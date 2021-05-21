Editor’s Note: The remaining Property Transactions will run in tomorrow’s edition of The News.
Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 10 through May 14 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Glenn R. Spaulding Sr.
Buyer: John Mchugh
Price: $157,000
Location: Ora Briggs
Seller: Susan D. Martineau
Buyer: Michael P. Banister
Price: $279,100
Location: Water Crest
Seller: Jeffrey M. Browne
Buyer: Jeffrey F. Martin
Price: $539,000
Location: Admirals Retreat
Seller: Sandra K. Dunham
Buyer: Margaret E, Watkins
Price: $383,300
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Matthew M. Ballard
Buyer: Carla L. Courtney
Price:$297,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Moxley Homes LLC
Buyer: Richard Stewart
Price: $360,900
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Zachary Wayne Moxley
Buyer: Meghan Stewart
Price: $360,900
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Laura M. Early
Buyer: Graham D. Courtney
Price: $297,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: 2630 Canary Drive LLC
Buyer: Maria Cristina Garcia Ortiz
Price: $145,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Ronald H. Carter
Buyer: Karen S. Long
Price: $905,000
Location: Admirals Cove
Seller: Edward L. Parrish
Buyer: John S. Candler Jr.
Price: $870,000
Location: Peninsula Point
Seller: William Bradford Gresham
Buyer: Vance C. Lewis
Price: $101,700
Location: Winter Chase
Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.
Buyer: Patrick Tully
Price: $632,100
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Michael R. Jones
Buyer: Stephen P. Garner
Price: $400,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Tygh A. Brogdon
Buyer: Stephen Wayne Arant
Price: $355,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Mathilda Johnson
Buyer: Diana Q. Krawiecki
Price: $105,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Gregory Sikes
Price: $189,700
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: William F. Gutelius
Buyer: Zain Kaj
Price: $950,000
Location: Kelvin Grove
Seller: Mark E. Robinson
Buyer: Charles A. Dorminy
Price: $977,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Cwlots
Buyer: Landmark 24 Homes
Price: $236,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Cary A. Matheson
Buyer: Richard H. Atwood
Price: $77,500
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Russell Thorpe
Buyer: Ashlyn Joy Solomon
Price: $205,000
Location: Palmetto Place
Seller: Eric Landon
Buyer: Heather McQuirns
Price: $175,000
Location: Calebs Crossing Townhomes
Seller: Debra Stephen
Buyer: Matthew L. Dobbs
Price: $192,000
Location: N/A
Seller: James R. Pierce Jr.
Buyer: David Peter Wieliczki
Price: $238,000
Location: Marshes of Mackay
Seller: Michael D. Scherneck
Buyer: Lavonne E. Brown
Price: $765,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Nannette Bishop
Buyer: Victor Charles Swaffar
Price: $430,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Dan B. Riley
Buyer: Steven E. Williams
Price: $796,000
Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages
Seller: Guillermo Moreno Jr.
Buyer: James L. Sitz
Price: $398,000
Location: Simonton Court
Seller: Deborah Hackett Brown
Buyer: Jarrett Eidell
Price: $394,500
Location: Old Town
Seller: Jay Merringer
Buyer: John Loughlin
Price: $495,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Roy Lance Doyal III
Buyer: Patricia J. Figge, trustee
Price: $2,500,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Adam Harper
Buyer: Talmadge Lee Brannan
Price: $68,000
Location: Fox Creek
Seller: Flanagan Development LLC
Buyer: Daniel George Sperco
Price: $504,900
Location: Silver Oak
Seller: Paula J. Legere
Buyer: Eric Wayne Snipes
Price: $570,000
Location: Section 2 Riverside
Seller: Jimmy N. Palmer
Buyer: Raymond W. Smith
Price: $130,000
Location: Calebs Crossing
Seller: Dewey J. Snipes
Buyer: Jimmy N. Palmer
Price: $329,000
Location: Palm Lake
Seller: Terry Caleb Lane
Buyer: Charles Dixon III
Price: $155,000
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: MTR Real Estate Services Inc.
Buyer: Josh Antonini
Price: $46,500
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Adelaide J. Heisel
Buyer: Gregory J. Bosch
Price: $899,900
Location: Black Banks
Seller: Shawn T. Sandow
Buyer: Jeffrey C. Vanderwood
Price: $700,000
Location: Nature Pointe
Seller: Jennifer E. Hall
Buyer: Silas B. Mason
Price: $782,500
Location: Ocean Breezes
Seller: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC
Buyer: ACA Management LLC
Price: $300,00
Location: North End
Seller: Kristin A. Lee
Buyer: Ryan A. Rutherford
Price: $499,000
Location: Oglethorpe Park
Seller: Casey Goldstone
Buyer: Brian Keith Storey
Price: $220,000
Location: Southwinds
Seller: Hope D. Colon
Buyer: Casey Goldstone
Price: $350,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.
Buyer: Craig Steven Allen
Price: $295,100
Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles
Seller: Jeffrey Cappo
Buyer: Thomas James Laubenthal
Price: $360,000
Location: Frederica Township