Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of November 15 through November 19 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Don N. Andrews
Buyer: Trey Andrews
Price: $205,000
Location: Union Street
Seller: James D. Drumm
Buyer: Claire Davis
Price: $269,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Wde Investments LLC
Buyer: RTC Golden LLC
Price: $1,050,000
Location: Cottage No. 2 East End
Seller: Russell A. Fuller
Buyer: Tyler Evans
Price: $253,500
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Shannon Monteleone
Buyer: AZA Holdings LLC
Price: $340,000
Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club
Seller: American Development Properties LLC
Buyer: Vctrey LLC
Price: $795,000
Location: Golf Retreat North
Seller: Erik M. Kreft
Buyer: George Hunter
Price: $510,000
Location:Oak Forest
Seller: Juan Perez Morales
Buyer: Mason Maroney
Price: $195,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: Malissa A. Golubic
Buyer: Timothy M. Hackney
Price: $305,900
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Freeport Title & Guaranty
Buyer: Fred Street Properties LLC
Price: $430,000
Location: Kings Terrace
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Candelario Sanchez
Price: $255,300
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Anthony Travis Ruffner
Buyer: Jennifer Lynn Crosby
Price: $175,900
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: O Street Church of God Inc.
Buyer: Dame Management Services LLC
Price: $80,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Joseph Jerald Robinson
Buyer: Arthur L. Cyphers Jr.
Price: $340,000
Location: Southern Landing
Seller: Moxley Homes LLC
Buyer: Gary T. McRae
Price: $320,900
Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Dewaine T. Norris
Buyer: Dan T. Fowler
Price: $340,400
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Building Project Management LLC
Buyer: Brian Cullen
Price: $2,275,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Louise C. Tostensen
Buyer: Charles R. Proudfoot III
Price: $180,000
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: Christopher Rusnak
Buyer: William M. Stoiber
Price: $799,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: OOTB Brunswick LLC
Buyer: St. Simons Community Church
Price: $975,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Carolyn Faras Jernigan
Buyer: Cory C. Rule
Price: $187,000
Location: Brockinton Point
Seller: Peninsula Investment Holdings LLC
Buyer: Steven P. Kirk
Price: $45,500
Location: Peninsula at Golden Isles
Seller: Zena Martin
Buyer: Billy E. Birdwell
Price: $507,500
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: David Falken
Buyer: Rajesh Patel
Price: $30,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Two Dudes Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Rajesh Patel
Price: $31,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Coastal Home Helper LLC
Buyer: Ramiro Garcia Jr.
Price: $150,000
Location: Mark Carr Square
Seller: Mary Pauline Crosby
Buyer: Marci Renee Edwards
Price: $226,400
Location: Deerfield Station
Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc
Buyer: Whprather Properties LLC
Price: $150,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Luke Fuller Tindol
Buyer: William R. Herbert
Price: $1,100,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Towne Club Construction LLC
Buyer: Brandon C. Hewett
Price: $526,000
Location: Captains Cove
Seller: Roger D. Kamen
Buyer: Rajesh Patel
Price: $30,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Felicia B. Collins
Buyer: Angela Golden
Price: $105,000
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Russell S. Jokinen
Buyer: Ricko N. Washington
Price: $339,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Jermey C. Thomas
Buyer: Julian Robert Sowell
Price: $199,900
Location: Maggies Ridge
Seller: Brandon C. Hewett
Buyer: Randolph H. Clark
Price: $690,000
Location: Silver Oaks
Seller: Carolyn L. Fleetwood
Buyer: Bobbi H. Jernigan
Price: $457,500
Location: Forest Park
Seller: Jack L. Morris Jr.
Buyer: Global Property Management LLC
Price: $115,000
Location: Touchstone Ridge
Seller: James A. Weidhaas
Buyer: Gwynneth Blackwelder
Price: $422,200
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Joshua M. Nelson
Buyer: Kim Anh Le
Price: $112,000
Location: Mayhew
Seller: Lisa Chapman Woods
Buyer: Courtlyn Christanna Fussell
Price: $269,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Jeanne Falken
Buyer: Scott N. Taylor
Price: $375,900
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Marion Wiley Jr.
Buyer: WID Jean Baptiste
Price: $232,800
Location: Bridgewater
Seller: Lisa Grace Wesely
Buyer: Greyson Alexander Emery
Price: $84,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Nyoka L. Patton
Buyer: Dylan T. King
Price: $209,900
Location: Avondale
Seller: Richard C. Estes
Buyer: James Douglas
Price: $3,160,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: CF KL Assets
Price: $208,400
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Allen M. Baker III
Buyer: David F. Ingalls
Price: $543,000
Location: Sea Palms