A Glynn County man retreated into a home's stifling attic in the afternoon heat Monday, prompting a standoff with Glynn County police who were responding to reports of an assault of an elderly woman at the Colony Terrace residence, police said.
With police SWAT members and Special Response Team negotiators on hand, Kenneth Verne was extricated from the attic at 5 Colony Terrace and taken into custody without further incident a short time later, said Brian Scott, Chief of Staff of the Glynn County Police Department. Medics from the police department's SRT team treated Verne on the scene for heat exhaustion, after which he was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital for further treatment, Scott said.
From there Verne was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center, charged with two counts of battery under the state's Family Violence Act. He remained Tuesday in the jail, where he also is being held on two violation of probation arrest warrants, Scott said.
The elderly victim was not seriously hurt and did not require medical transport, Scott said.
The incident started around 2 p.m. Monday when police responded to a call about a domestic assault at the address on Colony Terrace in central Glynn County. Responding patrol officers determined that Verne had already slipped into the attic and barricaded himself in after allegedly assaulting the elderly female, Scott said.
After officers' attempts to get Verne out of the attic were unsuccessful, the county police department mobilized its SRT squad, which consists of SWAT members as well as hostage negotiators and crisis intervention specialists, Scott said. The standoff with Verne concluded with his removal from the attic shortly afterward.
County Police Chief John Powell expressed relief that the incident was resolved without serious injury to anyone involved. Brunswick Police brought K9 units to the scene and county fire department medical personnel also were on hand.
"It's a great day when these types of situations are resolved quickly and without the use of force," Powell said. "I would like to recognize the Brunswick Police Department for providing K9 support and the Glynn County Fire Department for being on scene to provide any needed medical treatment."