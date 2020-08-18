Lori Stradtman’s powder blue mask says it all — B-L-E-S-S-E-D. And that’s precisely how she feels, especially considering the fact that a few months back she could barely walk due to severe pain.
It all began back in May. Stradtman, who owns Air Adjusters in Brunswick with her husband, Scott, started to notice that her “normal” low back pain was starting to get worse.
“It had been going on for a long time and I had been ignoring it. I just assumed that was the way it was going to be. My mother and grandmother had arthritis, so I just figured that was what it was,” she said.
But “normal” pain isn’t normal, it’s common. As arthritis and degenerative discs go, her pain went from bad to worse overnight. She awoke one morning to the feeling of being skewered by a “flaming sword.”
“That’s the way I describe it. I woke up about 5 in the morning and couldn’t move. I couldn’t sit. I couldn’t stand,” she recalled. “It was terrible. I went to one of the urgent care places who basically told me I have arthritis starting, but that I would be alright.”
However, with the amount of pain she was experiencing, it was clear to her that she was not going to be alright. After going to her physician who gave her pain medications, Stradtman started to worry that her life was never going to be the same. She even abandoned her pandemic passion project — a home garden — and since sitting, standing, and bending were out of the question, she couldn’t even work in her own business. “I had to have our daughters help me,” she said.
Both Stradtman and her husband started to worry that she may never return to a life without debilitating pain. But not one to resign herself to that, she started looking for solutions. The search led her to Dr. Jenner Heller and Heller Healthcare.
Heller Healthcare, located at 208 Scranton Connector, Suite 120, Brunswick, offers an integrative approach to healthcare, specializing in regenerative, functional and preventive medicine.
Their cutting edge regenerative medicine program, which includes stem cell therapy, is proving to be a life changer for many of their patients that have been told that surgery is their only option, as well as those who have undergone surgery in the past and are still dealing with pain.
Stem cell therapy utilizes the body’s own building blocks to stimulate the body’s natural repair mechanisms. When stem cells are injected into tissue or joints they support the natural healing process by regenerating that tissue.
Heller Healthcare uses Human Umbilical Cord Tissue (HUCT) stem cells, which are derived from the consented, donated umbilical cords from healthy mothers who birthed healthy babies. After inserted, these cells connect to damaged tissue and spark regrowth, which vastly reduces or even eliminates one’s pain.
Stradtman was willing to try just about anything to escape the agony she was in, so she setup a consultation with Heller.
“I told her right away that I was scared. I’d never been to a chiropractor before even though everyone in my house had ... but she put me right at ease and answered every question we had,” Stradtman said.
After an evaluation, Stradtman discovered that the source of her pain was a 33.4 degree curvature in her spine, as well as several herniated and bulged discs. But Heller and her staff forged ahead with a treatment plan, gently explaining the process and answering questions. They started conservatively with just chiropractic, but eventually after 2 weeks, they began looking at stem cell options.
“I was scared to death that I would have to have surgery but we started talking about the stem cells. It is an investment because insurance doesn’t cover it but I decided to go ahead and do it,” she said.
Stradtman received her stem cell treatment from Heller’s nurse practitioner, Kyndra Thomas, in June and saw a difference almost immediately.
“It was truly just three days and I felt better. And now it’s been a few weeks and I’m almost pain-free. I would say it’s 90 percent better,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it and Dr. Heller says it should keep getting better.”
Now, Stradtman is back to her active lifestyle — keeping up with paperwork at the office and embracing the ability to do even the basic tasks at home.
“It was the little things like even doing laundry ... it’s simple but it means a lot to be able to do those. And of course, working in the yard,” she said with a grin. “I’m just so glad I did it. It was an investment in your health and well-being. It’s your quality of life, which is the most important thing.”