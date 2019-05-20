Police have arrested four teenage boys, charged with driving away in a woman’s car after threatening to shoot her dead outside a laundry mat in the 5600 block of Altama Avenue, according to Brian Scott, Chief of Staff of the Glynn County Police Department.
The four boys charged in the carjacking range in age from 14 to 17, and the youngest one allegedly pointed a handgun at the woman, according to police. Glynn and Brunswick police quickly tracked the four down, using surveillance video at the scene of the crime and GPS tracking inside the vehicle, Scott said.
The woman told police she was sitting inside her 2009 Hyundai Sonata shortly after 4 a.m., waiting for the Golden Isles Laundry to open. She noticed three teens cross Altama Avenue from the opposite side of the road, police said. Moments later, the three allegedly rushed the vehicle and one teen pointed a handgun at her through the driver’s window as the other boys beat on the window, police said.
The woman “was told to exit the vehicle if she did not want to die,” Scott said.
The woman got out of the vehicle, the boys got in, and sped away in the car, police said.
Using the car’s GPS system, police tracked the vehicle later Sunday morning to the corner of Grant and Prince streets in Brunswick. Four teens were inside, three of whom were allegedly captured in the act by the store’s security surveillance video, police said.
Saveon Ryheim Dixon and Joree Marquel Grovner, both 17, remained Monday in the Glynn County Detention Center, according to jail records.
Dixon is being held without bond, charged with one count of hijacking a vehicle. Grovner is being held on a total of $19,902.90 bond, charged with theft by receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.
The 14-year-old boy was charged with hijacking a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, police said.
A 15-year-old boy was charged with one count of hijacking a motor vehicle, police said. Those two boys were being held Monday in the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Glynn County Police investigator Molly Cruikshank at 912-554-7802, or Silent Witness Hotline at 912-264-1333.