Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 1 through March 5 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: David Tisano
Buyer: Jeffery Scott
Price: $295,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Kondaur Capital Corp.
Buyer: Kim Ahn Le
Price: $92,000
Location: GP Moore Tract
Seller: Dale Rivenbark
Buyer: Jesme Properties LLC
Price: $1,000,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: R&S Altman LLC
Buyer: Carol Heffernan
Price: $34,900
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: Anne Whelchel
Buyer: Carol Heffernan
Price: $7,000
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: Sandra Dean
Buyer: James Springer
Price: $385,000
Location: Dunbar Creek Plantation
Seller: Janice Villarreal
Buyer: Rosila Parr
Price: $249,000
Location: Cedar Walk
Seller: William Allen
Buyer: Marilyn James Revocable Trust
Price: $450,900
Location: Hartford By the Sea
Seller: Robert Gabriel
Buyer: Thomas Brooks
Price: $380,000
Location: Laurel Grove
Seller: Max Emery
Buyer: Joshua Wills
Price: $175,000
Location: Beasley Farms
Seller: Grover Ramsey
Buyer: Christopher Ramsey
Price: $20,000
Location: Marsh Oaks
Seller: Julia Edwards
Buyer: Heather Woodard
Price: $179,000
Location: Glendale Gardens
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Oscar Medina
Price: $359,400
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Georgette Drafts
Buyer: Jeffrey McBryar
Price: $344,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Kathryn Gerstenberger
Price: $462,500
Location: Harrington
Seller: Linda McCranie
Buyer: Leroy Harris Sr.
Price: $620,000
Location: Hamilton Plantation
Seller: Collin Cordell
Buyer: Joyce Shoemaker
Price: $136,000
Location: Cottage Grove
Seller: Talmadge Bullard
Buyer: Jane English
Price: $158,000
Location: Valerie
Seller: Gregory Chambers
Buyer: Caleb Parker
Price: $189,900
Location: Winstead
Seller: Grayson Yeomans
Buyer: Cory Kilby
Price: $170,000
Location: Maggie’s Ridge
Seller: Angel Monkey LLC
Buyer: Dan Dean
Price: $18,000
Location: Not given
Seller: Live Oaks Vacation LLC
Buyer: Beach View Holdings LLC
Price: $677,500
Location: Not given
Seller: Driggers Home LLC
Buyer: Robert Lewis
Price: $267,900
Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles
Seller: Regency Innovations LLC
Buyer: Arlene Mallard
Price: $184,800
Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe
Seller: Paul Levitan
Buyer: Patricia J Coulter Trust
Price: $332,000
Location: Harbor Oaks
Seller: Richard Whittington
Buyer: Teresa Bullard
Price: $145,000
Location: Baumgartner Acres
Seller: David Pirkle
Buyer: Teresa Bullard
Price: $15,000
Location: Baumgartner Acres
Seller: Margaret Peeples
Buyer: Wilkes Ellsworth
Price: $163,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Alton Garrett
Buyer: Bonnie Rheborg
Price: $674,000
Location: Villas at Frederica River
Seller: James Dimarino
Buyer: Dennis Carey
Price: $472,500
Location: Waterfront at Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Westpoint Plantation LLC
Buyer: Auturo Najar
Price: $105,000
Location: Westpoint Plantation
Seller: Flanagan Development LLC
Buyer: Roy Mercer
Price: $502,6000
Location: Silver Oaks
Seller: John Reddock
Buyer: Ronald Bryant
Price: $305,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Ebbie Parsons
Buyer: Mark Burns
Price: $395,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Sara Bonario
Buyer: Carol Ann Mudd
Price: $469,500
Location: Sea Palms
Seller: Anthony Waters
Buyer: John Mitchelson
Price: $360,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Michael Middleton
Buyer: Michael Simpson
Price: $224,000
Location: River Ridge
Seller: Sara Kelly
Buyer: Allison Cox
Price: $808,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Lori Viviano
Buyer: Claudia Protzman
Price: $257,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Greg Dykstra
Buyer: Brunswick Climate Controlled Storage LLC
Price: $50,000
Location: Glynn Place Commercial Park
Seller: North Bay Development Co.
Buyer: Brusnwick Climate Controlled Storage LLC
Price: $187,500
Location: Glynn Place Commercial Park
Seller: Christina Brantley
Buyer: Eugene Thompson
Price: $260,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Allye Leggett
Buyer: Bernard Hurt III
Price: $148,500
Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe
Seller: Mary E Howard Trust
Buyer: Nicolle James
Price: $245,000
Location: Fox Run
Seller: Carlton Hicks
Buyer: Molly Hicks
Price: $325,000
Location: Baytree Cottages
Seller: Arturo Najar
Buyer: Austin Kleynenberg
Price: $329,400
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Bessemer Trust Co.
Buyer: Shaler Alias V
Price: $6,875,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: William Blodgett
Buyer: Innisfree LLC
Price: $1,900,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Jean Ann Hartley
Buyer: Legacy Home Builders LLC
Price: $125,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Larry Horton
Buyer: Carol Heffernan
Price: $28,000
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: Jeff Anderson
Buyer: Cliff Gawron
Price: $5,000
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: Wade Adams
Buyer: Gail Maume Trustee
Price: $971,000
Location: St. SImons Coast Cottages
Seller: Mark Ryals
Buyer: Fidadelfo Jimenez
Price: $42,500
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Carl Milton
Buyer: Joshua Johns
Price: $264,000
Location: Windward Acres
Seller: Ashton Earnhardt
Buyer: Erica Lange
Price: $345,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Advanta IRA Administration LLC
Buyer: Cody Cocchi
Price: $125,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Edward Marudzinski
Buyer: Diane Fedder
Price: $25,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Edward Marudzinski
Buyer: Diane Fedder
Price: $487,500
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Oak Grove Island Limited LLLP
Buyer: Sunil Patel
Price: $25,900
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Roxanne Harvey
Buyer: DCB & Company Inc.
Price: $60,000
Location: North Point
Seller: Edward Parker
Buyer: Geeton Bowier
Price: $185,000
Location: Basswood Estates
Seller: Mary Paul Family Trust
Buyer: Bournigal Practice Property LLC
Price: $185,000
Location: Medical Park
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: Barrier Island Investment Group LLC
Price: $350,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Leon Groce
Buyer: Stephen Collins
Price: $180,000
Location: Hidden Lakes
Seller: Atlantic Southeast Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Mike Czerepinski
Price: $225,000
Location: Interstate Commercial Park
Seller: Jennifer Leavy
Buyer: Charlotte O’Brien
Price: $405,000
Location: Mariner’s Landing
Seller: Yunior Cruz
Buyer: Rashad Nelson
Price: $149,000
Location: Glynco Annex
Seller: Lee Dobson
Buyer: Howard Marshall
Price: $500,000
Location: West Point Lake
Seller: Victor Vazquez
Buyer: Christopher Burnett
Price: $499,000
Location: Country Club
Seller: Robert Corbitt
Buyer: Diane Pollack
Price: $799,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Wayne Rayburn
Buyer: Harriett Matheny
Price: $235,000
Location: Skiff Landing
Seller: La Huida LLC
Buyer: Emily Scofield
Price: $685,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Sam LaBarba
Buyer: Andrew Wise
Price: $280,000
Location: Southern Harmony
Seller: Edwin Kezar
Buyer: Laura Trippe
Price: $240,000
Location: Deer Run
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Charles Gregory
Price: $475,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Gene Deleo
Buyer: Robert Hermann
Price: $715,000
Location: Sea Palms
Seller: Kris Duderstadt
Buyer: Brian Spears
Price: $782,500
Location: Country Club
Seller: Turner Property Group LLC
Buyer: Dedra Stephens
Price: $62,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Mark Cooper
Buyer: George Tindle
Price: $320,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Dorothy Beasley
Buyer: Thomas Lanier IV
Price: $400,000
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island
Seller: Mallory Harris
Buyer: K&K Holding Co. LLC
Price: $389,500
Location: Cottages of Musgrove