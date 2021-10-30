Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of October 18 through October 22 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Faulkner W. Bell

Buyer: Ann Lee McPhail

Price: $550,000

Location: Sea Palms North Cottages

Seller: Amanda Johnson

Buyer: William Hatley

Price: $210,000

Location: Jones Creek Landing

Seller: Andrew Rhyne

Buyer: Thomas C. Kirtland

Price: $619,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Cosette Jeanne Nolen

Buyer: Rita Misinco

Price: $197,900

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: William B. Harris

Buyer: Susan Myers

Price: $425,000

Location: Palm Lake

Seller: Mary M. Osborne

Buyer: Faulkner W. Bell

Price: $595,000

Location: Dunbar Acres

Seller: Shawn Oliver

Buyer: Danielle Hollibaugh

Price: $307,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: John F. Oconnell Jr.

Price: $430,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Roy G. Dorrance III

Buyer: James H. Blanchard

Price: $6,300,000

Location: Ocean Club Residence

Seller: Petter J. Hastings

Buyer: Christopher Drew Campbell, trustee

Price: $346,000

Location: Island House

Seller: Martha B. Walstad

Buyer: Ronald Edward Moultrie

Price: $560,000

Location:Ocean Vue

Seller: David C. Kennedy

Buyer: Judith L. Shea

Price: $237,000

Location: Courtside Villas

Seller: Geneva S. Boone

Buyer: Blake Investment Holdings LLC

Price: $500,000

Location: Cottage Grove

Seller: VC Dirt LLC

Buyer: Gregory Hicks

Price: $47,500

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: Hunter Duane Estok

Price: $206,000

Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing

Seller: Sharon H. Livesay

Buyer: Max Blocker

Price: $896,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Carol S. Lipthratt

Buyer: Dixion Dairy Investments Inc.

Price: $99,000

Location: Kinstle

Seller: Joseph McCarthy

Buyer: Ignacio Sanchez Flores

Price: $95,000

Location: Azalea Place

Seller: Pulitzer Properties LLC

Buyer: Brampton LLC

Price: $455,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Scott A. Wooten

Buyer: Justin Farmer

Price: $385,000

Location: Hampton River Villas

Seller: Towne Club Construction LLC

Buyer: Alice Lee Blizzard

Price: $129,000

Location:Captains Cove

Seller: Andrew B. Orr

Buyer: Keith M. Sibick

Price: $410,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Everton Morris

Buyer: Josh E. Ware

Price: $345,000

Location: Drakes Landing

Seller: Sadie Pennington

Buyer: Adam Cornell

Price: $275,000

Location: Majestic Oaks

Seller: Deborah W. Burgess

Buyer: Andrew Orr

Price: $549,900

Location: N/A

Seller: Alfred R. Taylor

Buyer: James E. Joiner

Price: $240,000

Location: Avoca Villa Acres

Seller: Will James Powers

Buyer: Kimberly Hill

Price: $143,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Barbra K. Knight

Buyer: Denver W. Cavins

Price: $499,000

Location: Riverside

Seller: Graham Anthony Hall

Buyer: Trace McCreary

Price: $555,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Crystal S. Logue

Buyer: Pamela Roark

Price: $207,500

Location: Plantation at Golden Isles

Seller: Jeremy J. Beard

Buyer: Susan Eason Brown

Price: $349,900

Location: Drakes Landing

Seller: Robert Goreham

Buyer: James R. Nolan

Price: $22,500

Location: Pecan Point

Seller: Paul L. Griffin

Buyer: Maximina Arcos Zavaleta

Price: $75,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Luis F. Paucar

Buyer: Patrick C. McElroy

Price: $491,000

Location: Sea Palms North Cottages

Seller: Karl Cruthirds

Buyer: Mike Spengle

Price: $257,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Edwin T. Avret

Buyer: Robert R. Woodward Jr.

Price: $707,900

Location: Vassar Point

Seller: Andrew T. Robertson

Buyer: Charles Miller

Price: $259,000

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: Taylor Cravey

Price: $234,900

Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing

Seller: CIM REO 2021 NR2 LLC

Buyer: Jeffrey Gunter

Price: $380,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Gloucester Square LLC

Buyer: 3467 Cypress Mills LLC

Price: $605,000

Location: N/A

Seller: South Port Business Center LLC

Buyer: Used Rubber LLC

Price: $110,000

Location: South Port

Seller: Virgil R. Williams

Buyer: Matthew Bowling

Price: $103,500

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Thomas M. Wood

Buyer: Jamie M. Worth

Price: $105,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Genevieve Cody McKinster

Buyer: Andrew M. Hamilton

Price: $20,000

Location: Everett City

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Development LLC

Buyer: Smith Family Homes LLC

Price: $45,000

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Elkin Goddard Alston

Buyer: Susan Dawkins, trustee

Price: $6,200,000

Location: Ocean Club Residences

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Ashley E. Vandaveer

Price: $236,200

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Courtyard 9 Unit 102 LLC

Buyer: Riverside Studio Brunswick LLC

Price: $85,000

Location: Courtyard

Seller: Michael A. Dyke

Buyer: Marcy Coletti

Price: $1,475,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Elizabeth Smith Rule

Buyer: Lee S. Freeman

Price: $2,550,000

Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages

Seller: John H. Tate

Buyer: Robert A. Corbitt

Price: $386,000

Location: Riverwatch

Seller: Norris R. Muse

Buyer: Mark Henderson

Price: $445,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Pedro Perez

Buyer: Walter Perez

Price: $700,000

Location: Enclave at Sea Palms

Seller: VC Dirt LLC

Buyer: JTA Properties Inc.

Price: $47,500

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Joyce George

Buyer: Charles R. Kersh

Price: $999,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC Buyer: Vickie Jean Pocwierz Price: $205,000 Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah Buyer: Karen Lynn Murphy Price: $249,900 Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: VC Dirt LLC Buyer: SGA Development CO LLC Price: $45,000 Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Edwina Gill Buyer: Hendra Tan Price: $96,000 Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Elvin H. Campell Buyer: Coastal GA Property Solutions LLC Price: $73,000 Location: Perry Park

Seller: Dan Luginbuhl Buyer: Vijay Iyengar Price: $435,000 Location: North End

Seller: John Hillis Buyer: Thomas J. Melvin Price: $611,000 Location: Sunrise Pointe Seller: John W. Ligon Buyer: Wendy Ligon Price: $70,000 Location: Fish Hall Estate

Seller: James I Lowry Buyer: Lisa Preston Price: $240,000 Location: Island Retreat

