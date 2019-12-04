Today’s veteran: Bob Urstruch, 65
Born: Jersey City, N.J.
Residence: Kingsland
Service: Navy, 21 years
Duties: Machinist mate
Rank: Chief petty officer
Recognitions: Navy Achievement Medal; Navy Expeditionary Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; Good Conduct Medal; Recruiting Service Ribbon
Duty stations: Great Lakes Navy Base; Naval Station Mayport; Cecil Field; New Jersey; Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay and aboard USS Roosevelt; USS Nitro; USS Suribachi and USS Canopus
His story: Bob Urstruch came from a family of Army veterans, but his love for the water compelled him to join the Navy.
He enlisted for two years and was assigned to the crew of the USS Roosevelt, where he was trained to work in the engine room. He was aboard the ship for two Mediterranean cruises where he made port calls in a many counties in the region.
He returned home on emergency leave in time to make a deathbed promise to his mother that he’d stay in the Navy after his two-year commitment ended. He kept the promise and re-enlisted for six more years.
He was sent to hydraulics school and was assigned to the crew of the USS Nitro, a ship that replenished the weapons supplies of other ships in the region. He went on two Mediterranean cruises before he was assigned to Great Lakes Navy Base as an instructor for engine room mechanics. He was later assigned as company commander for A-school students, where he earned a nickname for his jet-black beard.
“They used to call me black beard,” he said.
After three years at Great Lakes, he was assigned to the crew of the USS Suribachi, another ship designed to deliver munitions to other vessels.
The ship traveled in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean. The most memorable experience was when the Suribachi met the USS New Jersey, a World War II battleship taken out of mothballs and recommissioned to respond to the ongoing conflict in Beirut, Lebanon.
After two more Mediterranean tours, Urstruch returned to the United States to serve as a Navy recruiter in his home state of New Jersey.
“I talked to so many young men and put them in the Navy,” he said. “I put 135 people in the Navy in 3 1/2 years.”
He earned the Recruiting Excellence Ribbon for his work as a recruiter.
His next duty station was at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, where he was part of the crew of the submarine tender USS Canopus.
Urstruch said the transition from working on surface vessels to submarines was not difficult. His job was to coordinate repair shop activities to ensure repairs and maintenance were conducted on schedule.
“Submarine or surface, hydraulics are hydraulics,” he said.
His last duty station was at Cecil Field, Fla., where was assigned to the family service department working directly with sailors and their families to help them with everything from development readiness support and relocation assistance to financial help and life skills.
“I loved it,” he said of the job.
Urstruch is convinced the Navy changed the direction of his life after he enlisted. He had dropped out of high school in his senior year. He was working as a tow truck driver and was hanging out with the wrong crowd when he decided to enlist.
“I was going down the wrong way,” he said. “It saved my life.”
