Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of October 18 through October 22 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Faulkner W. Bell
Buyer: Ann Lee McPhail
Price: $550,000
Location: Sea Palms North Cottages
Seller: Amanda Johnson
Buyer: William Hatley
Price: $210,000
Location: Jones Creek Landing
Seller: Andrew Rhyne
Buyer: Thomas C. Kirtland
Price: $619,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Cosette Jeanne Nolen
Buyer: Rita Misinco
Price: $197,900
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: William B. Harris
Buyer: Susan Myers
Price: $425,000
Location: Palm Lake
Seller: Mary M. Osborne
Buyer: Faulkner W. Bell
Price: $595,000
Location: Dunbar Acres
Seller: Shawn Oliver
Buyer: Danielle Hollibaugh
Price: $307,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: John F. Oconnell Jr.
Price: $430,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Roy G. Dorrance III
Buyer: James H. Blanchard
Price: $6,300,000
Location: Ocean Club Residence
Seller: Petter J. Hastings
Buyer: Christopher Drew Campbell, trustee
Price: $346,000
Location: Island House
Seller: Martha B. Walstad
Buyer: Ronald Edward Moultrie
Price: $560,000
Location:Ocean Vue
Seller: David C. Kennedy
Buyer: Judith L. Shea
Price: $237,000
Location: Courtside Villas
Seller: Geneva S. Boone
Buyer: Blake Investment Holdings LLC
Price: $500,000
Location: Cottage Grove
Seller: VC Dirt LLC
Buyer: Gregory Hicks
Price: $47,500
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Hunter Duane Estok
Price: $206,000
Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing
Seller: Sharon H. Livesay
Buyer: Max Blocker
Price: $896,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Carol S. Lipthratt
Buyer: Dixion Dairy Investments Inc.
Price: $99,000
Location: Kinstle
Seller: Joseph McCarthy
Buyer: Ignacio Sanchez Flores
Price: $95,000
Location: Azalea Place
Seller: Pulitzer Properties LLC
Buyer: Brampton LLC
Price: $455,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Scott A. Wooten
Buyer: Justin Farmer
Price: $385,000
Location: Hampton River Villas
Seller: Towne Club Construction LLC
Buyer: Alice Lee Blizzard
Price: $129,000
Location:Captains Cove
Seller: Andrew B. Orr
Buyer: Keith M. Sibick
Price: $410,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Everton Morris
Buyer: Josh E. Ware
Price: $345,000
Location: Drakes Landing
Seller: Sadie Pennington
Buyer: Adam Cornell
Price: $275,000
Location: Majestic Oaks
Seller: Deborah W. Burgess
Buyer: Andrew Orr
Price: $549,900
Location: N/A
Seller: Alfred R. Taylor
Buyer: James E. Joiner
Price: $240,000
Location: Avoca Villa Acres
Seller: Will James Powers
Buyer: Kimberly Hill
Price: $143,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Barbra K. Knight
Buyer: Denver W. Cavins
Price: $499,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: Graham Anthony Hall
Buyer: Trace McCreary
Price: $555,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Crystal S. Logue
Buyer: Pamela Roark
Price: $207,500
Location: Plantation at Golden Isles
Seller: Jeremy J. Beard
Buyer: Susan Eason Brown
Price: $349,900
Location: Drakes Landing
Seller: Robert Goreham
Buyer: James R. Nolan
Price: $22,500
Location: Pecan Point
Seller: Paul L. Griffin
Buyer: Maximina Arcos Zavaleta
Price: $75,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Luis F. Paucar
Buyer: Patrick C. McElroy
Price: $491,000
Location: Sea Palms North Cottages
Seller: Karl Cruthirds
Buyer: Mike Spengle
Price: $257,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Edwin T. Avret
Buyer: Robert R. Woodward Jr.
Price: $707,900
Location: Vassar Point
Seller: Andrew T. Robertson
Buyer: Charles Miller
Price: $259,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Taylor Cravey
Price: $234,900
Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing
Seller: CIM REO 2021 NR2 LLC
Buyer: Jeffrey Gunter
Price: $380,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Gloucester Square LLC
Buyer: 3467 Cypress Mills LLC
Price: $605,000
Location: N/A
Seller: South Port Business Center LLC
Buyer: Used Rubber LLC
Price: $110,000
Location: South Port
Seller: Virgil R. Williams
Buyer: Matthew Bowling
Price: $103,500
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Thomas M. Wood
Buyer: Jamie M. Worth
Price: $105,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Genevieve Cody McKinster
Buyer: Andrew M. Hamilton
Price: $20,000
Location: Everett City
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Development LLC
Buyer: Smith Family Homes LLC
Price: $45,000
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Elkin Goddard Alston
Buyer: Susan Dawkins, trustee
Price: $6,200,000
Location: Ocean Club Residences
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Ashley E. Vandaveer
Price: $236,200
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Courtyard 9 Unit 102 LLC
Buyer: Riverside Studio Brunswick LLC
Price: $85,000
Location: Courtyard
Seller: Michael A. Dyke
Buyer: Marcy Coletti
Price: $1,475,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Elizabeth Smith Rule
Buyer: Lee S. Freeman
Price: $2,550,000
Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages
Seller: John H. Tate
Buyer: Robert A. Corbitt
Price: $386,000
Location: Riverwatch
Seller: Norris R. Muse
Buyer: Mark Henderson
Price: $445,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Pedro Perez
Buyer: Walter Perez
Price: $700,000
Location: Enclave at Sea Palms
Seller: VC Dirt LLC
Buyer: JTA Properties Inc.
Price: $47,500
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Joyce George
Buyer: Charles R. Kersh
Price: $999,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC Buyer: Vickie Jean Pocwierz Price: $205,000 Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah Buyer: Karen Lynn Murphy Price: $249,900 Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: VC Dirt LLC Buyer: SGA Development CO LLC Price: $45,000 Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Edwina Gill Buyer: Hendra Tan Price: $96,000 Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Elvin H. Campell Buyer: Coastal GA Property Solutions LLC Price: $73,000 Location: Perry Park
Seller: Dan Luginbuhl Buyer: Vijay Iyengar Price: $435,000 Location: North End
Seller: John Hillis Buyer: Thomas J. Melvin Price: $611,000 Location: Sunrise Pointe Seller: John W. Ligon Buyer: Wendy Ligon Price: $70,000 Location: Fish Hall Estate
Seller: James I Lowry Buyer: Lisa Preston Price: $240,000 Location: Island Retreat