Property along Bay Street in downtown Brunswick owned by the Georgia Port Authority is considered prime real estate ripe for development.
But it’s not for sale — at least at this time.
Brunswick businessman Stanley Prince posed the question to Jamie McCurry, an official with the Georgia Ports Authority, during a Forward Brunswick meeting Wednesday.
Prince suggested moving the port operations along Bay Street across the river to enable the city to develop the property for tourism-related businesses.
McCurry said the port facility could be moved, but it would be expensive.
“Money is the issue,” he said. “How do you pay for it?”
Prince said he didn’t expect the facility to be moved anytime soon, but the question he asked was about the long-term future of the facility.
McCurry said the port’s mission is to improve the quality of life for everyone in the region. He said the Port of Brunswick employs 10,800 people directly and indirectly in Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Brantley and Long counties.
It’s the largest roll on/roll off port in the nation with the biggest opportunity for growth in the nation.
“It’s a very important port,” McCurry said.
The audience also listened to a presentation about the status of the East Coast Greenway by Ben Slade, a local greenway supporter.
He said Georgia is behind every other state when it comes to work on their portion of the trail that will stretch from Maine to Key West, Fla. when completed. And Glynn County is lagging behind other Coastal Georgia counties when it comes to work it has done on trails that will be part of the greenway.
“We’re in last place,” he said. “Camden County is way ahead of us in what they’re doing. The problem in Glynn County is we don’t have a plan in place like Camden County."
There are plans for a bike path along U.S. 17, Slade said. For the most safety, he bike path will be separated from the highway with a rumble strip, he said. Ideally, the trail will be a 10-foot multi-use path.
State Sen. William Ligon, R-St. Simons Island, is a supporter of the greenway. Slade said the state lawmaker plans to ask for $3 million in funding for more work on the trail. Also, $2.5 million for trails is on the proposed SPLOST referendum in November, at least for now. Slade encouraged people to contact their county commissioners to ensure the trail funding remains.
“The East Coast Greenway will be a positive economic benefit,” he said.
Justin Callway, director of NewCity Brunswick, said his organization continues to work toward increasing the quality of housing downtown and more community partnerships.
“Hopefully, we’ll see an increase in jobs,” he said. “We want to provide the tools for success. We are strategically thinking how to move this forward."