Villas at Frederica River

Seller: James Dimarino

Buyer: Dennis Carey

Price: $472,500

Location: Waterfront at Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Westpoint Plantation LLC

Buyer: Auturo Najar

Price: $105,000

Location: Westpoint Plantation

Seller: Flanagan Development LLC

Buyer: Roy Mercer

Price: $502,6000

Location: Silver Oaks

Seller: John Reddock

Buyer: Ronald Bryant

Price: $305,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Ebbie Parsons

Buyer: Mark Burns

Price: $395,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Sara Bonario

Buyer: Carol Ann Mudd

Price: $469,500

Location: Sea Palms

Seller: Anthony Waters

Buyer: John Mitchelson

Price: $360,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Michael Middleton

Buyer: Michael Simpson

Price: $224,000

Location: River Ridge

Seller: Sara Kelly

Buyer: Allison Cox

Price: $808,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Lori Viviano

Buyer: Claudia Protzman

Price: $257,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Greg Dykstra

Buyer: Brunswick Climate Controlled Storage LLC

Price: $50,000

Location: Glynn Place Commercial Park

Seller: North Bay Development Co.

Buyer: Brusnwick Climate Controlled Storage LLC

Price: $187,500

Location: Glynn Place Commercial Park

Seller: Christina Brantley

Buyer: Eugene Thompson

Price: $260,000

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Allye Leggett

Buyer: Bernard Hurt III

Price: $148,500

Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe

Seller: Mary E Howard Trust

Buyer: Nicolle James

Price: $245,000

Location: Fox Run

Seller: Carlton Hicks

Buyer: Molly Hicks

Price: $325,000

Location: Baytree Cottages

Seller: Arturo Najar

Buyer: Austin Kleynenberg

Price: $329,400

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Bessemer Trust Co.

Buyer: Shaler Alias V

Price: $6,875,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: William Blodgett

Buyer: Innisfree LLC

Price: $1,900,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Jean Ann Hartley

Buyer: Legacy Home Builders LLC

Price: $125,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Larry Horton

Buyer: Carol Heffernan

Price: $28,000

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Jeff Anderson

Buyer: Cliff Gawron

Price: $5,000

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Wade Adams

Buyer: Gail Maume Trustee

Price: $971,000

Location: St. SImons Coast Cottages

Seller: Mark Ryals

Buyer: Fidadelfo Jimenez

Price: $42,500

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Carl Milton

Buyer: Joshua Johns

Price: $264,000

Location: Windward Acres

Seller: Ashton Earnhardt

Buyer: Erica Lange

Price: $345,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Advanta IRA Administration LLC

Buyer: Cody Cocchi

Price: $125,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Edward Marudzinski

Buyer: Diane Fedder

Price: $25,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Edward Marudzinski

Buyer: Diane Fedder

Price: $487,500

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Oak Grove Island Limited LLLP

Buyer: Sunil Patel

Price: $25,900

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Roxanne Harvey

Buyer: DCB & Company Inc.

Price: $60,000

Location: North Point

Seller: Edward Parker

Buyer: Geeton Bowier

Price: $185,000

Location: Basswood Estates

Seller: Mary Paul Family Trust

Buyer: Bournigal Practice Property LLC

Price: $185,000

Location: Medical Park

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: Barrier Island Investment Group LLC

Price: $350,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Leon Groce

Buyer: Stephen Collins

Price: $180,000

Location: Hidden Lakes

Seller: Atlantic Southeast Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Mike Czerepinski

Price: $225,000

Location: Interstate Commercial Park

Seller: Jennifer Leavy

Buyer: Charlotte O’Brien

Price: $405,000

Location: Mariner’s Landing

Seller: Yunior Cruz

Buyer: Rashad Nelson

Price: $149,000

Location: Glynco Annex

Seller: Lee Dobson

Buyer: Howard Marshall

Price: $500,000

Location: West Point Lake

Seller: Victor Vazquez

Buyer: Christopher Burnett

Price: $499,000

Location: Country Club

Seller: Robert Corbitt

Buyer: Diane Pollack

Price: $799,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Wayne Rayburn

Buyer: Harriett Matheny

Price: $235,000

Location: Skiff Landing

Seller: La Huida LLC

Buyer: Emily Scofield

Price: $685,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Sam LaBarba

Buyer: Andrew Wise

Price: $280,000

Location: Southern Harmony

Seller: Edwin Kezar

Buyer: Laura Trippe

Price: $240,000

Location: Deer Run

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Charles Gregory

Price: $475,000

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: Gene Deleo

Buyer: Robert Hermann

Price: $715,000

Location: Sea Palms

Seller: Kris Duderstadt

Buyer: Brian Spears

Price: $782,500

Location: Country Club

Seller: Turner Property Group LLC

Buyer: Dedra Stephens

Price: $62,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Mark Cooper

Buyer: George Tindle

Price: $320,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Dorothy Beasley

Buyer: Thomas Lanier IV

Price: $400,000

Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island

Seller: Mallory Harris

Buyer: K&K Holding Co. LLC

Price: $389,500

Location: Cottages of Musgrove

More from this section

Rise Risley campus renovation work continues

Rise Risley campus renovation work continues

Those involved in the Rise Risley project held a quarterly update meeting Thursday aimed at providing the latest information on progress that’s been made to open a multi-service resource center in the heart of Brunswick that will serve families seeking child care, nutrition programs, educati…

Golden Ray cutting 'advancing as expected'

Golden Ray cutting 'advancing as expected'

Cutting continues to progress on the foremost section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, more than three days after the VB 10,000 crane vessel began operations to separate it, Unified Command said late Wednesday afternoon.

Glynn Academy Model UN team wins top awards

Glynn Academy Model UN team wins top awards

Glynn Academy’s Model United Nations team brought home again this year the top award at Georgia Southern’s annual competition. This marks the seventh consecutive year GA’s team has won first place at the contest.