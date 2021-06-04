Editor’s Note: The remaining Property Transactions will run in tomorrow’s edition of The News.
Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 24 through May 28 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: William Zachary Briers
Buyer: Azizbek Rasulov
Price: $270,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Charles J. Nobles
Buyer: Grace Landscaping & Irrigation Inc.
Price: $66,700
Location: N/A
Seller: Tonya Price
Buyer: Sapelo Building Solutions Inc.
Price: $260,000
Location: Skylane Space
Seller: Richard W. Reyna
Buyer: James D. Arnold
Price: $267,500
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Marie Swinson Hall
Buyer: Tommy Craig Richburg
Price: $44,000
Location: Good Place
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Kevin M. Albeck
Price: $250,000
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Moore Road LLC
Buyer: Catherine H. Belt, trustee
Price: $3,750,000
Location: Black Banks Residences
Seller: Robert S. Phelps
Buyer: Maria G. Cavenee
Price: $338,000
Location: Windy Oaks
Seller: Louis H. Masotti
Buyer: Dan Baker
Price: $515,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: Michael T. Kushlan
Price: $275,000
Location: Frederica Township