Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of October 23 through October 29 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Smith Family Homes

Buyer: Nirali Dalal

Price: $399,900

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Charles King

Buyer: Maria Ramirez

Price: $255,0000

Location: Day & Bloom

Seller: Amy Carlson

Buyer: Stacy Patrick

Price: $91,000

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Susan Rowell

Buyer: Russell Oquinn

Price: $248,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Christopher Dyals

Buyer: Judy Livingston

Price: $500,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Adam Swann

Buyer: Charles White

Price: $1,525,000

Location: Viewpoint

Seller: Brian Webb

Buyer: Dallayllah Bunting

Price: $465,000

Location: Foxcreek

Seller: Thomas Wimmer

Buyer: Marlene Dornbos

Price: $269,900

Location: Plantation of the Golden Isles

Seller: Virgil Hinson

Buyer: 1806 Frederica

Price: $46,800

Location: N/A

Seller: Michael S Mleko Building

Buyer: Shane Dehaven

Price: $350,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Richard Jacobs

Buyer: Brant Smith

Price: $1,027,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Brian Rayl

Buyer: Cynthia Cross

Price: $412,500

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Village Creek

Buyer: Missoe

Price: $625,000

Location: Village Creek

Seller: Cindy Mitchell

Buyer: David Nettles

Price: $233,000

Location: Glynn Height

Seller: Ralph Ireland

Buyer: Nicole Kees

Price: $1,565,600

Location: East Beach

Seller: Van Camp Properties

Buyer: Chasity Payne

Price: $265,000

Location: Mackay Cottages

Seller: 100 Houses

Buyer: Blue Bell Holdings

Price: $119,900

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Moxley Homes

Buyer: Jennifer Coleman

Price: $421,100

Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage

Seller: Carolyn Smith

Buyer: La Flama Blanca

Price: $143,000

Location: South Oak Ridge

Seller: Teresa Pepeples

Buyer: William Eisel

Price: $155,000

Location: Craver Heights

Seller: Jamie Lindberg

Buyer: Alonzo Caldwell

Price: $340,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: James Meacham

Buyer: Keith Turner

Price: $512,500

Location: Old Town

Seller: Red Bank Investments

Buyer: Blanton Real Estate

Price: $350,000

Location: Jekyll Heights

Seller: Johns Land

Buyer: Jeff Johns Construction

Price: $12,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Legacy Home Builders

Buyer: Lawrence Hillock

Price: $679,000

Location: Captains Cove

Seller: Moxley Homes

Buyer: Alissa Ingersoll

Price: $371,700

Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage

Seller: Virginia Adams

Buyer: Louis Gottsponer

Price: $1,992,500

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Mary Wimberly

Buyer: Jeane Weaver

Price: $475,000

Location: Demere Landing

Seller: Douglas Patterson

Buyer: Patricia Campbell

Price: $1,200,000

Location: Rowantree

Seller: William Stevenson

Buyer: 1105 Sherman Ave

Price: $1,185,000

Location: Beach Drive Place

Seller: Peninsula Investment

Buyer: Kevin Dezern

Price: $85,000

Location: Lakeside at Longwood

Seller: Sophia Porson

Buyer: Timothy Wilson

Price: $915,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Larry Williams

Buyer: Robert Meneely

Price: $340,000

Location: Fairway

Seller: Elizabeth Corn

Buyer: C 254

Price: $6,647,900

Location: Sea Island

Seller: William Mosley

Buyer: Barbara Mixon

Price: $350,000

Location: Village Green

Seller: James Mitchell

Buyer: Russell Haney

Price: $255,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: VC Dirt

Buyer: Maritime Homes

Price: $562,500

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Wideman Rentals

Buyer: Pallet Menders

Price: $50,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Janice Sturgill

Buyer: Platinum Properties & Business

Price: $450,000

Location: Village Creek

Seller: Jeffrey Bray

Buyer: David Smith

Price: $342,500

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Donna Langford

Buyer: Kerry Green

Price: $223,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Cary Hunt

Buyer: Laia Rowell

Price: $220,000

Location: Robson

Seller: Hai Le

Buyer: Tu Huynh

Price: $180,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Susan Yeow

Buyer: Miranda Music Enterprise

Price: $29,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Village Creek Associates

Buyer: Missoe

Price: $625,000

Location: Village Creek

Seller: John Loper

Buyer: Thomas Duke

Price: $355,000

Location: N/A

