The female traveling companion of a Florida woman whose body was found floating in the Darien River on April 3 has been charged with concealing her death, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
An investigation revealed that Sammeka Barriner, 29, and Shon May-Stone were driving north on Interstate 95 when they stopped at an unknown area at the Darien exit, said Stacy Carson, special agent in charge of the GBI’s Kingsland office.
While they were stopped, May-Stone believed that Barriner had died and left her there without seeking any medical assistance, Carson said.
May-Stone, who is accused of leaving with Barriner’s possessions, is charged with a single count of concealing the death of another, Carson said.
The statute cited in the warrant applies when anyone who, through the concealing of a death, hinders the discovery of whether a person was unlawfully killed.
The charge is a felony punishable by one to 10 years in prison, a fine of $1,000 to $10,000 or both.
May-Stone has not been apprehended, but law enforcement agencies are actively looking for her, Carson said.
Carson declined to say how Barriner is believed to have ended up in the river and whether homicide has been ruled out in her death.
“We’re still waiting for some things to come back,’’ including the final autopsy report and the results of toxicology tests, she said.
Barriner was a resident of Broward County and May-Stone was living there at the time the women traveled into Georgia, Carson said. At the time she was identified, Barriner had been reported missing from her home in West Park.
A fisherman found Barriner’s body floating in the Darien River near the Boone Seafood docks about 6 p.m. April 3. Darien Police Chief Donnie Howard asked for the GBI’s assistance in identifying Barriner’s body and investigating her death.