Editor’s Note: The remaining Property Transactions will run in tomorrow’s edition of The News.

Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 10 through May 14 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Glenn R. Spaulding Sr.

Buyer: John Mchugh

Price: $157,000

Location: Ora Briggs

Seller: Susan D. Martineau

Buyer: Michael P. Banister

Price: $279,100

Location: Water Crest

Seller: Jeffrey M. Browne

Buyer: Jeffrey F. Martin

Price: $539,000

Location: Admirals Retreat

Seller: Sandra K. Dunham

Buyer: Margaret E, Watkins

Price: $383,300

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Matthew M. Ballard

Buyer: Carla L. Courtney

Price:$297,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Moxley Homes LLC

Buyer: Richard Stewart

Price: $360,900

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Zachary Wayne Moxley

Buyer: Meghan Stewart

Price: $360,900

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Laura M. Early

Buyer: Graham D. Courtney

Price: $297,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: 2630 Canary Drive LLC

Buyer: Maria Cristina Garcia Ortiz

Price: $145,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Ronald H. Carter

Buyer: Karen S. Long

Price: $905,000

Location: Admirals Cove

Seller: Edward L. Parrish

Buyer: John S. Candler Jr.

Price: $870,000

Location: Peninsula Point

Seller: William Bradford Gresham

Buyer: Vance C. Lewis

Price: $101,700

Location: Winter Chase

Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.

Buyer: Patrick Tully

Price: $632,100

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Michael R. Jones

Buyer: Stephen P. Garner

Price: $400,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Tygh A. Brogdon

Buyer: Stephen Wayne Arant

Price: $355,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Mathilda Johnson

Buyer: Diana Q. Krawiecki

Price: $105,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Gregory Sikes

Price: $189,700

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: William F. Gutelius

Buyer: Zain Kaj

Price: $950,000

Location: Kelvin Grove

Seller: Mark E. Robinson

Buyer: Charles A. Dorminy

Price: $977,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Cwlots

Buyer: Landmark 24 Homes

Price: $236,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Cary A. Matheson

Buyer: Richard H. Atwood

Price: $77,500

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Russell Thorpe

Buyer: Ashlyn Joy Solomon

Price: $205,000

Location: Palmetto Place

Seller: Eric Landon

Buyer: Heather McQuirns

Price: $175,000

Location: Calebs Crossing Townhomes

Seller: Debra Stephen

Buyer: Matthew L. Dobbs

Price: $192,000

Location: N/A

Seller: James R. Pierce Jr.

Buyer: David Peter Wieliczki

Price: $238,000

Location: Marshes of Mackay

Seller: Michael D. Scherneck

Buyer: Lavonne E. Brown

Price: $765,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Nannette Bishop

Buyer: Victor Charles Swaffar

Price: $430,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Dan B. Riley

Buyer: Steven E. Williams

Price: $796,000

Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages

Seller: Guillermo Moreno Jr.

Buyer: James L. Sitz

Price: $398,000

Location: Simonton Court

Seller: Deborah Hackett Brown

Buyer: Jarrett Eidell

Price: $394,500

Location: Old Town

Seller: Jay Merringer

Buyer: John Loughlin

Price: $495,000

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: Roy Lance Doyal III

Buyer: Patricia J. Figge, trustee

Price: $2,500,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Adam Harper

Buyer: Talmadge Lee Brannan

Price: $68,000

Location: Fox Creek

Seller: Flanagan Development LLC

Buyer: Daniel George Sperco

Price: $504,900

Location: Silver Oak

Seller: Paula J. Legere

Buyer: Eric Wayne Snipes

Price: $570,000

Location: Section 2 Riverside

Seller: Jimmy N. Palmer

Buyer: Raymond W. Smith

Price: $130,000

Location: Calebs Crossing

Seller: Dewey J. Snipes

Buyer: Jimmy N. Palmer

Price: $329,000

Location: Palm Lake

Seller: Terry Caleb Lane

Buyer: Charles Dixon III

Price: $155,000

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: MTR Real Estate Services Inc.

Buyer: Josh Antonini

Price: $46,500

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Adelaide J. Heisel

Buyer: Gregory J. Bosch

Price: $899,900

Location: Black Banks

Seller: Shawn T. Sandow

Buyer: Jeffrey C. Vanderwood

Price: $700,000

Location: Nature Pointe

Seller: Jennifer E. Hall

Buyer: Silas B. Mason

Price: $782,500

Location: Ocean Breezes

Seller: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC

Buyer: ACA Management LLC

Price: $300,00

Location: North End

Seller: Kristin A. Lee

Buyer: Ryan A. Rutherford

Price: $499,000

Location: Oglethorpe Park

Seller: Casey Goldstone

Buyer: Brian Keith Storey

Price: $220,000

Location: Southwinds

Seller: Hope D. Colon

Buyer: Casey Goldstone

Price: $350,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.

Buyer: Craig Steven Allen

Price: $295,100

Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles

Seller: Jeffrey Cappo

Buyer: Thomas James Laubenthal

Price: $360,000

Location: Frederica Township

