Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Dec. 21 through Dec. 24 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Ervin Lee Allen

Buyer: Kathryn Allen

Price: $148,700

Location: Glen Meadows

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Melissa Foley

Price: $800,000

Location: Couper Place

Seller: Regency Innovations LLC

Buyer: Jamie Neal

Price: $365,000

Location: Foxcreek

Seller: Carroll Custom Homes

Buyer: Shanetta Reid

Price: $249,000

Location: Hunter’s Point

Seller: Jamal Bryant

Buyer: Logan Property Holdings

Price: $340,000

Location: Morgan’s Mill

Seller: Michael McDuffie

Buyer: Joseph Tarbona

Price: $420,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Randall Webster

Buyer: Janel Schwartz

Price: $226,500

Location: Hardwood Forest

Seller: Jon Kasle

Buyer: Carroll Custom Homes

Price: $80,000

Location: Settler’s Hammock

Seller: Matthew Williams

Buyer: Ernest Padilla

Price: $69,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: James Shipley

Buyer: Rickey Porter

Price: $120,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Taylor Glover

Buyer: Live Oak Development Holdings LLC

Price: $300,000

Location: North End

Seller: Charles Ferrell

Buyer: Sharyn O’Briant

Price: $190,500

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: Carroll Custom Homes

Buyer: Nicholas Yarbrough

Price: $253,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Ann Mallon

Buyer: David Schille

Price: $234,000

Location: Brockington Marsh

Seller: Linda Guarracino

Buyer: Lucille Thomas

Price: $255,000

Location: Notting Hill

Seller: Sarah Ellerbee

Buyer: Alfred Nucifora

Price: $650,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Glynda Roberts

Buyer: Wilkes Ellsworth

Price: $23,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: James Porch

Buyer: Nisha Patel

Price: $467,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: John McQuigg

Buyer: Steven Roth

Price: $690,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Matthew Tanner

Buyer: David Tanner

Price: $145,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: John Carvey

Buyer: Hector Ramos

Price: $21,700

Location: Gordon Heights

Seller: Wesley Hooks

Buyer: Joshua Lairsey

Price: $269,900

Location: Stately Oaks

Seller: Joseph Rhett

Buyer: Yolanda Salazar

Price: $35,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Pallet Menders LLC

Buyer: Bacon Constellation

Price: $55,000

Location: Arco

Seller: Anatascia Zamora

Buyer: Michael Galyean

Price: $239,500

Location: Sweetwater

Seller: Florina Goris Roden

Buyer: Elizabeth Ramirez

Price: $183,000

Location: Shadowlake

Seller: Hubert Harris

Buyer: Robert Kushner

Price: $350,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: John Frantz

Buyer: Richard Detlefs

Price: $1,100,000

Location: Cloister Ocean Residences

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: Richard Bissinger III

Price: $240,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Karen Edwards

Buyer: Thomas Kempkes

Price: $675,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: William Foster

Buyer: Michael Love

Price: $185,000

Location: Island Square

Seller: Jacqueline Davis

Buyer: Matthew Hershey

Price: $552,200

Location: Oatland North

Seller: Helen Alexander

Buyer: Matthews Jenkins

Price: $340,000

Location: Marshes

Seller: George Patelidas

Buyer: Thomas Larosa

Price: $410,000

Location: Admiral’s Retreat

Seller: Solid Rock Co. Inc

Buyer: Bryce Wilkens

Price: $328,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Christine Vales

Buyer: Cody Lane

Price: $408,000

Location: Oglethorpe Park

Seller: Donna Byrnes

Buyer: Linda Deginder

Price: $134,000

Location: Caleb’s Crossing

Seller: Thomas Mankin

Buyer: Amanda Harris

Price: $149,900

Location: Rigdewood Plantation

Seller: Kenneth Woods

Buyer: Frank Ridley

Price: $3,290,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: GA Center for Home Ownership

Buyer: Roderick Jackson

Price: $143,900

Location: Pine View

Seller: Marilyn James

Buyer: Robert Hill

Price: $435,000

Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island

Seller: Rachel Moore

Buyer: Mastermind Marketing LLC

Price: $1,000,000

Location: Atlantic Point

Seller: Angel Cabrera

Buyer: Karina Gonzalez

Price: $5,000

Location: Arco

Seller: Thomas Moore

Buyer: Matthew Berg

Price: $550,000

Location: Seahaven

Seller: Robert Carpenter

Buyer: Pulitzer Properties LLC

Price: $509,900

Location: Old Town

Seller: Barry Murphy

Buyer: Rolf Sannes

Price: $1,057,300

Location: Ocean Vue Gardens

Seller: Jessica Hogarth

Buyer: Stephen Gustamachio

Price: $178,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Michael Mleko

Buyer: Ashley Saunders

Price: $291,100

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Raymond James Trust

Buyer: Jami Bailey

Price: $620,000

Location: Marsh Point

Seller: Rhanelda Jones

Buyer: Abraham Grant Jr.

Price: $25,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Shirley Seymour

Buyer: Abraham Grant Jr.

Price: $10,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Leonard Goyer

Buyer: Kenneth McDonald

Price: $190,000

Location: Hidden Lakes

Seller: Sean Smith

Buyer: Eloisa Collins

Price: $219,000

Location: Gallery at Coastal Pines

