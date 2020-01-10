After allegedly shooting and killing a federal law enforcement officer in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island after midnight on Dec. 15, police said Calvin Robert Jenkins quickly drove across the causeway to the mainland, according to the Glynn County Police report released Thursday.
But with information provided to officers from more than a dozen witnesses, county police were able to apprehend Jenkins at U.S. Highway 17 and the Golden Isles Parkway at 4 a.m. that morning, the report indicates. Jenkins, 27, remains in the Glynn County Detention Center, charged with the murder of Wolf Ruben Valmond.
Valmond, 37, had recently joined the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency in November and was undergoing field operations training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, 1131 Chapel Crossing Road. He had been assigned to the CBP’s Baltimore Field Office.
Prior to that, Valmond had more than eight years experience in law enforcement, having served on both the Norfolk, Va., Sheriff’s Office and the Norfolk City Police Department. Valmond leaves behind a wife of 10 years, Latoya Valmond, and their 8-year-old daughter, Genesis.
Police said the deadly shooting occurred after an altercation arose inside Rafters, an upstairs bar in the Pier Village shopping district near the corner of Ocean Boulevard and Mallery Street. The two men then went outside.
County police officer Demetrius Roberts was in the parking lot of Parker’s convenience store, in the northeast corner of the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Mallery Street, when he heard a commotion coming from Rafters, the report said. While driving there to check it out, Roberts “heard three loud gunshots coming from the area of Rafters,” the report said. Roberts called in the report of shots fired at 12:32 a.m., the report said.
“As I drove to the area, I was flagged down by several patrons from Rafters, informing me that someone was shot,” Roberts wrote in the report. “The crowd pointed to the area of Ocean Boulevard and Mallery Street, showing me where the victim went.”
Roberts found Valmond lying next to a tree at the intersection of Mallery Street and Ocean Boulevard, the report said. Valmond had two gunshot wounds to the chest, police said. A trained medic who happened to be on scene was performing CPR on Valmond, the report said. A Glynn County Fire-Rescue EMT squad arrived and took over rescue efforts. Valmond was later pronounced dead at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital.
Witnesses gave police a description of the shooter and told police he fled in a white SUV, “going west on Ocean Boulevard toward the F.J. Torras Causeway,” the report said. The report indicates police later arrested Jenkins at Golden Isles Parkway and U.S. 17.
During witness interviews, police determined a second man punched Valmond in the back of the head during the altercation. Police found Naasir Kurmue at a unit in the Merritt Landing Apartments, 5700 Altama Ave., later that morning, according to the report. Police charged Kurmue with simple battery.
Police say surveillance cameras in the area captured “clear video of the incident.” At least 16 county police officers took part in investigating the shooting and apprehending Jenkins, according to the report.
Jenkins was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday before Magistrate Court Judge Steven Morgan at the Glynn County Courthouse. However, because no court reporter was available for the proceeding, Jenkins’ preliminary hearing has been postponed until Jan. 16.