For cancer patients, the road for complete healing can be a long and difficult one. Not only must they endure taxing treatments like surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, but many also suffer from lasting aftereffects.
Lymphedema is something the Doctors at Excelarate Physical Therapy understand well. The physical therapists here have long studied conditions that impact cancer survivors and specialize in the treatment of patients with lymphedema.
Lymphedema is an ailment that causes swelling in the limbs. Most often it is seen in one leg or arm, but it can appear in multiple areas at the same time. It often arises when a patient has had a lymph node damaged or removed or underwent radiation, which is why many cancer patients suffer from this condition.
Lymphedema can cause several issues for patients, in addition to the discomfort caused by swelling. These may include restricted range of motion, joint pain, a reduction in effective circulation, and overall mobility limitations. Aching, tingling, or heaviness are also common symptoms. The skin may also become tight, hard, or thick due to a buildup of fluid.
As the area’s only Lymphedema clinic, the clinicians at Excelarate Physical Therapy have a unique ability to offer relief for these patients.
Excelarate Physical Therapy uses Combined Decongestive Therapy (CDT), which is the current gold standard in treating lymphedema. This approach is a multi-modal approach which can include elevation, skin care, Manual Lymphatic Drainage (MLD), compression bandaging, compression pump, and transitioning the patient to the appropriate compression garments. They also provide exercise regimes aimed at expediting the healing process.
“Our therapists serve as an important member of your healthcare team. We will work closely with you to design a treatment program to control swelling and achieve your goals,” Doctor Denise Roland Peacock said.
While lymphedema is certainly an area of expertise for the clinicians at Excelarate Physical Therapy, it is by no means the only focus. The clinicians collectively hold multiple certifications and distinctions, allowing them to treat a variety of mobility issues, including Trigger Point Dry Needling, Sport’s Rehabilitation, Stroke Therapy, Vestibular Rehabilitation and Orthopedic care.
The first area, Trigger Point Dry Needling, is a modality frequently used in this practice. A popular method for relieving myofascial pain, this treatment utilizes thin filiform needles that penetrate the skin and stimulate specific points (known as trigger points) within the body. This technique can ease pain and offer a greater range of motion to these areas, allowing patients to return to an improved quality of life.
The therapists at Excelarate Physical Therapy also specialize in treating patients with any orthopedic issues, including osteoarthritis, neck pain, back pain, or post op recovery. The therapists have had extensive training in this area, including completion of orthopedic residency programs and board certified in orthopedics.
Dizziness and Vertigo are also a common complaint our practice specializes in treating. After a confirmed diagnosis following a series of test, most patients recover from dizziness and vertigo with a simple, but specific head and neck maneuver performed by the physical therapy. Additional exercises may be prescribed if the patient exhibits a vestibular hypofunction.
Another of the practice’s innovative programs treats those with significant balance or gait challenges. This fall protection rehabilitation program is called the Solo-Step. It employs a harness tethered to the ceiling for ultimate support as patients participate in higher level dynamic activities, patient’s may not otherwise be able to tolerate safely or confidently. It is designed to aid patients with a variety of ailments — from basic balance or gait issues to amputees to those with Parkinson’s Disease.
Regardless of the treatment a patient is seeking, the Doctors of Physical Therapy and the knowledgeable staff at Excelarate Physical Therapy can provide a solution and a pathway to living one’s best life. We are committed to providing quality care to each of our patients and are dedicated to providing the most effective treatments to expedite each patient’s recovery.
“It is so rewarding to watch as our patients achieve their established goals for physical therapy and to work with them one on one. Truly, our patients become part of our family as we work closely to develop an individualized program to address their pain, swelling, ROM, strength, gait or balance limitations.”