Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of October 23 through October 29 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Smith Family Homes
Buyer: Nirali Dalal
Price: $399,900
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Charles King
Buyer: Maria Ramirez
Price: $255,0000
Location: Day & Bloom
Seller: Amy Carlson
Buyer: Stacy Patrick
Price: $91,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Susan Rowell
Buyer: Russell Oquinn
Price: $248,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Christopher Dyals
Buyer: Judy Livingston
Price: $500,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Adam Swann
Buyer: Charles White
Price: $1,525,000
Location: Viewpoint
Seller: Brian Webb
Buyer: Dallayllah Bunting
Price: $465,000
Location: Foxcreek
Seller: Thomas Wimmer
Buyer: Marlene Dornbos
Price: $269,900
Location: Plantation of the Golden Isles
Seller: Virgil Hinson
Buyer: 1806 Frederica
Price: $46,800
Location: N/A
Seller: Michael S Mleko Building
Buyer: Shane Dehaven
Price: $350,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Richard Jacobs
Buyer: Brant Smith
Price: $1,027,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Brian Rayl
Buyer: Cynthia Cross
Price: $412,500
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Village Creek
Buyer: Missoe
Price: $625,000
Location: Village Creek
Seller: Cindy Mitchell
Buyer: David Nettles
Price: $233,000
Location: Glynn Height
Seller: Ralph Ireland
Buyer: Nicole Kees
Price: $1,565,600
Location: East Beach
Seller: Van Camp Properties
Buyer: Chasity Payne
Price: $265,000
Location: Mackay Cottages
Seller: 100 Houses
Buyer: Blue Bell Holdings
Price: $119,900
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Moxley Homes
Buyer: Jennifer Coleman
Price: $421,100
Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage
Seller: Carolyn Smith
Buyer: La Flama Blanca
Price: $143,000
Location: South Oak Ridge
Seller: Teresa Pepeples
Buyer: William Eisel
Price: $155,000
Location: Craver Heights
Seller: Jamie Lindberg
Buyer: Alonzo Caldwell
Price: $340,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: James Meacham
Buyer: Keith Turner
Price: $512,500
Location: Old Town
Seller: Red Bank Investments
Buyer: Blanton Real Estate
Price: $350,000
Location: Jekyll Heights
Seller: Johns Land
Buyer: Jeff Johns Construction
Price: $12,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Legacy Home Builders
Buyer: Lawrence Hillock
Price: $679,000
Location: Captains Cove
Seller: Moxley Homes
Buyer: Alissa Ingersoll
Price: $371,700
Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage
Seller: Virginia Adams
Buyer: Louis Gottsponer
Price: $1,992,500
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Mary Wimberly
Buyer: Jeane Weaver
Price: $475,000
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Douglas Patterson
Buyer: Patricia Campbell
Price: $1,200,000
Location: Rowantree
Seller: William Stevenson
Buyer: 1105 Sherman Ave
Price: $1,185,000
Location: Beach Drive Place
Seller: Peninsula Investment
Buyer: Kevin Dezern
Price: $85,000
Location: Lakeside at Longwood
Seller: Sophia Porson
Buyer: Timothy Wilson
Price: $915,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Larry Williams
Buyer: Robert Meneely
Price: $340,000
Location: Fairway
Seller: Elizabeth Corn
Buyer: C 254
Price: $6,647,900
Location: Sea Island
Seller: William Mosley
Buyer: Barbara Mixon
Price: $350,000
Location: Village Green
Seller: James Mitchell
Buyer: Russell Haney
Price: $255,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: VC Dirt
Buyer: Maritime Homes
Price: $562,500
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Wideman Rentals
Buyer: Pallet Menders
Price: $50,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Janice Sturgill
Buyer: Platinum Properties & Business
Price: $450,000
Location: Village Creek
Seller: Jeffrey Bray
Buyer: David Smith
Price: $342,500
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Donna Langford
Buyer: Kerry Green
Price: $223,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Cary Hunt
Buyer: Laia Rowell
Price: $220,000
Location: Robson
Seller: Hai Le
Buyer: Tu Huynh
Price: $180,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Susan Yeow
Buyer: Miranda Music Enterprise
Price: $29,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Village Creek Associates
Buyer: Missoe
Price: $625,000
Location: Village Creek
Seller: John Loper
Buyer: Thomas Duke
Price: $355,000
Location: N/A