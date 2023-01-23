Being a community on the ocean gives the Golden Isles many advantages. Tourists flock to the area every year to enjoy the outdoors be it spending time on the beach, taking a charter fishing boat out into the ocean or paddling around the many creeks and waterways that snake through the area. Those same advantages also lead to plenty of people calling the area home.
It also makes our part of the coast a big player when it comes to shipping. A recent report from the Georgia Ports Authority shows just how much the Port of Brunswick contributes to the economic success of the region.
The port’s Colonel’s Island Terminal contributed to the GPA’s record year in 2022 with more than 650,000 automobiles and heavy machines passing through it. Colonel’s Island is the second busiest roll-on, roll-off terminal nation with the 651,101 units that came through it accounting for 97 percent of all the roll-on, roll-off cargo coming through Georgia ports.
The port’s Mayor’s Point Terminal also saw its contribution increase for the GPA as the nearly 3.3 million tons of breakbulk cargo that moved through the terminal was part of a 16% increase across the all the authority ports.
Barring some unforeseen event, the Brunswick port is poised to remain an important destination for cargo on the East Coast.
At Mayor’s Point, breakbulk cargo carried by Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean is set to shift to the terminal. Colonel’s Island is expanding its automobile storage with three additional buildings and 85 acres of storage space currently under construction on the island’s south side. The changes will increase the port’s roll-on, roll-off capacity from 1.225 million to 1.41 million.
The port continues to be an economic stalwart for the Isles. It’s one of the main advantages our area has when attracting new business projects or businesses that are looking to relocate. The port, along with easy access to Interstate 95 and a substantial airports in the area, make the Golden Isles an attractive place when it comes to catering to the needs of a variety of businesses.
The federal government understands that as well. Our congressional delegation — Rep. Buddy Carter and Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock — have done a great job of securing funding for the Port of Brunswick so it can continue to grow. That growth will help the port continue to be a boon not just for the economy of the Golden Isles, but the entire state.