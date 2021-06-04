Editor’s Note: The remaining Property Transactions will run in tomorrow’s edition of The News.

Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 24 through May 28 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: William Zachary Briers

Buyer: Azizbek Rasulov

Price: $270,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Charles J. Nobles

Buyer: Grace Landscaping & Irrigation Inc.

Price: $66,700

Location: N/A

Seller: Tonya Price

Buyer: Sapelo Building Solutions Inc.

Price: $260,000

Location: Skylane Space

Seller: Richard W. Reyna

Buyer: James D. Arnold

Price: $267,500

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: Marie Swinson Hall

Buyer: Tommy Craig Richburg

Price: $44,000

Location: Good Place

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Kevin M. Albeck

Price: $250,000

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Moore Road LLC

Buyer: Catherine H. Belt, trustee

Price: $3,750,000

Location: Black Banks Residences

Seller: Robert S. Phelps

Buyer: Maria G. Cavenee

Price: $338,000

Location: Windy Oaks

Seller: Louis H. Masotti

Buyer: Dan Baker

Price: $515,000

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: Michael T. Kushlan

Price: $275,000

Location: Frederica Township

