From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have a growing family and worry about them constantly, asking God to meet their needs and make them happy, but I don’t feel like God hears. Is there a specific way to pray for those you care about?
— S.P.
Dear S.P.: How sad it would be if children only talked to their parents when they wanted something. The parent/child relationship is vital to well-being. When we use prayer as a way to present our wish list to Jesus how it must sadden His heart.
Prayer is conversation with God in fellowship with the Lord. We should learn how to pray specifically each day. While God wants us to express our needs and our feelings, it pleases Him when we come in an attitude of thanksgiving, glorifying Him for His constant presence in our lives.
When we pray for loved ones and friends, pray not only for safety and health, but pray that God will guard them from the temptations and evils that assail people. Pray that God will give them a desire to do what is right and avoid what is wrong, and to seek His will in all things. Pray about decisions they make and relationships they seek. Pray and ask God to give them tender hearts toward the things of Christ and that they will understand His word and obey it. And then thank Him for hearing and answering. We need to let others know that we care enough about them to talk to the Lord about them.
God knows our needs — and their needs — better than we do, and He is able to do what we cannot do. We must commend our families, friends and co-workers to His hands, and trust Him.
People that spend time in prayer and in the study of God’s Word are strengthened in their faith and do not stay discouraged for very long, because the Holy Spirit through fellowship brings peace and contentment.