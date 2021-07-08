After experiencing two fires in the past five years, the Georgia Ports Authority is rethinking whether it will rebuild a dry goods facility containing wood pellets that burned down on May 1.
Griff Lynch, executive director of the authority, told Brunswick city commissioners at Wednesday’s meeting that the fire was being treated “extremely seriously” and that the future of a replacement building is uncertain.
“I want to make sure whatever we do, we do it right,” he said.
James McCurry, Jr., another ports authority representative, explained the preliminary results of the state fire marshal’s report.
McCurry said the fire started with wood pellets smoldering for about 24 hours before igniting dust in the building and causing an explosion. While there was a fire barrier, the stack of pellets that caught fire were higher than the barrier, he said.
“It’s fair to say you have some ongoing questions,” he said.
There is an interim operating plan with some mandates by the state including storing wood pellets in smaller facilities with fire barriers capable of holding back a fire for at least two hours. The authority will also be required to have a combustible dust plan approved by the state fire commissioner’s office, increased water supply at the south end of the terminal near where the fire broke out, and any fires must be reported to the Brunswick Fire Department in a timely manner.
It’s more likely than not that a replacement building will be built in another location, he said. And it will be built farther from residential areas in downtown Brunswick.
“There is a need not currently met that this is creating angst in that community,” McCurry said.
Commissioner Felicia Harris said she wants the community living nearby to be safe and have a voice in what the port authority should do next.
“I have a lot of concerns about this,” she said. “The responsibility lies with the ports authority to make sure it’s safe for the community.”
While the ports authority owned the building, a subcontractor actually managed the facility. There were no ports authority officials at the scene when the fire started.
Griff assured city officials they are taking the fire seriously, adding it’s uncertain if the authority will even handle wood pellets again.
“We are here and we’re going to do our best to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” he said.
In other business:
• In another presentation, the ongoing salvage of the Golden Ray was discussed.
Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Frain said there are only two more cuts to go before the cargo ship is removed, and the final cleanup will begin.
The salvage crew is taking a two-week hiatus from the removal of the cargo ship, which overturned near the channel to the Port of Brunswick in September 2019. Frain estimated it will take until the end of September to remove the remaining three sections of the ship, followed by another 60 days to remove all the equipment and debris.
Cason expressed the sentiments of many people in the community at the end of the presentation.
“You’re doing a good job,” he said. “We just want that boat gone.”
• City officials unanimously approved an enterprise zone and abatement of the building permit fees and business license fee for the first year. It will enable the Kress building on Newcastle Street in downtown Brunswick to be developed.
• A resolution was unanimously approved that would enable the city to declare a state of emergency, establish curfews and other measures if Tropical Storm Elsa impacts the city.
• City officials voted unanimously to reject an earlier recommendation to raise stormwater utility rates by .25 cents a month, saying the enterprise is not losing money.