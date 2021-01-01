Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Dec. 21 through Dec. 24 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Ervin Lee Allen
Buyer: Kathryn Allen
Price: $148,700
Location: Glen Meadows
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Melissa Foley
Price: $800,000
Location: Couper Place
Seller: Regency Innovations LLC
Buyer: Jamie Neal
Price: $365,000
Location: Foxcreek
Seller: Carroll Custom Homes
Buyer: Shanetta Reid
Price: $249,000
Location: Hunter’s Point
Seller: Jamal Bryant
Buyer: Logan Property Holdings
Price: $340,000
Location: Morgan’s Mill
Seller: Michael McDuffie
Buyer: Joseph Tarbona
Price: $420,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Randall Webster
Buyer: Janel Schwartz
Price: $226,500
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: Jon Kasle
Buyer: Carroll Custom Homes
Price: $80,000
Location: Settler’s Hammock
Seller: Matthew Williams
Buyer: Ernest Padilla
Price: $69,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: James Shipley
Buyer: Rickey Porter
Price: $120,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Taylor Glover
Buyer: Live Oak Development Holdings LLC
Price: $300,000
Location: North End
Seller: Charles Ferrell
Buyer: Sharyn O’Briant
Price: $190,500
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Carroll Custom Homes
Buyer: Nicholas Yarbrough
Price: $253,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Ann Mallon
Buyer: David Schille
Price: $234,000
Location: Brockington Marsh
Seller: Linda Guarracino
Buyer: Lucille Thomas
Price: $255,000
Location: Notting Hill
Seller: Sarah Ellerbee
Buyer: Alfred Nucifora
Price: $650,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Glynda Roberts
Buyer: Wilkes Ellsworth
Price: $23,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: James Porch
Buyer: Nisha Patel
Price: $467,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: John McQuigg
Buyer: Steven Roth
Price: $690,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Matthew Tanner
Buyer: David Tanner
Price: $145,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: John Carvey
Buyer: Hector Ramos
Price: $21,700
Location: Gordon Heights
Seller: Wesley Hooks
Buyer: Joshua Lairsey
Price: $269,900
Location: Stately Oaks
Seller: Joseph Rhett
Buyer: Yolanda Salazar
Price: $35,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Pallet Menders LLC
Buyer: Bacon Constellation
Price: $55,000
Location: Arco
Seller: Anatascia Zamora
Buyer: Michael Galyean
Price: $239,500
Location: Sweetwater
Seller: Florina Goris Roden
Buyer: Elizabeth Ramirez
Price: $183,000
Location: Shadowlake
Seller: Hubert Harris
Buyer: Robert Kushner
Price: $350,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: John Frantz
Buyer: Richard Detlefs
Price: $1,100,000
Location: Cloister Ocean Residences
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: Richard Bissinger III
Price: $240,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Karen Edwards
Buyer: Thomas Kempkes
Price: $675,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: William Foster
Buyer: Michael Love
Price: $185,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: Jacqueline Davis
Buyer: Matthew Hershey
Price: $552,200
Location: Oatland North
Seller: Helen Alexander
Buyer: Matthews Jenkins
Price: $340,000
Location: Marshes
Seller: George Patelidas
Buyer: Thomas Larosa
Price: $410,000
Location: Admiral’s Retreat
Seller: Solid Rock Co. Inc
Buyer: Bryce Wilkens
Price: $328,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Christine Vales
Buyer: Cody Lane
Price: $408,000
Location: Oglethorpe Park
Seller: Donna Byrnes
Buyer: Linda Deginder
Price: $134,000
Location: Caleb’s Crossing
Seller: Thomas Mankin
Buyer: Amanda Harris
Price: $149,900
Location: Rigdewood Plantation
Seller: Kenneth Woods
Buyer: Frank Ridley
Price: $3,290,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: GA Center for Home Ownership
Buyer: Roderick Jackson
Price: $143,900
Location: Pine View
Seller: Marilyn James
Buyer: Robert Hill
Price: $435,000
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island
Seller: Rachel Moore
Buyer: Mastermind Marketing LLC
Price: $1,000,000
Location: Atlantic Point
Seller: Angel Cabrera
Buyer: Karina Gonzalez
Price: $5,000
Location: Arco
Seller: Thomas Moore
Buyer: Matthew Berg
Price: $550,000
Location: Seahaven
Seller: Robert Carpenter
Buyer: Pulitzer Properties LLC
Price: $509,900
Location: Old Town
Seller: Barry Murphy
Buyer: Rolf Sannes
Price: $1,057,300
Location: Ocean Vue Gardens
Seller: Jessica Hogarth
Buyer: Stephen Gustamachio
Price: $178,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Michael Mleko
Buyer: Ashley Saunders
Price: $291,100
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Raymond James Trust
Buyer: Jami Bailey
Price: $620,000
Location: Marsh Point
Seller: Rhanelda Jones
Buyer: Abraham Grant Jr.
Price: $25,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Shirley Seymour
Buyer: Abraham Grant Jr.
Price: $10,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Leonard Goyer
Buyer: Kenneth McDonald
Price: $190,000
Location: Hidden Lakes
Seller: Sean Smith
Buyer: Eloisa Collins
Price: $219,000
Location: Gallery at Coastal Pines