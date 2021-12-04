Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of November 15 through November 19 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Don N. Andrews

Buyer: Trey Andrews

Price: $205,000

Location: Union Street

Seller: James D. Drumm

Buyer: Claire Davis

Price: $269,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Wde Investments LLC

Buyer: RTC Golden LLC

Price: $1,050,000

Location: Cottage No. 2 East End

Seller: Russell A. Fuller

Buyer: Tyler Evans

Price: $253,500

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Shannon Monteleone

Buyer: AZA Holdings LLC

Price: $340,000

Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club

Seller: American Development Properties LLC

Buyer: Vctrey LLC

Price: $795,000

Location: Golf Retreat North

Seller: Erik M. Kreft

Buyer: George Hunter

Price: $510,000

Location:Oak Forest

Seller: Juan Perez Morales

Buyer: Mason Maroney

Price: $195,000

Location: Urbana

Seller: Malissa A. Golubic

Buyer: Timothy M. Hackney

Price: $305,900

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Freeport Title & Guaranty

Buyer: Fred Street Properties LLC

Price: $430,000

Location: Kings Terrace

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Candelario Sanchez

Price: $255,300

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Anthony Travis Ruffner

Buyer: Jennifer Lynn Crosby

Price: $175,900

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: O Street Church of God Inc.

Buyer: Dame Management Services LLC

Price: $80,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Joseph Jerald Robinson

Buyer: Arthur L. Cyphers Jr.

Price: $340,000

Location: Southern Landing

Seller: Moxley Homes LLC

Buyer: Gary T. McRae

Price: $320,900

Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Dewaine T. Norris

Buyer: Dan T. Fowler

Price: $340,400

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Building Project Management LLC

Buyer: Brian Cullen

Price: $2,275,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Louise C. Tostensen

Buyer: Charles R. Proudfoot III

Price: $180,000

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: Christopher Rusnak

Buyer: William M. Stoiber

Price: $799,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: OOTB Brunswick LLC

Buyer: St. Simons Community Church

Price: $975,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Carolyn Faras Jernigan

Buyer: Cory C. Rule

Price: $187,000

Location: Brockinton Point

Seller: Peninsula Investment Holdings LLC

Buyer: Steven P. Kirk

Price: $45,500

Location: Peninsula at Golden Isles

Seller: Zena Martin

Buyer: Billy E. Birdwell

Price: $507,500

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: David Falken

Buyer: Rajesh Patel

Price: $30,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Two Dudes Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Rajesh Patel

Price: $31,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Coastal Home Helper LLC

Buyer: Ramiro Garcia Jr.

Price: $150,000

Location: Mark Carr Square

Seller: Mary Pauline Crosby

Buyer: Marci Renee Edwards

Price: $226,400

Location: Deerfield Station

Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc

Buyer: Whprather Properties LLC

Price: $150,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Luke Fuller Tindol

Buyer: William R. Herbert

Price: $1,100,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Towne Club Construction LLC

Buyer: Brandon C. Hewett

Price: $526,000

Location: Captains Cove

Seller: Roger D. Kamen

Buyer: Rajesh Patel

Price: $30,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Felicia B. Collins

Buyer: Angela Golden

Price: $105,000

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: Russell S. Jokinen

Buyer: Ricko N. Washington

Price: $339,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Jermey C. Thomas

Buyer: Julian Robert Sowell

Price: $199,900

Location: Maggies Ridge

Seller: Brandon C. Hewett

Buyer: Randolph H. Clark

Price: $690,000

Location: Silver Oaks

Seller: Carolyn L. Fleetwood

Buyer: Bobbi H. Jernigan

Price: $457,500

Location: Forest Park

Seller: Jack L. Morris Jr.

Buyer: Global Property Management LLC

Price: $115,000

Location: Touchstone Ridge

Seller: James A. Weidhaas

Buyer: Gwynneth Blackwelder

Price: $422,200

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Joshua M. Nelson

Buyer: Kim Anh Le

Price: $112,000

Location: Mayhew

Seller: Lisa Chapman Woods

Buyer: Courtlyn Christanna Fussell

Price: $269,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Jeanne Falken

Buyer: Scott N. Taylor

Price: $375,900

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Marion Wiley Jr.

Buyer: WID Jean Baptiste

Price: $232,800

Location: Bridgewater

Seller: Lisa Grace Wesely

Buyer: Greyson Alexander Emery

Price: $84,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Nyoka L. Patton

Buyer: Dylan T. King

Price: $209,900

Location: Avondale

Seller: Richard C. Estes

Buyer: James Douglas

Price: $3,160,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: WJH LLC

Buyer: CF KL Assets

Price: $208,400

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: Allen M. Baker III

Buyer: David F. Ingalls

Price: $543,000

Location: Sea Palms

More from this section